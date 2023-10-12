About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

الحمل الحراري الصحيح

الحمل الحراري الصحيح

باستخدام عنصر تسخين إضافي حول المروحة. يعمل نظام الحمل الحراري الصحيح True Convection من LG على الطهي بسرعة وبشكل متساوي وفعال بخلاف الفرن التقليدي. كما يقوم أيضًا بتوزيع الحرارة وتحسين لوغاريتم التسخين ومعدل التدفق والسرعة. اكتشف عملية التسخين الأولي السريعة والطهي الجيد.

الموقد القوي

الموقد القوي

هل أنت قلق من أن تكون طاقة الطهي في البوتجاز الكهربائي ضعيفة وتستغرق فترة أطول لغلي الطعام؟ بفضل الموقد الثنائي القوي والكفاءة، فإن زمن الغلي أسرع بمقدار %28 من طراز البوتاجاز الغاز.

بدون مواد كيميائية، مياه فقط

بدون مواد كيميائية، مياه فقط

بفضل طبقة الإنامل المحبة للماء، يمكنك بسهولة إزالة أي بقايا باستخدام الماء فقط. عليك فقط مسح أي بقايا بعد الرش بالماء داخل الفرن وضغط زر ™EasyClean للتنشيط لمدة 20 دقيقة. "مجموعات أفران الغاز من LG هي الأسهل في التنظيف"
سعة كبيرة للغاية

سعة كبيرة للغاية

توفر سعة الفرن، التي تبلغ 6.3 أقدام مكعبة، متسعًا يمكّنك من طهو عدة أصناف في وقت واحد.

البيتزا الكبيرة

ويتيح لك العرض الكبير طهي الطعام بقطر يصل إلى 46 سم مثل البيتزا كبيرة الحجم.

الدجاج الكبيرة

بفضل المساحة الداخلية الكبيرة، يمكنك طهي الدجاج بحجم كبير.

الكعك المكون من طبقتين

يمكنك طهي المزيد من الطعام بسعة كبيرة تصل إلى طبقتين.

اللمس الآمن

يحمي زجاج الفرن من 3 طبقات المستخدم من التعرض للحروق.

سخان الخبز المخفي

إخفاء سخان الخبز في الفرن السفلي للحد من وجود مناطق يصعب الوصول إليها لتسهيل التنظيف.

الدرج سهل الغلق

تعمل قضبان التوجيه في الدرج على تسهيل الفتح والغلق.
التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

المنتجات الموصى بها

Table Caption
الميزات LRE3193ST LRE3163ST
LRE3193ST
فرن كهربائي بسعة 6.3 قدم مكعب – 5 مواقد
LRE3163ST
فرن كهربائي المُزوَّد بميزة التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean والتوزيع الحراري الصحيح سعة 6.3 أقدام مكعبة
السعة 6.3 أقدام مكعبة 6.3 أقدام مكعبة
الأبعاد 757x1204x673 29 7/8 بوصةx 47 1/8وصة × 28 1/4 بوصة
™‎ThinQ لا لا
من أين أشتري من أين أشتري

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا