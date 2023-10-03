LG OLED Evo 77” M3 Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts like wireless connectivity¹ that frees your space. Advanced technology² that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. A brighter, bolder picture, so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo M3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting Zero Connect shows OLED M3 on the wall of a gray room with the Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmitting the picture. An image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a tiger with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED M3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop.
*Screen images simulated.
**Applies to 77M3 and 55/65/77G3, which are at least 70% brighter than non LG OLED evo models.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
*****In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
The first and only wireless OLED reinvents TV
LG OLED meets the Zero Connect Box and becomes a new genre of TV — the world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED M Series¹.
*The phrase "world's first wireless OLED" refers to OLED televisions with 120Hz 4k connectivity.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Zero Connect
Embrace wireless interior design freedom
LG OLED technology, refined over 10 years, meets a wireless¹ design that let you design your space how you like.
An image of LG OLED M3 on the wall of a cozy room with a dog and a person enjoying the streamlined view. A close up of a person connecting a cable to the Zero Connect Box. A side view of LG OLED M3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of depicting Zero Connect shows M3 on the wall of a gray room with the Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmitting the picture.
Cut the cables. Cut the interruptions.
Relax as you unwind in a clutter-free space with only the power cable attached to the TV¹ rather than additional wires and devices.
Feel wireless freedom
Freely change the placement of LG OLED M Series¹ whenever you switch up your interiors by simply moving the Zero Connect Box.
*Screen images simulated.
**Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.
Sit back, relax, and connect
With the Zero Connect Box¹, there's no hassle reaching back ports or moving the TV to connect peripherals.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
A decade of evolution at its core
Enter the world of α-realism², refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Step into a realm of cinematic sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Brightness Booster Max
Behold even brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter than before with the Light Boosting algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*70% brighter applies to 77M3 & 55/65/77G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
Brightness Booster
Behold even brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter³,⁴ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁵, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Brightness differs by series and size.
*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
Self-lit OLED 4K
No backlight necessary
Pixels reachest their most brilliant potential when they shine without the dull glow of a backlight. Experience the deep dark blacks of Infinite Contrast, colours true to nature with rich tones and hues, and a design slimmer than what's possible on traditional LCD TVs.
*Screen images simulated.
Hear sounds and sights come together as one
Simple soundbar connectivity
Use your LG OLED TV with a wireless LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.
More sound settings
Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
****Soundbar Mode will be supported by the 2023 software update.
webOS 23 new Home
Tailored to your liking
From your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and sounds come to life
Spellbinding cinema
Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.
The true picture
Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.
Endless libraries of entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix³, Paramount+, SkyShowtime, Prime Video⁴, Apple TV+⁵, and LG Channels.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate gaming
Embark on epic gaming adventures
Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game dashboard & optimizer
Game settings at a glance
Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
Cloud gaming
A world of games to play
Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The sports sensation
The only match for games that take your breath away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favourite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
*All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
2.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
3.Netflix streaming membership required.
4.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
5.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
OLED77M3PUA
LG OLED Evo 77” M3 Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box