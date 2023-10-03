55" NANO80 LG NanoCell TV with ThinQ® AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
-
55
-
Display Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
NanoCell Display
-
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
-
TruMotion 120 (Native 60Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Contrast
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Clarity
-
Double Step Noise Reduction
Sharpness Enhancer
-
Colour
-
Billion Rich Colours
Advanced Colour Enhancer
True Colour Accuracy
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
Filmmaker Mode™
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGiG
-
MR
-
LG ThinQ® AI
-
Yes
-
Google Home Compatibility (Google Home device sold seperately)
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Compatibility (Amazon Alexa device sold seperately)
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built-in
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Built-in
-
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2/HomeKit Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System
-
webOS® 5.0
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Output Power
-
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Standard
-
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth® Support
-
Version 5.0
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
TV Tuner
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)
-
4
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Ports (v 2.0)
-
2
-
Composite Input (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Ethernet Input
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V~ 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
TV Dimenions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1232 x 771 x 232 mm / 48.70" x 30.43" x 9.14"
-
TV Dimenions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1232 x 716 x 63.6 mm / 48.50" x 28.19" x 2.50"
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1420 x 835 x 162 mm / 55.91" x 32.87" x 6.38"
-
Stand Dimension (WxD)
-
1037 x 232 mm / 40.83" x 9.14"
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.6 kg / 38.80 lbs
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
17.4 kg / 38.36 lbs
-
Packaging Weight
-
23.2 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
UPC
-
719192637009
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included in box
-
Remote Control Battery
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Quick Start Guide
-
Yes
-
E-Manual
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2020
