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تمكنك LG من الحصول على طاه آلي خاص بك في المطبخ. يمكنك الخبز والشواء والتسخين باستخدام أفران الميكروويف من LG. يمكن لأفران الميكروويف من LG الجمع بين مهام الخبز والميكروويف في جهاز واحد. كما انها سهلة التحضير للأطباق الصغيرة، بما في ذلك البسكويت، الكوكيز، والوجبات الخفيفة المجمدة.تعرف على المزيد حول مجموعة أجهزة الميكروويف من LG المتوفرة في المملكة العربية السعودية أدناه.