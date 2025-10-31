About Cookies on This Site

空中別墅內的雅緻客廳。窗外可見美麗的城市景觀。一位男士坐在梳化上觀看掛牆安裝電視上的內容。

哪款 Lifestyle TV 最適合您？

無論您想享受電影、體育賽事和遊戲等高畫質內容，還是尋找完美的設計單品，總有一款 LG 電視能完美配合您的生活方式。立即探索能契合您需求的 LG 電視。

對一部遊戲電視來說什麼才是最重要的？

延遲和畫面斷續都會嚴重影響遊戲體驗。對於刺激的冒險和戰鬥遊戲來說，流暢的動作至關重要，因此高更新率和 VRR 技術就是其中的關鍵。

什麼是更新率？

更新率是指顯示屏每秒更新畫面的次數。更新率以 Hz (Hertz) 為單位，表示畫面的流暢程度。120Hz 更新率表示畫面每秒更新 120 次。更新率越高，畫面就越流暢，這在遊玩節奏快的遊戲或觀看高速內容時尤其明顯。⁴

並排比較賽車遊戲在不同更新率下的畫面。在一側畫面，更新率較低，導致更多動態模糊。在另一側畫面，更新率較高，賽車完全清晰對焦。

什麼是 VRR (可變更新率)？

VRR 是一種可以同步遊戲與顯示屏更新率的技術，能實時調整屏幕更新率。當更新率不同步時，就會造成畫面撕裂和影像斷續。最常見的格式是 Nvidia G-Sync 和 AMD FreeSync Premium。因此對玩家來說，VRR 是獲得流暢和沉浸式遊戲體驗的必備功能。⁵

雙手握著遊戲手掣在顯示賽車遊戲的電視螢幕前。VRR (可變更新率) 標誌清晰可見。

為何 LG 電視適合進行遊戲？

LG 電視為遊戲而設，支援高達 165Hz 的高更新率，帶來流暢的遊戲體驗。遊戲中心將電視變成遊戲集中地，而大尺寸螢幕則營造更具沉浸感的體驗。真無線電視讓您可方便地把所有裝置連接至 Zero Connect Box，打造流暢的無線遊戲設置，並提供極低輸入延遲，同時通過 NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible 及 AMD FreeSync 認證。¹ ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

更新率高達 165Hz

選用兼容 G-SYNC®、具備 165Hz VRR、0.1ms 像素反應時間、AMD FreeSync™ Premium，以及 ClearMR 10000 認證的產品，體驗頂尖遊戲性能。即使透過無線方式進行遊戲，亦能享受 144Hz 零延遲、無動態模糊的流暢遊戲體驗。² ³ ⁵ ⁶

賽車遊戲畫面生動逼真，完全清晰對焦，沒有任何惱人的動態模糊。Nvidia G-Sync 標誌和 165Hz 標誌清晰可見。其他遊戲認證亦顯示在底部，展示 LG 電視的卓越遊戲性能。

賽車遊戲畫面生動逼真，完全清晰對焦，沒有任何惱人的動態模糊。Nvidia G-Sync 標誌和 165Hz 標誌清晰可見。其他遊戲認證亦顯示在底部，展示 LG 電視的卓越遊戲性能。

無線遊戲體驗，提供極低輸入延遲，支援高達 144Hz 的 4K 更新率

探索 LG 真無線電視帶來的高性能無線遊戲樂趣，此電視通過 NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible 和 AMD Freesync 認證。¹ ⁵ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

LG OLED M5 電視的螢幕上正在播放遊戲，展示流暢無縫的遊戲體驗。可看到 Zero Connect Box，但與空間完美融合。可看到 Nvidia G-Sync 標誌和 AMD FreeSync Premium 標誌。遊戲認證清晰可見。

High-end stylish living room in a high-rise apartment. LG True Wireless TV and Soundbar are wall-mounted. A movie is playing on the TV screen. There are no wires in sight. The Zero Connect Box is hidden underneath a side table.

您夢寐以求、整潔無雜亂的無線遊戲設置

體驗無線遊戲設置帶來的更大自由。享受整潔有序的環境，更靈活地佈置您的空間。⁹

設有無線遊戲裝置的遊戲室。LG 真無線電視掛牆安裝，螢幕上顯示高解像度遊戲畫面。房內亦可見電腦、遊戲椅、玩具及霓虹氛圍燈。

設有無線遊戲裝置的遊戲室。LG 真無線電視掛牆安裝，螢幕上顯示高解像度遊戲畫面。房內亦可見電腦、遊戲椅、玩具及霓虹氛圍燈。

遊戲中心將電視變成終極遊戲集中地

使用 GeForce NOW、Amazon Luna、Blacknut、Boosteroid 應用程式，在 LG 電視上直接暢玩成千上萬的遊戲！從需要遊戲手掣的 3A 大作，到只需遙控器就能輕鬆上手的休閒遊戲，享受多元遊戲體驗。⁷

遊戲中心主畫面。移動游標與點擊以展現多款熱門遊戲標題，並且還加入了根據正在使用的控制器類型來選擇遊戲的功能，不論是遊戲手掣還是遙控器，您都能輕鬆找到適合的遊戲。

Director Sean Baker's interview. His quote is highlighted. The blacks are rich. Overall, it's just an incredible image. Cinematographer Natasha Braier's interview. Her quote is highlighted. That's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum. Cinematographer Walter Volpatto's interview. His quote is highlighted. This allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

更大的螢幕帶來更身歷其境的遊戲體驗

更大的螢幕帶來更多的樂趣。探索我們的大尺寸電視，將您的遊戲體驗提升至全新境界。²

客廳空間中設有巨大的掛牆安裝 LG 大尺寸電視。螢幕上顯示賽車遊戲。大尺寸螢幕讓影視內容更具沉浸感。

客廳空間中設有巨大的掛牆安裝 LG 大尺寸電視。螢幕上顯示賽車遊戲。大尺寸螢幕讓影視內容更具沉浸感。

探索並尋找一款適合遊戲的電視

輕鬆將功能逐一比對，選擇最適合的電視。¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5QNED85OLED C5
LG OLED M5 產品影像
OLED M5 (最佳遊戲無線電視)
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
LG QNED85 產品影像
QNED85
LG OLED C5 產品影像
OLED C5
真無線真無線 ---
顯示屏LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 吋) LG OLED evo (83、77、65 吋)LG OLED evo LG QNED evoLG OLED evo
尺寸最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65 吋)最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65、55、48 吋)最大為 100 吋 (100、86、75、65、55、50 吋)最大為 83 吋 (83、77、65、55、48、42 吋)
更新率120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz
null-
HDMI 功能ALLM、eARC、HGiGALLM、eARC、HGiGALLM、eARC、HGiGALLM、eARC、HGiG
遊戲Gaming Portal、遊戲儀錶板及 Game OptimizerGaming Portal、遊戲儀錶板及 Game OptimizerGaming Portal、遊戲儀錶板及 Game OptimizerGaming Portal、遊戲儀錶板及 Game Optimizer
了解更多了解更多了解更多了解更多

¹功能可能會因型號和螢幕尺寸而異，請參閱各產品頁面以獲得詳細規格。

 

²模擬螢幕影像。

 

³某些功能的支援可能因地區而異。

 

⁴83/77/65/55 吋的 LG OLED G5 僅在支援 165Hz 的遊戲或電腦輸入下才能以 165Hz 運作。而在 Dolby Vision 內容上，更新率可達 144Hz。 

 

⁵HGiG 是由遊戲和電視顯示屏行業的公司組成的自願團體，他們共同確定準則並提供給公眾，以改善 HDR 中的消費者遊戲體驗。對 HGiG 的支援或因地區而有所差異。

 

⁶VRR 範圍由 60Hz 至 165Hz，經認証符合 HDMI 2.1 規格。實際性能或因設定、網絡連接及使用環境而有所差異。

 

⁷遊戲中心的支援或因國家而有所差異。 

  雲端遊戲服務和遊戲中心內遊戲的支援或因地區而有所差異。 

  部分遊戲服務或需要另行訂閱和連接遊戲手掣。

 

⁸ClearMR 是 VESA 推出的一項評估顯示屏動態模糊性能的認證計劃。

  此功能的支援可能因型號而異。ClearMR 10000：LG OLED G5 (83、77、65、55 吋) 認證。

  ClearMR 9000：LG OLED M5 (83、77、65 吋)、LG OLED G5 (48 吋)、LG OLED C5 認證。

 

⁹4K 144Hz 適用於 83/77/65 吋 LG OLED M5。僅在支援 144Hz 的遊戲或電腦輸入下才能以 144Hz 運作。

  97 吋 LG OLED M5 支援 120Hz。

  144Hz 是基於可變更新率 (VRR) 的最大更新率。

  LG 無線 OLED 電視是指 Zero Connect Box 與螢幕之間的連接。

  將 Zero Connect Box 放置於櫃內時，因應物料和厚度或會造成訊號干擾。

  Zero Connect Box 應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

  設備必須透過連接線連接到 Zero Connect Box。

  電視螢幕和 Zero Connect Box 需要以電線連接。

  真無線技術經 NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible 驗證，可降低畫面斷續、輸入延遲，以及實現無閃爍表現。

 

¹⁰Nvidia G-Sync 和 AMD FreeSync 驗證是基於低輸入延遲、減少畫面延遲和無閃爍的表現而言。