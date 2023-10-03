About Cookies on This Site

LG 42 INCH 1080P, 120HZ LED WITH SMART TV AND CINEMA 3D

Specs

Reviews

Support

42LA6205

42LA6205

LG 42 INCH 1080P, 120HZ LED WITH SMART TV AND CINEMA 3D

FEATURES

Screen size

42"

Resolution

FULL HD 1080P

LED Backlighting

Direct LED

Frame Rate

TruMotion 120Hz

XD Engine

TRIPLE XD

Dual Core Processor

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes (ECO, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Picture Wizard

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

LG Smart TV

Yes

SmartShare™ - MHL

Yes

DLNA Certified

Yes

Intel WiDi

Yes

Miracast™

Yes

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Energy Star

EPA 6.0

3D

CINEMA 3D

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

3D Glasses

6 Cinema 3D glasses included

Magic Remote Control

Sound

Smart Sound Mode

BROADBAND

Smart TV

Yes

App. Store

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes ( MS10 )

Surround Sound

Virtual Surround Plus

Sound Optimizer

3 Mode (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Clear Voice II

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (with Gender) Rear

HDMI 1.4 In

3

RGB In

1 Rear (D-sub 15pin) - PC

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (with Gender) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1 (Optical) Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

LAN (Wired)

1 Rear

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

963x562 x 78 | 38”x22” x 3”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

963 x 631 x 296 | 38” x 24.8” x 11.6”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

10kg | 22lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

11.8kg | 26lbs

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

200 x 200

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Consumption

42.8W

Standby

<0.3W

UPC

UPC

719192588592

