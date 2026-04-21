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عروض متجر LG للأعمال الصغيرة والمتوسطة

عروض متجر LG للأعمال الصغيرة والمتوسطة

ابتكار يلائم أعمالك بكل دقة.

أعمالك هي أولويتنا. استمتع بمزايا حصرية للأعمال الصغيرة مع ال جي.

ابتكار يلائم أعمالك بكل دقة. ابدأ الآن مجانًا

عزّز أعمالك بعروض مختارة من ال جي

لنبدأ الآن

مصمّم لدعم أعمالك الصغيرة والمتوسطة

تسوّق بثقة مع خيارات تمويل مرنة
تمويل بدون فوائد

تسوّق بثقة مع خيارات تمويل مرنة

استمتع بتوصيل مجاني على كل طلب بدون حد أدنى للشراء
توصيل مجاني

استمتع بتوصيل مجاني على كل طلب بدون حد أدنى للشراء

خصومات حصرية على المشتريات بالجملة
أسعار حصرية للكميات الكبيرة

وفّر أكثر مع أسعار أقل وخصومات على الكميات

حلول لكل أنواع الأعمال

اكتشف كيف تساعد ال جي أعمالًا مثلك بمزايا أكثر ذكاءً

أعمال أخرى

استكشف تلفزيونات ال جي والأجهزة المنزلية وأجهزة اللابتوب والشاشات لتلبية جميع احتياجات الأعمال

المكاتب والخدمات المهنية

عزّز بيئة عملك مع شاشات ال جي وأجهزة اللابتوب التي ترفع الإنتاجية

الضيافة وخدمات الطعام

اصنع تجربة طعام استثنائية مع شاشات ال جي وحلول التبريد

التجزئة

ارتقِ بمتجرك مع تلفزيونات ال جي والشاشات والصوتيات لجذب كل عميل

هل أنت مستعد للانضمام كعميل أعمال؟
انضم اليوم للبدء
  1. Step 1
    1
    الخطوة 1: إنشاء حساب

    سجّل كعضو في متجر ال جي للأعمال الصغيرة والمتوسطة للاستمتاع بمزايا حصرية

  2. Step 2
    2
    الخطوة 2: تسجيل شركتك والتحقق منها

    أكمل وقدم نموذج تسجيل عملك للحصول على التحقق

  3. Step 3
    3
    الخطوة 3: ابدأ التسوق

    احصل على مكافآت الأعمال الحصرية للأعضاء وابدأ التسوق الآن

تسجيل الدخولانضم إلينا