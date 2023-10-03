Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Warranty/Certifications
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Helps Remove Allergens
Helps Remove Allergens
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 74 3/8 x 30 3/8
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
[WT_WM]Allergiene
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Bedding
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Normal
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Sanitary
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Bedding
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Normal
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Small Load
-
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
772454073670
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Water Level
-
Load Sensing
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
White, Black Steel
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Black Steel (B), White
-
Electrical Requirements (Dryer)
-
240V 30 Amps (Electric)
-
Electrical Requirements (Washer)
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Dryer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
7.4
-
Washer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
5.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 74 3/8 x 30 3/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
30 1/16 x 79 11/32 x 32
-
Weight (lb.)
-
326
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
361
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WKEX200HBA
Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer