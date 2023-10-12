We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
الحمل الحراري الصحيح
باستخدام عنصر تسخين إضافي حول المروحة. يعمل نظام الحمل الحراري الصحيح True Convection من LG على الطهي بسرعة وبشكل متساوي وفعال بخلاف الفرن التقليدي. كما يقوم أيضًا بتوزيع الحرارة وتحسين لوغاريتم التسخين ومعدل التدفق والسرعة. اكتشف عملية التسخين الأولي السريعة والطهي الجيد.