موقد LG الكهربائي، 4 شعلات من السيراميك، قلي هوائي، تنظيف سهل، تقنية Smart ThinQ

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تجلب تقنية LG ProBake Convection® التكنولوجيا الاحترافية إلى منزلك بفضل مروحة ذات سرعتين وعنصر تسخين خلفي فائق القوة. يحدد وضع الفرن تلقائيًا السرعة الأقل للخبز الرقيق أو السرعة الأعلى للقلي بالهواء والتحميص. والنتيجة هي التسخين المسبق الأسرع والطهي الأسرع والخبز المتساوي على العديد من الأرفف في نفس الوقت. وبفضل عدم وجود عنصر تسخين سفلي، يصبح تنظيف البقع والرشاشات الملتصقة بالفرن أسهل بكثير.*