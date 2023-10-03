We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with InstaView®, True Convection, Air Fry, and Steam Sous Vide
Knock twice to see what’s cooking
Keep your oven looking new, inside and out
Keep your oven clean without the elbow grease
Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button, and let the oven do the work in just 10 minutes—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.*
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Combination Wall Oven
-
Self + EasyClean®
-
Yes (10mins)
-
Total Capacity
-
6.4 (1.7 Upper / 4.7 Lower)
-
Convection Type
-
True Convection
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Speed Oven
-
Yes
-
Variable cleaning time
-
Yes (3, 4, 5 hours)
-
Variable broil
-
Yes (Full, Center/Low, Med, High)
-
Variable warm
-
Yes (High, Med, Low)
-
Oven Modes
-
Convection Bake / Convection Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake /Steam Roast / Steam Sous-Vide / Air Fry / Frozen Meal / Warm /Proof / Favourite / Self Clean / EasyClean® / Descaling / Drying
-
Output (Watts) Microwave
-
950W
-
Convection (Watt)
-
1500W
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® and Self Clean
-
InstaView®
-
Yes (Lower Oven Only)
-
Air fry
-
Yes (Upper & Lower Oven)
-
Steam Cooking
-
Yes (Lower Oven Only)
-
Broil element
-
1200W
-
Bake element
-
375W
-
Speed cook
-
Yes
-
Speed cook - # of Defrost (4 Menu)
-
Meat / Poultry / Fish / Bread
-
Speed cook - # of Sensor cook (9 Menu)
-
Beverage / Casserole / Chicken / Pasta / Pizza / Dinner Plate /Rice / Soup / Vegetable
-
Speed cook - # of Auto cook (28 Menu)
-
Bacon / Bagels / Baked Potatoe / Brownie / Canned Vegetable /Cod fi llets / Corn Dog / Fresh Vegetable / Frozen Chicken Wings /Frozen Fries / Frozen Chicken Nuggets / Frozen Pizza / FrozenSoft Pretzels / Frozen Vegetable / Garlic Bread / Hamburger /Lamb chops / Meat Loaf / Nachos / Oatmeal / Pork Chops /Quinoa / Ribeye Steak / Rice / Salmon Steak / Sausage / SirloinSteak / Tenderloin
-
Speed cook - # of Soften (4 Menu)
-
Butter / Cream Cheese / Frosting / Ice Cream
-
Speed cook - # of Melt (5 Menu)
-
Butter / Caramel / Cheese / Chocolate / Marshmallow
-
Broil element
-
2,500W inner/1,500W outer
-
Bake element
-
2500W
-
Convection Element (Watt)
-
2000W
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
5
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
40A
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
10.2kW
-
Requirements
-
120 / 240 VAC, 120 / 208 VAC
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Oven Door Feature
-
InstaView® WideView™ Window
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Check & Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Yes (Google, Alexa)
-
ThinQ Care
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
Control Type
-
Backlit SmoothTouch® Glass Controls
-
Glass Tray(Upper)
-
Yes
-
Metal Tray(Upper)
-
Yes
-
Rack(Upper)
-
Yes
-
Temp Probe
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
2
-
Air Fry Tray
-
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 3/4" x 43 13/16" x 23 3/8"
-
Cut-Out (WxHxD)
-
Standard(Min. 28 1/2" x 43 7/16" x 24" Max. 28 5/8" x 43 1/2"x 24") / Flush(30" x 44" x 25")
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
33" x 50" x 30"
-
Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)
-
1 Year
-
Inverter Magnetron
-
10 Years
-
UPC
-
048231344326
-
Buy Directly
