الفيديو/الأجهزة الصوتية من إل جي
استمتع بصوت عالي الجودة مع مجموعة الصوت المنزلي من إل جي. سواء كنت تستمع إلى الرياضة أو الأفلام أو الموسيقى المفضلة لديك، انقل نفسك إلى الحدث بجودة صوت لا مثيل لها وتفاصيل مذهلة. اكتشف مجموعة تقنية الصوت والفيديو من إل جي بما في ذلك المسرح المنزلي ومكبرات الصوت والمزيد.