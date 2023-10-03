About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Experience stunning Full HD Blu-ray movies just like the director intended with the BP430 Blu-ray Disc™ Player. Delivering stunning Full HD 1080p resolution and image quality, the LG BP430 enables 2D and 3D Blu-ray Disc playback, full DVD compatibility, and DVD upscaling to near-HD viewing quality.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Experience stunning Full HD Blu-ray movies just like the director intended with the BP430 Blu-ray Disc™ Player. Delivering stunning Full HD 1080p resolution and image quality, the LG BP430 enables 2D and 3D Blu-ray Disc playback, full DVD compatibility, and DVD upscaling to near-HD viewing quality.

BP430

Experience stunning Full HD Blu-ray movies just like the director intended with the BP430 Blu-ray Disc™ Player. Delivering stunning Full HD 1080p resolution and image quality, the LG BP430 enables 2D and 3D Blu-ray Disc playback, full DVD compatibility, and DVD upscaling to near-HD viewing quality.

Print

All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Blu-ray Disc™ Profile

5.0

Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Yes

3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Yes

BD-R/RE

Yes

DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

DVD

Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback (via USB)

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI™ Out

Yes

Coaxial

Yes

USB

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DLNA

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Set Up Wizard

Yes

Simplink

Yes

LG Remote App

Yes

LG SMART TV FUNCTION

LG Smart TV

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC~PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Color

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

MPEG-1

Yes

MPEG2 PS/TS

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

DivX & DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MP4

Yes

MOV

Yes

FLV

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

DTS™

Yes

DTS2.0+Digital Out

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

PHOTO CAPABILITIES

File Compatibility

JPEG/GIF/ Animated GIF

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Remote Control

V6

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

12W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

360 x 39.5 x 199mm | 14.2” x 1.6” x 7.8”

Weight

1.4kg / 3.08lbs

UPC

UPC

772454060014

What people are saying