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مكيفات هواء RAC

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Top Kitchen Appliances

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استثمر في راحتك وتوفير الطاقة

يبين هذا الفيديو مكيف الهواء من زوايا مختلفة.

 

 

 

 

 

تعرّف على المزيد اشتر الان

مُثبِّت على الحائط

يظهر في هذه الصورة رجل وسيدة يشغلان مكيف هواء.

يظهر في هذه الصورة رجل وسيدة يشغلان مكيف هواء.

أوفر استهلاكًا، وأسرع أداءً مع عاكس مزدوج DUAL Inverter

أوفر استهلاكًا، وأسرع أداءً مع عاكس مزدوج DUAL Inverter تعرّف أكثر
تعرض الصورة فاتورة كهرباء.

توفير الطاقة

يوفّر تكاليف الطاقة ويحمي كوكبنا

توضح هذه الصورة نظام Air Care المتكامل.

نظام AirCare متكامل

للاستمتاع بهواء التبريد المنعش

تبين هذه الصورة مضخة التدفئة.

مضخة التدفئة

انعم بتدفئة وتبريد طوال العام

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