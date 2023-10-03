About Cookies on This Site

60 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | Plasma TV | NetCast™

60PV450

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

60

Display Type

Plasma

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

1,500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

600Hz Fluid Motion

Yes (600HZ Max)

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

16Bit

Life Span (hr)

100,000 hr

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes (HDMI 1080p 24p)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan

HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)

Colour Temperature

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Picture & Sound

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Simple E-Manual

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Basic

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Quick View

Yes

Picture Still / Freeze

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (1 - v1.3, Deep Colour)

USB 2.0

Yes(1 - JPEG, mp3)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1 - Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (2) - 1.3 ver.

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand kg)

38.5kg

Including stand (kg)

42.6kg

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Including stand (mm)

1387.5 x 905.2 x 334.7

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1387.5 x 834.7 x 52.5

VESA Dimensions (mm)

600x400

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Front Cabinet Style

Glass

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

Local Key Type

Touch Sensor

VESA Compliant

600 x 400

