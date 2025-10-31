About Cookies on This Site

空中別墅內的雅緻客廳。窗外可見美麗的城市景觀。一位男士坐在梳化上觀看掛牆安裝電視上的內容。

哪款 Lifestyle TV 最適合您？

無論您想享受電影、體育賽事和遊戲等高畫質內容，還是尋找完美的設計單品，總有一款 LG 電視能完美配合您的生活方式。立即探索能契合您需求的 LG 電視。

為什麼 LG 電視能成為設計愛好者的絕佳選擇？

LG 電視不僅僅是螢幕，還可以成為與您的空間無縫融合，並透過多元的內容及智能功能反映您的生活方式和品味的額外設計元素。

配合希望依個人品味設計並個人化空間的需求

使用 LG Gallery+ 精心策劃、展示和表達您的品味。您可選擇於電視上顯示的內容類型，為任何空間增添真正的個人風格。

LG OLED evo AI G5LG QNED evo AI QNED85
精緻房屋的內部裝潢，其中展示許多不同藝術作品。中央牆上放著一部 LG 電視，螢幕上顯示受歡迎的藝術作品。電視看起來像博物館的畫作。

LG Gallery+ 營造符合您品味的空間

讓螢幕搖身一變，成為生動畫布，展示 100 件藝術品、令人沉醉的風景及環境。即使您沒有在觀看電視，定期更新的資料庫亦能使您的空間保持豐富多彩。⁸

掛牆安裝的 LG 電視透過螢幕循環播放古典藝術、現代藝術、3D 等各種內容。內容合作夥伴的標誌亦同時顯示。角落的「免費」徽章標示著可享一個月免費內容。

A family is gathered around their LG Ultra Big TV watching an exciting soccer match on the huge screen.

個人化畫廊充滿無限可能

透過自選音樂、視覺效果等，定制您的家庭畫廊。根據您的偏好，選擇您想在電視上顯示的影視內容。

音樂與畫面同步，呈現您的感受

為不同背景音樂配對畫面，呈現您喜歡的氛圍。可從預設音樂中選擇，亦可透過藍牙連接移動裝置播放您的音樂。

逐步介紹如何透過設定讓 LG 電視來播放與畫面氛圍同步的音樂。
掛牆安裝的 LG 電視，前景為手機。畫面顯示在 LG 電視上設定 Google 相簿的過程。

掛牆安裝的 LG 電視，前景為手機。畫面顯示在 LG 電視上設定 Google 相簿的過程。

輕鬆存取 Google 相簿，展示您的美好回憶

只需使用您的手機，即可將 Google 相簿帳戶輕鬆連接到電視。更可使用您的照片庫，輕鬆定製個人化空間。¹¹

資訊板顯示在掛牆安裝的 LG 電視上。上面顯示不同功能，包括天氣預報、Sports Alert 提示功能、電視節目排程、Home Hub 及 Google 日曆。

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

透過一站式個人化儀表板隨時掌握最新資訊

獲得天氣預報、Sports Alert 提示、查看您的行事曆，甚至可以為 Home Hub、您的預定觀看等設定通知，重要資訊一目了然。¹²

配合締造超現實空間的需求

全球首款透明真無線電視的高雅設計提升空間格調。電視畫面與現實融為一體，帶來前所未有的超現實觀賞體驗。³

LG SIGNATURE OLED T
設於頂層公寓中的 LG OLED T4。窗戶可俯瞰城市天際線和海景。LG OLED T4 處於透明模式，正在顯示遊艇的影像。由於電視的位置加上螢幕的透明度，遊艇看起來像是漂浮在外面的大海上。

設於頂層公寓中的 LG OLED T4。窗戶可俯瞰城市天際線和海景。LG OLED T4 處於透明模式，正在顯示遊艇的影像。由於電視的位置加上螢幕的透明度，遊艇看起來像是漂浮在外面的大海上。

配合追求簡約時尚與尖端科技的需求

我們最新的 4K 144Hz 真無線電視，告別凌亂的連接線，呈現極致簡潔的視覺效果。將所有裝置連接到 Zero Connect Box，即可透過鬆先進的無線傳輸技輕術連接。⁴

LG OLED evo AI M5
在高雅公寓的客廳內掛牆安裝的 LG OLED M5 電視和 LG Soundbar。Zero Connect Box 隱藏在一張邊桌下方。

在高雅公寓的客廳內掛牆安裝的 LG OLED M5 電視和 LG Soundbar。Zero Connect Box 隱藏在一張邊桌下方。

不受限制

Zero Connect Box 安裝簡易。無需直接連接電視，讓您隨意設計自己的空間。⁵

不受干擾

大大改變空間觀感，視覺上盡量令人愉悅。保持一切乾淨整潔，再無連接線糾結亂纏。

無憂無慮

將所有裝置連接至 Zero Connect Box 而非電視，輕鬆打造完美的娛樂設置。

配合追求簡潔無縫外觀的需求

電視掛牆安裝時，窄邊框和無縫設計確保緊貼牆身。⁶

LG OLED evo AI G5
客廳中掛牆安裝的 LG OLED G5 電視，側面展示 LG Soundbar。此角度突顯 One Wall Design，以及邊框和設計如何貼平牆壁。

客廳中掛牆安裝的 LG OLED G5 電視，側面展示 LG Soundbar。此角度突顯 One Wall Design，以及邊框和設計如何貼平牆壁。

配合便攜式屏幕的需求

LG StanbyME 便攜式設計，讓您隨時隨地觀看影視內容。無線連接和靈活支架，提供極致移動性和便利性，讓您隨時隨地都能享受娛樂。⁷

LG Lifesytle Screens
一位女士在寬敞的家中做瑜伽。她旁邊是置於支架上的 LG StanbyME 電視。電視處於垂直方向，正在播放該女士正在跟隨的瑜伽教學影片。

一位女士在寬敞的家中做瑜伽。她旁邊是置於支架上的 LG StanbyME 電視。電視處於垂直方向，正在播放該女士正在跟隨的瑜伽教學影片。

探索並尋找一款適合您和其他設計愛好者的電視

輕鬆將功能並排比對，選擇最適合的電視。¹ ²

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED T4OLED M5OLED G5
LG OLED T4 產品影像
OLED T4
LG OLED M5 產品影像
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品影像
OLED G5
顯示屏LG SIGNATURE OLEDLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 吋) LG OLED evo (83、77、65 吋)LG OLED evo
真無線真無線 真無線 -
設計全球首款透明 OLED 電視One Wall DesignOne Wall Design (97、83、77、65、55 吋)
尺寸77 吋最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65 吋)最大為 97 吋 (97、83、77、65、55、48 吋)
處理器alpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器alpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器alpha 11 Gen2 AI 處理器
了解更多了解更多了解更多

¹功能可能會因型號和螢幕尺寸而異，請參閱各產品頁面以獲得詳細規格。

 

²某些功能的支援或因應地區而有所差異。

 

³全球首款透明電視乃相對於配備調諧器以用於廣播的傳統電視而言。

  經內部測試確定，產品透明度為 43%，具體數值或視乎實際使用環境和條件而異。

 

⁴4K 144Hz 適用於 83/77/65 吋的 LG OLED M5。僅在支援 144Hz 的遊戲或電腦輸入下才能以 144Hz 運作。

  97 吋 LG OLED M5 支援 120Hz。

  144Hz 是基於可變更新率 (VRR) 的最大更新率。

  LG 無線 OLED 電視是指 Zero Connect Box 與螢幕之間的連接。

  將 Zero Connect Box 放置於櫃內時，因應物料和厚度或會造成訊號干擾。

  Zero Connect Box 應安裝在低於電視無線接收器的位置。

  設備必須透過連接線連接到 Zero Connect Box。

  電視螢幕和 Zero Connect Box 需要以電線連接。

  真無線技術經 NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible 驗證，可降低畫面斷續、輸入延遲，以及實現無閃爍表現。

 

⁵「不受限制」中展示的影像為 LG Signature OLED M5 電視。

 

⁶邊框大小或因系列和尺寸而有所差異。

  97/83/77/65/55 吋 LG OLED G5 採用 One Wall Design。

  48 吋 LG OLED G5 採用超薄設計。

  根據安裝環境的不同，電視與牆之間可能會存在輕微的間隙。安裝要求各異，請查閱安裝指引以了解詳情。

 

⁷顯示模擬場景。

  產品畫面顯示一個模擬影像，或與實際產品有所不同。

  內置電池支援長達 3 小時無線使用 (3 小時是以標準模式為基礎計算，但電池的實際用量會視乎使用情況而有差別)。

  StanbyME 只支援以 Wi-Fi 為基礎的內容，所以必須連接到無線網絡。

  產品畫面顯示一個模擬影像，或與實際產品有所不同。

  視乎所使用的應用程式而定，垂直螢幕模式可能以不同方式運作。

  產品並不防水。

  主屏幕和支援的應用程式可能因應不同地區而有差別，而且可能會在沒有預早通知下改變。