頂層公寓內的雅緻客廳。窗外可見美麗的城市景觀。一名男子坐在沙發上觀看掛牆安裝的電視中的影視內容。

哪款 Lifestyle TV 最適合您？

無論您想享受電影、遊戲和體育賽事等高畫質內容，還是尋找完美的設計單品，總有一款 LG 電視能完美配合您的生活方式。

立即探索能契合您需求的 LG 電視。

如何獲得最佳的體育賽事體驗？

體育賽事節奏快速緊湊。因此，您需要一部不僅能呈現流暢、無動態模糊的大尺寸電視，讓您完全沉醉於賽事之中。更應能隨時掌握愛隊資訊和統計數據，保證不會錯過任何一個精彩時刻。

想要完全沉醉在賽事之中，LG 電視是您的不二之選

並排比較棒球比賽畫面。一側畫面標示為「傳統電視」，球員的球棒和棒球周圍有許多動態模糊。另一邊畫面右邊標示為「LG OLED evo」，完美捕捉動作，毫無動態模糊。

經 VESA 認證的 ClearMR 技術

LG OLED evo 通過 VESA 的 ClearMR 認證，即使是快速移動的場景，畫面都能保持清晰銳利。⁴

身臨其境的大尺寸體驗

LG 大尺寸電視提供各種尺寸，最大可達 100 吋，帶來身歷其境般的觀賞體驗。

一家人圍坐在 LG 大尺寸電視前，觀看精彩的足球比賽。

不錯過任何賽事的重要時刻，立即選購 LG AI 電視

體育中心

自訂體育主頁，輕鬆瀏覽直播體育應用程式和 YouTube 的精彩片段。集中追蹤現場比賽、聯賽積分榜，以及您愛隊的賽事資訊。² ⁵

顯示體育中心頁面的用戶介面，展示用戶如何登記支持的球隊，以及內容如何方便體育迷瀏覽。

Sports Notification 賽事通知

登記您最愛的球隊，並透過 Sports Notification 賽事通知，隨時掌握動態，不論比賽結果，還是賽事精華，全部一覽無遺。

 

透過 Multi View 功能使用多個畫面，將娛樂體驗推向巔峰

Multi View 功能讓電視發揮最大效能。透過 Google Cast 和 AirPlay 鏡像投射裝置畫面至電視。將螢幕分成兩個獨立視窗畫面，享受流暢無縫的多螢幕娛樂體驗。⁶

某人在客廳裡拿著手機。手機屏幕顯示著一個傳輸圖示，表示手機屏幕正在被鏡像投射至電視。電視上正在播放籃球比賽，旁邊是鏡像螢幕則顯示着球員的統計數據。

探索並尋找一款適合觀賞體育賽事的電視

輕鬆將功能逐一比對，選擇最適合的電視。¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5OLED C5QNED85/86
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 產品影像
OLED C5
LG QNED85 產品影像
QNED85/86
顯示屏LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
尺寸最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65、55 吋)最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65 吋)QNED86 (100吋) QNED85 (86、75、65 吋)
nullClearMR 10000、TruMotionClearMR 9000、TruMotionTruMotion
處理器αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器αlpha 9 Gen8 AI 處理器αlpha 8 Gen2 AI 處理器
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
操作系統 (OS)webOS 25、webOS Re:new 計劃、體育中心、 Sports Notification 賽事通知webOS 25、webOS Re:new 計劃、體育中心、 Sports Notification 賽事通知webOS 25、webOS Re:new 計劃、體育中心、 Sports Notification 賽事通知
了解更多了解更多了解更多

¹功能或因型號和屏幕尺寸而有所差異。請參閱產品頁面以獲得詳細規格。

 

²模擬屏幕影像。

 

³某些功能的支援或因應地區而有所差異。

 

⁴ClearMR 是 VESA 推出的一項評估顯示屏動態模糊性能的認證計劃。

相關功能的支援或因型號而異。83、77、65、55 吋 LG OLED G5 通過 ClearMR 10000 認證，而 83、77、65 吋 LG OLED M5、LG OLED C5 通過 ClearMR 9000 認證

 

⁵提供的影視內容 (包括體育頻道) 和應用程式或因應產品和地區而有所不同。每個體育應用程式及其相關服務需要另行訂閱。

 

⁶兩個螢幕上的畫質/音效設定相同。

Apple、Apple 標誌及 Apple TV 為 Apple Inc 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。

AirPlay 2、HomeKit 及 Google Cast 的支援或因應不同地區和語言而有所差異。