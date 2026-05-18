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الأنبوب التلسكوبي مكنسة كهربائية LG

الأنبوب التلسكوبي مكنسة كهربائية LG

AGR75445322
صورة أمامية لـ الأنبوب التلسكوبي مكنسة كهربائية LG AGR75445322
عرض جانبي
عرض خلفي
عرض علوي
عرض الأبعاد
صورة أمامية لـ الأنبوب التلسكوبي مكنسة كهربائية LG AGR75445322
عرض جانبي
عرض خلفي
عرض علوي
عرض الأبعاد

الميزات الرئيسية

  • الأنبوب التلسكوبي مكنسة كهربائية LG
  • يرجى مراجعة قائمة الموديلات المتوافقة أدناه

* قد تحتوي صور المنتج وميزاته على عبارات إعلانية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يتغير مظهر المنتج ومواصفاته وما إلى ذلك دون إشعار مسبق لتحسين المنتج.

* جميع صور المنتج هي صور فوتوغرافية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يختلف لون المنتج حسب دقة الشاشة وإعدادات السطوع ومواصفات الكمبيوتر.

* قد يختلف أداء المنتج حسب بيئة الاستخدام، وقد يختلف التوفر حسب المتجر.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

كل المواصفات

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • الطول (سم)

    الحد الأدنى: 52، الحد الأقصى: 75.3

  • الوزن الصافي (جم)

    338

عامة

  • رقم القطعة

    AGR75445322

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