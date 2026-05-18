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تعرّف على المزيد حول LG مايكرويف

تمكنك LG من الحصول على طاه آلي خاص بك في المطبخ. يمكنك الخبز والشواء والتسخين باستخدام أفران الميكروويف من LG. يمكن لأفران الميكروويف من LG الجمع بين مهام الخبز والميكروويف في جهاز واحد. كما انها سهلة التحضير للأطباق الصغيرة، بما في ذلك البسكويت، الكوكيز، والوجبات الخفيفة المجمدة.تعرف على المزيد حول مجموعة أجهزة الميكروويف من LG المتوفرة في المملكة العربية السعودية أدناه.

تعرّف على المزيد

أفران مايكروويف

الأفران الالكترونية
مايكرويف

الأسئلة الشائعة

Q.

ما حجم الميكروويف الذي أحتاجه؟

A.

يعتمد حجم الميكروويف المناسب على حجم منزلك وعادات الطهي ومساحة المطبخ المتاحة. تُقاس سعة الميكروويف باللتر (L)، مما يشير إلى كمية الطعام التي يمكن أن يستوعبها الميكروويف. يعتبر الميكروويف الصغير (حتى 20 لتر) مثاليًا للأفراد أو المطابخ الصغيرة، بشكل أساسي للوجبات الخفيفة وإعادة التسخين. يناسب الميكروويف القياسي (21-27 لترًا) معظم الأزواج والعائلات الصغيرة، وهو مناسب للوجبات اليومية والأطباق متوسطة الحجم. بالنسبة للأسر الكبيرة أو الطهي المتكرر، يكون الميكروويف العائلي (28 - 32 لترًا) أفضل للأطباق الكبيرة والطهي على دفعات. قبل الاختيار، تأكد من قياس مساحتك والتحقق من أبعاد المنتج للحصول على ملاءمة مناسبة.

Q.

ما الفرق بين الميكروويف الحراري والميكروويف العادي؟

A.

يكمن الاختلاف الرئيسي في أن الميكروويف الحراري يستخدم مروحة وعنصر تسخين للخبز والشواء، بينما يقوم الميكروويف القياسي بتسخين الطعام باستخدام الميكروويف وحده. توفر الطرازات التي تعتمد على الطهي بالحمل الحراري تنوعًا في الاستخدامات، بما في ذلك الشواء والخبز وإضفاء القرمشة، ولا تقتصر على مجرد إعادة التسخين.

Q.

كيف يمكن تسخين الطعام في الميكروويف بشكل متساوٍ؟

A.

صُممت أفران الميكروويف من LG لتوفير تسخين أكثر توازناً، لا سيما الطرازات المزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter، التي توفر تحكماً متسقاً في الطاقة بدلاً من التسخين المتقطع. لتحسين أداء التسخين في الاستخدام اليومي، ضع في اعتبارك ما يلي:

 

 احرص على توزيع الطعام بالتساوي على الطبق

 - قم بتقليب الطعام أو تدويره أثناء إعادة التسخين إن أمكن

 - استخدم غطاءً آمنًا للاستخدام في الميكروويف للحفاظ على الرطوبة

 - اترك الطعام يستريح لمدة دقيقة أو دقيقتين بعد التسخين

Q.

هل تُحدث تقنية الإنفرتر في الميكروويف فرقًا يستحق الاقتناء؟

A.

نعم. تستحق تقنية الإنفرتر الاقتناء إذا كنت ترغب في الحصول على نتائج أكثر اتساقًا.

 فهي توفر طاقة مستمرة ودقيقة (بدلاً من التشغيل والإيقاف المتكرر)، كما تُظهر الاختبارات التي أجرتها جهات مستقلة ما يلي:

 

 - تسخين أكثر تجانسًا (مع تقليل تفاوت درجات الحرارة)

 - تحسين أداء إذابة التجميد (من 76% إلى 93%)

 - طهي أسرع (ما يصل إلى 1.6 مرة أسرع)

Q.

ما مزايا الميكروويف الأسود؟

A.

صُمم ميكروويف LG الأسود ليكمل التصميمات الداخلية الحديثة للمطبخ، خاصة المساحات التي تستخدم خزانة داكنة أو لمسات نهائية معدنية مختلطة. فهو يساعد على خلق مظهر متماسك وفاخر عند إقرانه بأجهزة مطبخ LG الأخرى. على الرغم من أن اللون لا يؤثر على أداء الطهي، إلا أنه غالبًا ما يتم اختيار لمسات LG السوداء نظرًا لتنوعها الجمالي وقدرتها على الاندماج بسلاسة في تصميمات المطبخ.

Q.

هل الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ مناسب للميكروويف؟

A.

غالبًا ما تستخدم أفران الميكروويف من LG الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ في التشطيبات الخارجية نظرًا لمتانته ونظافته ومظهره الراقي. مقاوم للتآكل وسهل التنظيف، مما يجعله مناسبًا لبيئات المطبخ اليومية. قد تحتوي بعض طرازات LG أيضًا على طلاءات داخلية من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ أو EasyClean∙ مصممة لتسهيل الصيانة وتحسين المتانة.

Q.

هل يمكنني وضع المعدن داخل الميكروويف؟

A.

لا. يجب عدم وضع الحاويات المصنوعة من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ أو أي أواني طهي معدنية داخل ميكروويف LG.

 

 يعكس المعدن طاقة الميكروويف، والتي يمكن أن تسبب:

 

 - الشرر أو القوس الكهربائي

 - تلف الجهاز

 - التسخين غير المتساوي أو غير الفعال

 

 على الرغم من أن ميكروويف LG قد يستخدم الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ في الهيكل الخارجي أو الداخلي، إلا أن هذا مصمم للتشغيل الآمن ولا يعني أن أواني الطهي المعدنية آمنة للاستخدام في الميكروويف.

Q.

ما مزايا الميكروويف مع وظيفة Air Fry؟

A.

الميكروويف المزود بوظيفة Air Fry هو جهاز يجمع بين وظائف الميكروويف والقلي الهوائي في وحدة واحدة. يساعد على توفير مساحة الطاولة مع تقديم المزايا التالية:

 

 - طهي مقرمش باستخدام القليل من الزيت أو بدونه: تُوفِّر تقنية تدوير الهواء القوية عالية السرعة أطباقًا مقرمشة من الخارج وطرية من الداخل للأطعمة المجمدة والدجاج والأطباق المقلية دون الحاجة إلى زيت إضافي.

 

 - مساحة طهي كبيرة السعة وموسعة: على عكس المقالي الهوائية التقليدية ذات نمط السلة الضيقة، فإنها تستخدم المساحة الداخلية الواسعة والمسطحة للميكروويف، مما يسمح لك بطهي أجزاء كبيرة أو أطباق كبيرة في وقت واحد.

 

 - تقنية EasyClean™ لصيانة خالية من الدهون والشحوم: لا داعي للقلق بشأن متاعب تنظيف الشحوم بعد القلي بالهواء. بفضل تقنية الطلاء الداخلي EasyClean™ الحصرية من LG، يمكنك مسح رذاذات الشحوم المستعصية باستخدام قطعة قماش مبللة فقط، دون استخدام منظفات كيميائية قوية.

Q.

هل تحتوي أجهزة الميكروويف على ميزة قفل الأطفال؟

A.

تتضمن معظم أجهزة الميكروويف من LG وظيفة قفل الأطفال المصممة لمنع التشغيل العرضي، خاصة في الأسر التي لديها أطفال. عند التنشيط، يتم تعطيل لوحة التحكم بحيث لا يمكن بدء وظائف الطهي دون قصد.

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