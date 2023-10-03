About Cookies on This Site

79" LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

79" LG ULTRA HD TV

79UG8800

79" LG ULTRA HD TV

PANEL

Screen Size

79"

Display Type

LED LCD

Resolution

3840 x 2160

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

9 Modes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

4.0 ch Speaker System

Audio Output

40W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR

3D to 2D Conversion

Yes

2D to 3D Conversion

Yes

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

Yes

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play

Ready

LG SMART TV

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

- Premium

Yes

- 3D Content

Yes

- My Page

Yes

- Apps & Games

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

- Channels

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Natural Language Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

- Universal Control

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser (DLNA)

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG, JPS, MPO

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

4 (Side)

USB 3.0/2.0

1/2 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS-232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINET ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

600 x 400

Remote Control

Magic Remote Control

3D Glasses

2 EA

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

79UG8800 DIMENSIONS / WEIGHTS / UPC

TV without stand (WxHxD)

1769 x 1032 x 76mm 69.6” x 40.6” x 3”

TV with stand (WxHxD)

1769 x 1077 x 364mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1868 x 1137 x 239mm 73.5” x 44.8” x 9.4”

TV without Stand Weight

55.3kg, 121.8lbs

TV with Stand Weight

58.7Kg, 129.4lbs

TV Shipping Weight

69.6Kg, 153.4lbs

UPC

719192598393

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying