PuriCare™ 空氣護理特別優惠

官網限定 |  13/11/2024 - 21/11/2024

PuriCare™ 空氣護理
秋日優惠
額外 9 折

指定 AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 及 360​​° 空氣清新機可享額外 9 折

購買以下精選家電產品，即享額外 9 折。

AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇

  • AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (樺木白) FH15GPB
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (大地啡) FH15GPN
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 FH15GPCJ0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 三合一空氣淨化風扇 - 暖風版 (蒼林綠) FH15GPG

360° 空氣清新機

  • LG PuriCare™ 360​​° Hit 空氣清新機 AS60GHWG0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (設寵物模式, 內置清淨循環扇) AS65GDST0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (H13級HEPA濾網, 內置清淨循環扇) AS65GDWH0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 雙層版(H13級HEPA濾網, 內置清淨循環扇) AS10GDWH0
