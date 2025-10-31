About Cookies on This Site

頂層公寓內的雅緻客廳。窗外可見美麗的城市景觀。一名男子坐在沙發上觀看掛牆安裝的電視中的影視內容。

哪款 Lifestyle TV 最適合您？

無論您想享受電影、遊戲和體育賽事等高畫質內容，還是尋找完美的設計單品，總有一款 LG 電視能完美配合您的生活方式。

立即探索能契合您需求的 LG 電視。

怎樣的電視才是觀賞電影的最佳之選？

驚險刺激的特技、高潮迭起的瞬間，以及特寫鏡頭中捕捉到的豐富情感，全都是電影中不容錯過的細節。HDR 技術增強色彩深度和精細控制對比度，令每個元素都必須最精準地呈現，讓您獲得極致沉醉體驗。¹

什麼是 HDR？

HDR (高動態範圍) 是一項讓對比度及色彩表現更出色的技術標準。支援 HDR 的內容，每個畫面都更加鮮豔明亮。Dolby Vision™ 堪稱 HDR 的最高標準，可以呈現超過 680 億種顏色，而亮度最高可達 10,000 nits。其動態元數據還能根據不同場景改善色彩和亮度，帶來電影級觀賞體驗。

 

太空人逃離爆炸場景，畫面一分為二。一側的畫面色彩和對比度偏暗，標示為 SDR。另一例畫面清晰亮麗，標示為 HDR。

支援 Dolby Vision™ 的電視有何獨特之處？

您可在支援 Dolby Vision™ 的電視上，享受 Netflix、Apple TV 等平台以 Dolby Vision™ 製作的精彩內容。Dolby Vision™ 擁有 680 億種色彩範圍，有效避免色帶現象，

亮度控制和色彩表現都更加精準一讓您安在家中亦能享受影院級視覺盛宴。¹ ²

客廳空間中設有掛牆安裝的 LG 電視。電視上正在播放電影，色彩、清晰度和對比度都非常出色，同時 Dolby Vision 標誌清晰可見。

為何 LG 電視適合觀賞電影？

Dolby Vision™ 為您的家庭影院帶來栩栩如生的電影。具備環境光補償功能的 FILMMAKER MODE 會根據環境光自動調整畫面，確保符合頂級電影製作人的標準。Dolby Atmos 更帶來環迴立體音效，讓您彷彿置身於動作場景之中。¹ ³ ⁴ ⁵ ⁷ ⁸

透過 LG 真無線電視締造整潔利落的家庭影院設置

讓您的空間擺脫連接線的干擾，以最佳觀賞配置享受極致沉浸式的影院體驗。 ⁷ ⁸

高層公寓中的高端時尚客廳。LG 真無線電視和 LG Soundbar 均採用掛牆安裝。電視螢幕上正在播放一部電影。看不見電線。Zero Connect Box 隱藏在一張邊桌下方。

全球首款具備 LG OLED G5 畫質的真無線電視

提供 4K 144Hz 影音傳輸的真無線電視

即使無線觀看，仍可體驗視覺上無失真的 4K 清晰度。我們的真無線技術提供 4K 144Hz 影音傳輸，確保畫質不受影響。⁷ ⁸

LG 無線電視與 LG Soundbar 置於頂級家庭影院中。螢幕上正在播放一部電影。

頂級製片人選擇 LG OLED

LG OLED 電視符合最高的電影標準。細聽著名專業人士為何偏愛 LG OLED 的創新突破和優秀品質。

導演 Sean Baker 的訪談。他的引言被突出顯示：「黑色極為深邃…… 整體而言，它呈現出一幅令人難以置信的畫面。」。 攝影師 Natasha Braier 的訪談。她的引言被突出顯示：「主要因為只有 LG OLED 擁有豐富的光譜，展現了我所期望的色彩……」。 攝影師 Walter Volpatto 的訪談。他的引言被突出顯示：「它讓創作者原本設想的色彩細節和對比得以保留。」。

探索並尋找一款適合觀賞電影
的電視

輕鬆將功能逐一比對，選擇最適合的電視。¹ ⁶

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 產品影像
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 產品影像
OLED C5
顯示屏LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 吋) LG OLED evo (83、77、65 吋)LG OLED evoLG OLED evo
尺寸最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65 吋)最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65、55 吋)最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65、55、48、42 吋)
處理器αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器αlpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器αlpha 9 Gen8 AI 處理器
AI 亮度控制Brightness Booster Ultimate 亮度提升技術 (83、77、65 吋)Brightness Booster Ultimate 亮度提升技術 (83、77、65、55 吋)Brightness Booster 亮度提升技術 (83、77、65、55 吋)
AI PictureAI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro、AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro、AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling、OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩完美純黑、完美色彩
HDRDolby Vision、HDR10 ProDolby Vision、HDR10 ProDolby Vision、HDR10 Pro
nullFilmmaker ModeFilmmaker ModeFilmmaker Mode
AI SoundAI Sound Pro (虛擬 11.1.2 聲道)、AI Object Remastering、動態音效增強器AI Sound Pro (虛擬 11.1.2 聲道)、AI Object Remastering、動態音效增強器AI Sound Pro (虛擬 11.1.2 聲道)、AI Voice Remastering、動態音效增強器
Dolby SoundDolby AtmosDolby AtmosDolby Atmos
了解更多了解更多了解更多

¹功能或因型號和屏幕尺寸而有所差異。請參閱產品頁面以獲得詳細規格。

 

²此結果並不代表對 LGE 或其產品的認可。瀏覽 https://www.tomsguide.com/ 以了解更多詳情。

 

³模擬屏幕影像。

 

⁴LG OLED 型號支援 Dolby Vision™、HDR10 及 HLG。而 LG QNED 型號則支援 HDR10 及 HLG。

 

⁵Ambient Filmmaker Mode 是 UHD Alliance, Inc. 的商標。

 Ambient Filmmaker Mode 可同時支援 Dolby Vision。

 Ambient Filmmaker Mode 在 AppleTV+ 和 Amazon Prime video 應用程式上自動啟動。

 

⁶某些功能的支援或因應地區而有所差異。

 

⁷4K 144Hz 適用於 83/77/65 吋 LG OLED M5。144Hz 模式僅適用於支援 144 Hz 的遊戲或畫面輸入的電腦。

  97 吋 LG OLED M5 支援 120Hz。

  144Hz 是基於可變更新率 (VRR) 的最大更新率。

  LG 無線 OLED 電視是指 Zero Connect Box 與螢幕之間的連接。

  將 Zero Connect Box 放置於櫃內時，因應物料和厚度或會造成訊號干擾。

  Zero Connect Box 應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

  設備必須透過連接線連接到 Zero Connect Box。

  電視螢幕和 Zero Connect Box 需要以電線連接。

  真無線技術經 NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible 驗證，可降低畫面卡頓、輸入延遲，以及閃爍表現。

 

⁸全球首款乃相對於配備調諧器以用於廣播的傳統電視而言。

 根據 ISO/IEC 29170-2 內部測試結果顯示視覺上無失真，實際表現取決於設定、環境條件和使用量。