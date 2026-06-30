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موقد LG الكهربائي، 4 شعلات من السيراميك، قلي هوائي، تنظيف سهل، تقنية Smart ThinQ

موقد LG الكهربائي، 4 شعلات من السيراميك، قلي هوائي، تنظيف سهل، تقنية Smart ThinQ

LREN6321VE
صورة أمامية لـ موقد LG الكهربائي، 4 شعلات من السيراميك، قلي هوائي، تنظيف سهل، تقنية Smart ThinQ LREN6321VE
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
صورة أمامية لـ موقد LG الكهربائي، 4 شعلات من السيراميك، قلي هوائي، تنظيف سهل، تقنية Smart ThinQ LREN6321VE
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ
فرن كهربائي من إل جي، 4 أسطح سيراميك، قلي هوائي، سهل التنظيف، Smart ThinQ

الميزات الرئيسية

  • 6.3 قدم مكعب سعة كبيرة
  • ProBake Convection®
  • قلي هوائي
  • EasyClean®
  • ThinQ® WiFi
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
المزيد

احصل على نتائج فائقة مع ProBake Convection®

تجلب تقنية LG ProBake Convection® التكنولوجيا الاحترافية إلى منزلك بفضل مروحة ذات سرعتين وعنصر تسخين خلفي فائق القوة. يحدد وضع الفرن تلقائيًا السرعة الأقل للخبز الرقيق أو السرعة الأعلى للقلي بالهواء والتحميص. والنتيجة هي التسخين المسبق الأسرع والطهي الأسرع والخبز المتساوي على العديد من الأرفف في نفس الوقت. وبفضل عدم وجود عنصر تسخين سفلي، يصبح تنظيف البقع والرشاشات الملتصقة بالفرن أسهل بكثير.*

سلسلة أفران LG ProBake Convection التي توفر توزيعًا متساويًا للحرارة من أجل خبز مثالي على كل رف

*مقارنة بأفران LG التقليدية

6.3 قدم مكعب سعة كبيرة

مساحة كافية للديك الرومي والأطباق الجانبية أيضًا

سواء كنت تُخبز كميات كبيرة من الكعك أو ديك رومي وزنه 20 رطلاً مع الأطباق الجانبية الخاصة بالأعياد، فإن هذا الفرن الفسيح بسعة 6.3 قدم مكعب قادر على استيعاب كل ذلك.

LREN6321VE

LREN6321VE

نظف فرنك بسرعة باستخدام تقنية EasyClean® التي تستغرق 10 دقائق الدورة

حافظ على مظهر فرنك وكأنه جديد بفضل ميزة تنظيف الفرن الأسرع في الصناعة.* ما عليك سوى رش الفرن بالماء واختيار دورة EasyClean®. تعمل هذه الدورة التي تستغرق 10 دقائق على إزالة الأوساخ دون استخدام مواد كيميائية أو حرارة عالية، وذلك بفضل البطانة الداخلية المصنوعة من المينا الخزفية والمصممة خصيصًا. ثم امسح البقايا المتبقية بسهولة.** وللتنظيف العميق من حين لآخر، استخدم ميزة «التنظيف الذاتي» القياسية الخاصة بنا.

EasyClean® + التنظيف الذاتي

'Greatest Energy Savings

ThinQ® WiFi

ابقَ على اتصال

بفضل تطبيق ThinQ®، يمكنك متابعة حالة الأطباق وأنت مسترخي على أريكتك من خلال مراقبة وضع الطهي والوقت المتبقي. بل يمكنك حتى استخدام الأوامر الصوتية، حيث يتوافق التطبيق مع مساعد Google وAmazon Alexa.

مجموعة LG ThinQ WiFi الذكية التي تتيح المراقبة عن بُعد والتحكم الصوتي

ENERGY STAR® Certified

وفِّر المال. وفِّر الطاقة.

تستوفي المنتجات الحاصلة على علامة ENERGY STAR® مواصفات صارمة في مجال كفاءة الطاقة، مما يساعدك على توفير الطاقة والمال، مع حماية مناخنا من خلال اتخاذ خيارات تسهم في تحقيق مستقبل يعتمد على الطاقة النظيفة.

LREN6321VE

LREN6321VE

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

LREN6321VE

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • العلامة التجارية

    LG

  • نوع النطاق

    مستقل

  • نوع الفرن

    أحادي

  • نظام الطهي بالفرن

    التوزيع الحراري ProBake

  • اللون الخارجي

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

  • نوع الوقود

    كهربائي

  • بلد المنشأ

    فييت نام

  • نوع سطح الطهي

    مشع

ميزات سطح الطهي

  • نوع سطح الطهي

    مشع

  • وظيفة السلامة (سطح الطهي)

    نعم

  • عدد عناصر سطح الطهي/الموقد

    4

  • مؤشر السطح الساخن

    نعم

  • السخان - إجمالي (واط)

    8080

  • نوع الوقود

    كهربائي

  • نوع العنصر/الموقد (مفرد)

    الخلفي الأيسر, الخلفي الأيمن

  • سطح طهي سهل التنظيف

    لا

ميزات الفرن

  • نوع الوقود

    كهربائي

  • نوع الحمل الحراري

    التوزيع الحراري ProBake

  • ضوء فرن GoCook الذكي

    لا

  • طاقة عنصر الحمل الحراري (واط)

    2300

  • طاقة عنصر الشواء (واط)

    3860

  • سعة الفرن (لتر)

    178

  • مروحة الحمل الحراري

    سرعتان (عالية/منخفضة)

  • التحويل الحراري

    نعم

  • نوع عنصر الشواء

    غلاف

  • خاصية الاغلاق التلقائي للسلامة

    نعم

  • نوع ضوء الفرن

    هالوجين

  • وضع الطهي بالفرن

    القلي بالهواء, خبز, شوي, خبز بالحمل الحراري, شوي مع التوزيع الحراري, تدفئة

  • عدد أوضاع الرف

    7

الطاقة/التقديرات

  • خرج الطاقة (واط)

    11900

  • مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

  • قفل التحكم

    نعم (فرن)

  • نوع تنظيف الفرن

    تنظيف سهل

  • طباخ مؤقت

    نعم

  • وحدة قياس درجة الحرارة

    فهرنهايت أو مئوية

  • نظام الإغلاق الناعم

    لا

  • وضع الراحة

    لا

  • اللغة

    الإنجليزية

  • مؤقت المطبخ

    نعم

  • حجم صوت منبه الطهي الكامل

    نعم

  • ساعة

    نعم

التصميم / التشطيب

  • لون الباب

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

  • لون المقبض

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

  • نوع الغطاء العلوي

    لا

  • تشطيب النموذج الأولي

    لا

  • نوع التحكم بالفرن

    غشاء المفاتيح

  • مادة التجويف

    طبقة مينا

  • شاشة التحكم

    LED

  • نوع التحكم في سطح الطهي

    المقبض

  • زجاج سطح الطهي

    زجاج سيراميك

  • مادة المقبض

    ألومنيوم

  • اللون الداخلي

    أزرق

  • لون الأكرة

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

  • إضاءة الأكرة

    لا

  • مادة الأكرة

    بلاستيك

  • خاصية باب الفرن

    نافذة WideView

  • اللون الخارجي

    فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

الأبعاد/الأوزان

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    65.9

  • أبعاد الدرج (عرض × ارتفاع × عمق) (مم)

    568 x 102 x 373

  • المقاس الداخلي (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    762 x 914 x 635

  • الأبعاد الداخلية للفرن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    ‎632 x 559 x 508 ‎

  • العمق الكلي - بما في ذلك المقبض (مم)

    740

  • أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    ‎830 x 1290 x 775 ‎

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

    ‎759 x 1181 x 680 ‎

  • وزن الشحن (كجم)

    81.0

  • العرض (مم)

    759

التقنية الذكية

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • التحكم الصوتي (جهاز طرف ثالث)

    نعم

  • الوصفة الذكية (تطبيق وصفة الطرف الثالث)

    لا

  • SmartDiagnosis

    نعم

  • رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

    نعم

  • تقنية NFC Tag On

    لا

  • الفحص والتحكم

    لا

الملحقات

  • رف قياسي (ea)

    2

  • طوقا المطاط

    2

ميزات الدرج

  • نوع الدرج

    التخزين

  • التحكم في وقت الدرج

    لا

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