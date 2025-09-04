About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

83 inch Wallpaper TV LG OLED evo AI W6 4K Smart TV 2026

83 inch Wallpaper TV LG OLED evo AI W6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED83W6PUA
Front view of 83 inch Wallpaper TV LG OLED evo AI W6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED83W6PUA
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shown in front and side views highlights a 83-inch display with a 1844 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 1061 mm, and an ultra-slim 9.95 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Visually Lossless performance displays a sunlit ocean cave scene in 4K 165Hz, preserving fine detail, natural color, and smooth motion wirelessly.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV highlights its industry recognition with five on-screen award badges from CNN underscored, TechRadar, iF design award, T3, HDTVTest, and USA Today, reinforcing its global acclaim and leadership at CES 2026.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9.9mm profile Wallpaper design positioned seamlessly before a panoramic window, displaying a vivid sunset cityscape whose vibrant colors and crisp detail elevate the modern living room.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9.9mm profile Wallpaper design positioned seamlessly before a panoramic window, displaying a vivid sunset cityscape whose vibrant colors and crisp detail elevate the modern living room.
Front view of 83 inch Wallpaper TV LG OLED evo AI W6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED83W6PUA
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shown in front and side views highlights a 83-inch display with a 1844 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 1061 mm, and an ultra-slim 9.95 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Visually Lossless performance displays a sunlit ocean cave scene in 4K 165Hz, preserving fine detail, natural color, and smooth motion wirelessly.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV highlights its industry recognition with five on-screen award badges from CNN underscored, TechRadar, iF design award, T3, HDTVTest, and USA Today, reinforcing its global acclaim and leadership at CES 2026.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9.9mm profile Wallpaper design positioned seamlessly before a panoramic window, displaying a vivid sunset cityscape whose vibrant colors and crisp detail elevate the modern living room.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9.9mm profile Wallpaper design positioned seamlessly before a panoramic window, displaying a vivid sunset cityscape whose vibrant colors and crisp detail elevate the modern living room.

Key Features

  • 9mm-range Wallpaper Design for spatial aesthetics
  • World's first 4K 165Hz True Wireless technology for visually lossless picture quality
  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech, a next-gen OLED technology for a new level of picture quality
  • X3.9 higher peak brightness with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, for vivid highlights and detail
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color with Reflection Free Premium ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light
More
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is recognized as the CNN underscored Best of CES 2026, based on overall picture quality, design, and innovation.

CNN Underscored - Best of CES 2026

LG OLED evo W6

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is recognized as the TechRadar Best in Show CES 2026, based on its panel performance and LG’s latest-generation image processing.

TechRadar - Best of CES 2026

LG OLED evo W6

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is recognized as the T3 CES 2026 Best in Show for its top-tier image quality.

T3 - CES 2026 Best In Show

LG OLED evo W6

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is recognized as the HDTVTest Best TV of CES 2026, based on overall picture quality, design, and innovation.

HDTVTest - Best TV of CES 2026

LG OLED evo W6

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is recognized as a USA Today Top Pick of CES 2026.

USA Today - Top Picks of CES 2026

LG OLED evo W6

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG Wallpaper TV W6?

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with 9mm-range Wallpaper Design highlights its ultra-slim side profile against a dark backdrop, emphasizing seamless integration into the space through its remarkably thin form.

9mm-range Wallpaper Design

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV showcases 4K 165Hz True Wireless performance with Zero Connect Box, maintaining a clean cable-free setup while delivering high picture quality.

World’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.

Hyper Radiant Color Tech

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features AI Hub for Personalization, with a LG AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is installed in a living room with city views, showing a vivid sunset coastal scene with on-screen icons reading “9mm-range Wallpaper Design,” “Hyper Radiant Color Tech,” and “World’s First 165Hz True Wireless.”

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is installed in a living room with city views, showing a vivid sunset coastal scene with on-screen icons reading “9mm-range Wallpaper Design,” “Hyper Radiant Color Tech,” and “World’s First 165Hz True Wireless.”

Wallpaper TV, Reborn Greatness at Its Thinnest

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions. 

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Omdia. 13 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2025. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Why LG Wallpaper TV W6?

LG Wallpaper TV W6 is the flagship product of the LG OLED evo AI lineup and the result of relentless innovation, distilled into a breathtaking 9mm-range ultra-thin form, where beauty and advanced engineering converge. Its trailblazing design elevates spatial aesthetics, feeling integrated into the wall rather than placed, while certified True Wireless performance supports visually lossless 4K up to 165Hz, keeping picture quality cable-free and minimalist. Hyper Radiant Color Tech delivers unmatched brightness, with Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Reflection Free Premium for realism that feels deeply immersive in any light, always.

 

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features an ultra-thin profile seamlessly integrated against a sleek glass panel, displaying a luminous gold abstract whale image on screen.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features an ultra-thin profile seamlessly integrated against a sleek glass panel, displaying a luminous gold abstract whale image on screen.

The pinnacle of spatial aesthetics, realized through 9mm-range innovation

Uncompromising refinement is distilled into the 9mm-range Wallpaper TV. With no protrusions and no interruptions, it blends into the wall to feel like part of the architecture itself. The result is a definitive statement of sophistication that elevates the entire interior experience.1)

 

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV appears across two living spaces: one scene dissolves from a ballet painting in a river-view room to an island landscape in a city-view room, while another space remains fixed with a vibrant seaside painting.

The pinnacle of spatial aesthetics, realized through 9mm-range innovation

The pinnacle of spatial aesthetics, realized through 9mm-range innovation

Wallpaper Flush-fit with Zero Gap

9mm-range Wallpaper Design—where your wall ends, a flawlessly aligned work of art begins

LG OLED evo W6 mounts flush to the wall with no visible separation, creating a clean, uninterrupted finish. Precise alignment reduces protrusion so the display reads as part of the wall plane, elevating interior design with quiet sophistication.2)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.

Beautiful even from the back, elegantly elevating spatial aesthetics

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV stands in a modern living room with panoramic city views, displaying a vivid cosmic scene that enhances visual depth while maintaining architectural harmony within the space.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.

LG Gallery+ brings masterpieces to life on your wall

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.4)

World’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV for wireless freedom

True Wireless Technology delivers wired-level video and audio performance without visual compromise. With the Zero Connect Box, now 35% smaller than the previous year and placed up to 10 meters away, visually lossless 4K video and audio are transmitted wirelessly at ultra-low latency, even up to 4K at 165Hz. By unlocking true wireless freedom, the W6 empowers you to reshape your layout, turning every corner of your home into a masterpiece of modern living. W6 is the ultimate spatial evolution that transcends traditional installation constraints, frees your interior from wires, and opens a new chapter in your home’s design possibilities5)

Explore more about LG Ture Wireless
The LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with True Wireless technology moves freely within the living room from the window to the back wall or even the center of the space, demonstrating a flexible placement that reconfigures the interior layout.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV Flush Fit with Zero Gap is shown mounted flat with no visible separation, presented in multiple angled views that highlight its slim side profile, high picture quality, and clean cable-free display.

Visually Lossless

Experience visually lossless 4K 165Hz, wirelessly

True Wireless technology transmits visually lossless 4K video wirelessly with ultra-low latency, even up to 165Hz. Fine detail and accurate color stay intact, so you see content exactly as creators intended.6)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Visually Lossless performance displays a sunlit ocean cave scene in 4K 165Hz, preserving fine detail, natural color, and smooth motion wirelessly.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Visually Lossless performance displays a sunlit ocean cave scene in 4K 165Hz, preserving fine detail, natural color, and smooth motion wirelessly.

Award-winning LG OLED evo W6, the revolutionary Wallpaper TV trusted worldwide

LG OLED evo W6

CNN Underscored - Best of CES 2026

“…breathed tons of life into the Impressionist paintings…at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

Learn More

LG OLED evo W6

TechRadar Best In Show CES 2026

"It looks like it'll be a fantastic TV, thanks to the panel and LG's latest-gen image processing..." (01/2026)

Learn More

LG OLED evo W6

iF DESIGN AWARD 2026

Learn More

LG OLED evo W6

T3 - CES 2026 Best In Show

".. top-tier image quality that's brighter than even last year's multi-layer OLED panel tech." (01/2026)

Learn More

LG OLED evo W6

HDTVTest - Best TV of CES 2026

“The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV was awarded Best TV of CES 2026 by HDTVTest, based on overall picture quality, design and innovation showcased at CES.”

Learn More

LG OLED evo W6

USA Today - Top Picks of CES 20267)

Hyper Radiant Color Tech sets the new OLED TV standard in the 9mm-range profile

Breaking the limits of the 9mm-range Wallpaper Design, our Wallpaper TV enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. Hyper Radiant Color Tech is our next-generation OLED technology that delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Color in any light, combined with stunning 4K visuals and our best alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. OLED evo W6 is certified for Reflection-Free Premium, delivering pristine picture quality without reflection in any light, always. Experience OLED like never before. See the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.

LG OLED evo W6 displays on-screen icons for 3.9x Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, Reflection Free Premium, and alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 above a cosmic burst of purple and blue particles forming a whale shape.

LG OLED evo W6 displays on-screen icons for 3.9x Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, Reflection Free Premium, and alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 above a cosmic burst of purple and blue particles forming a whale shape.

Brightness Booster Ultra

X3.9 brighter, achieving the pinnacle of brightness

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.9 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.8)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where glowing particles surrounding a whale silhouette, delivering up to 3.9x brighter peak brightness with higher luminance and clearer detail.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.9)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.

Reflection Free Premium

Certified Reflection-Free Premium ensures consistent Perfect Black, even in a bright room

LG’s Reflection Free Premium-certified OLED display minimizes reflectance while preserving transmittance for uncompromised black and color, while other OLED TVs with a matte display absorb and scatter light, shifting black to gray and distorting colors, especially in bright environments.10)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes11)

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG’s most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 takes OLED performance beyond limits, precisely controlling 8.3 million self-lit pixels - now even more powerful with Dual AI Engine. Going beyond a single AI engine, this advanced processing refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, delivering 4K picture quality that is sharper and more natural.12)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

OLED Care+

5 years of reliable, worry-free OLED panel coverage

Your LG OLED panel is protected for five years with reliable and worry-free coverage.13)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.16)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.17)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.18)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.19)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.20)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.21)

Within its 9mm-range greatness, get the full LG AI TV experience

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.25)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.26)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.27)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free29)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four proteLG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield. ction icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four proteLG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield. ction icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands. 30)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay

World's first wireless 4K 165Hz gaming with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

Up to 165Hz delivers sharper, smoother action in every game. G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion stable and tear-free, while VRR and ultra-low input lag ensure every move stays fluid and responsive, giving you a clear edge in every match.31)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay features on-screen 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium logos.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay features on-screen 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium logos.

VESA Display Stream Compression

World’s first VESA DSC-certified visually lossless, low-latency gaming

With VESA-certified DSC, you get visually lossless detail and real-time gaming responsiveness compliant with HDMI 2.1—delivering smooth, high-resolution gameplay with clean, distortion-free visuals throughout.32)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with VESA Display Stream Compression highlights VESA-certified DSC support for visually lossless gaming over HDMI 2.1.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with VESA Display Stream Compression highlights VESA-certified DSC support for visually lossless gaming over HDMI 2.1.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.33)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with NVIDIA GeForce NOW showcases 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming capability.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with NVIDIA GeForce NOW showcases 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming capability.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.34)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency features Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, shown with the RAZER Wolverine V3 Bluetooth emblem.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency features Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, shown with the RAZER Wolverine V3 Bluetooth emblem.

Low input-lag

0.1ms response time certified, OLED responds instantly with no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering a distinct competitive edge.35)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Low input-lag features 0.1ms response time, shown with ALLM and Intertek certification badges.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Low input-lag features 0.1ms response time, shown with ALLM and Intertek certification badges.

Clear Motion

Track every move with clarity, backed by VESA-certified top-tier ClearMR 10000

When action moves fast, keeping detail in sight is essential. LG OLED evo, certified ClearMR 10000, minimizes motion blur between frames to keep motion sharp and readable during rapid movement, while HGiG preserves HDR tone mapping exactly as the game creator intended—maintaining accurate highlights, deep shadows, and balanced color. Together, ClearMR certification and HGiG ensure motion stays clear and HDR remains precise, so every scene is shown exactly as it was meant to be seen.36)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with ClearMotion features VESA-certified ClearMR 10000 and HGiG support.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with ClearMotion features VESA-certified ClearMR 10000 and HGiG support.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.37)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.38)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimizes audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.40)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

 

2)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible. 

*Installation requirements may differ.

 

4)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

5)*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

 

6)*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

 

7)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

8)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

 

9)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

10)*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek. 

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

 

11)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

12)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

13)*In the first year of the warranty, panels, parts, and labor are covered. From the second through the fifth year, only panels and parts are covered, and labor charges apply. Warranty coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

*OLED Care+ applies to OLED W6, G6.

 

16)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

17)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

18)*Brightness sensors may vary by model and country.

 

19)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

20)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

21)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

22)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

23)*Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

24)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

25)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

26)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

27)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

28)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

29)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

30)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

31)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

32)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

 

33)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

34)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

35)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

36)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

37)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

38)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

39)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

40)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Spec

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    60W

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1844 x 1061 x 9.95

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    22.5

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2030 x 1110 x 195

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    35.0

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1844 x 1061 x 9.95

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    - x - x -

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    - x -

  • TV Weight without Stand

    22.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    - x -

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Head - Yes (Attached) / Zero Connect Box - Adaptor (Detachable)

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestrial), QAM (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • 120Hz Native (VRR 120Hz)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Yes (LG ThinQ)

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.