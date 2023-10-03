About Cookies on This Site

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with InstaView®, True Convection, Air Fry, and Steam Sous Vide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Two Ovens-Many ways to Cook

Two Ovens-Many ways to Cook

True convection

True convection

Steam sous vide

Steam sous vide

Air fry

Air fry

Bring Premium Form and Function to your Kitchen

Bring Premium Form and Function to your Kitchen

Raise the bar with a combination wall oven that delivers premium built-in style with large InstaView® windows and sleek, backlit SmoothTouch® glass controls that elevate the look of any kitchen.
Oven-Quality Meals up to 4x faster*

Oven-Quality Meals up to 4x faster*

The TurboCook® speed oven delivers oven-quality results lightning fast. Save time and skip the preheat with instant-on Infrared Heating®. Use it as a microwave or second convection oven to air fry, bake and roast your favourites.

*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results may vary depending on food type and cooking requirements.

Get professional results with True Convection

Get professional results with True Convection

Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*

*As compared to LG models without True Convection.

Air fry crispy favourites without the guilt

Air fry crispy favourites without the guilt

Air fry favourites like wings, fries and more while saving counter space. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavor and crunch you crave with little to no oil.*

*Air fry tray included.

Steam sous vide for perfectly cooked, restaurant-quality meals

Steam sous vide for perfectly cooked, restaurant-quality meals

Slow cook vacuum-sealed meats, fish, and vegetables with temperature-controlled steam for juicy, tender and consistently delicious results, with no overcooking.* The removable water reservoir is easy to refill for hours-long steam that holds your food at the perfect level of doneness for your dinner party.

*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.

Backlit SmoothTouch® glass controls

Backlit SmoothTouch® glass controls

The backlit LED SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style, high-definition visibility and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger.

Knock twice to see what’s cooking

Check on your food with two quick knocks. The LG InstaView® Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.

Keep your oven looking new, inside and out

Keep your oven clean without the elbow grease

Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button, and let the oven do the work in just 10 minutes—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.*

Resists Smudges for an effortless shine

Our PrintProof® fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

Cooking is easier with an app

Use the ThinQ® app to start the oven, set timers, or check on your appliance from anywhere. Simply speak to control your oven with Alexa and Google Assistant.

*Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ® app for details.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.4 cu.ft. (1.7 Upper/4.7 Lower)
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 43 13/16" x 23 3/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Combination Wall Oven

Self + EasyClean®

Yes (10mins)

CAPACITY

Total Capacity

6.4 (1.7 Upper / 4.7 Lower)

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Type

True Convection

Convection Conversion

Yes

Speed Oven

Yes

Variable cleaning time

Yes (3, 4, 5 hours)

Variable broil

Yes (Full, Center/Low, Med, High)

Variable warm

Yes (High, Med, Low)

Oven Modes

Convection Bake / Convection Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake /Steam Roast / Steam Sous-Vide / Air Fry / Frozen Meal / Warm /Proof / Favourite / Self Clean / EasyClean® / Descaling / Drying

Output (Watts) Microwave

950W

Convection (Watt)

1500W

Oven Cooking System

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® and Self Clean

InstaView®

Yes (Lower Oven Only)

Air fry

Yes (Upper & Lower Oven)

Steam Cooking

Yes (Lower Oven Only)

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

Broil element

1200W

Bake element

375W

Speed cook

Yes

Speed cook - # of Defrost (4 Menu)

Meat / Poultry / Fish / Bread

Speed cook - # of Sensor cook (9 Menu)

Beverage / Casserole / Chicken / Pasta / Pizza / Dinner Plate /Rice / Soup / Vegetable

Speed cook - # of Auto cook (28 Menu)

Bacon / Bagels / Baked Potatoe / Brownie / Canned Vegetable /Cod fi llets / Corn Dog / Fresh Vegetable / Frozen Chicken Wings /Frozen Fries / Frozen Chicken Nuggets / Frozen Pizza / FrozenSoft Pretzels / Frozen Vegetable / Garlic Bread / Hamburger /Lamb chops / Meat Loaf / Nachos / Oatmeal / Pork Chops /Quinoa / Ribeye Steak / Rice / Salmon Steak / Sausage / SirloinSteak / Tenderloin

Speed cook - # of Soften (4 Menu)

Butter / Cream Cheese / Frosting / Ice Cream

Speed cook - # of Melt (5 Menu)

Butter / Caramel / Cheese / Chocolate / Marshmallow

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

Broil element

2,500W inner/1,500W outer

Bake element

2500W

Convection Element (Watt)

2000W

No. of Rack Positions

5

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 240V

40A

KW Rating at 240V

10.2kW

Requirements

120 / 240 VAC, 120 / 208 VAC

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Oven Door Feature

InstaView® WideView™ Window

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

ThinQ®

Yes

Check & Control

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Works with

Yes (Google, Alexa)

ThinQ Care

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

CONTROLS

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Control Type

Backlit SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

ACCESSORIES

Glass Tray(Upper)

Yes

Metal Tray(Upper)

Yes

Rack(Upper)

Yes

Temp Probe

Yes

Heavy Duty Rack

2

Air Fry Tray

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 3/4" x 43 13/16" x 23 3/8"

Cut-Out (WxHxD)

Standard(Min. 28 1/2" x 43 7/16" x 24" Max. 28 5/8" x 43 1/2"x 24") / Flush(30" x 44" x 25")

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

33" x 50" x 30"

WARRANTY/UPC

Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)

1 Year

Inverter Magnetron

10 Years

UPC

048231344326

