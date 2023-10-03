About Cookies on This Site

LG’s SoundPlate™ brings powerful crisp three-dimensional sound to your home, all in a slim sleek compact style. Designed at a slim 35 mm in height, you can place the SoundPlate™ beneath TVs of different sizes to save space while providing the ultimate home theatre audio experience.

LAP340

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Channels

4.1

Total Power

120 Watts

AUDIO

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

3D Sound Processor

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

20W x 2

Surround

20W x 2

Subwoofer

40W

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV Matching

32” and up

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.56” x 1.36” x 12.6”

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

CR6 Modified

Batteries

CR2025 Battery

Optical Cable

1

Wall Mount Backet

1

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

72454062827

