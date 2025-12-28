About Cookies on This Site

14 مكان | ThinQ | EasyRack Plus | QuadWash + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

14 مكان | ThinQ | EasyRack Plus | QuadWash + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

DFC335HD.GRAB001
fron view
front image
front image
fron view
front image
front image

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ترو ستيم™
  • كواد واش™EasyRack™ Plus
  • وحدة مكبر صوت على شكل قبة من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
غسالة صحون إل جي - DFC335HD

DFC335HD

14 مكان | ThinQ | EasyRack Plus | QuadWash

GRAB

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am
صحون لامعة متألقة، بقع مياه أقل*

صحون لامعة متألقة، بقع مياه أقل*

يصل بخار ™TrueSteam الذي يتكون بفعل الماء المغلي إلى كامل سطح كل صحن داخل الحوض، مما يمنحك صحونًا نظيفة متألقة. تساعد أيضًا جزيئات بخار الماء النقية في الحد من بقع الماء.

يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا زيًا أسود ونظارات شمسية، وهو يحمل جهاز xboom Grab إلى الأمام.

يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا زيًا أسود ونظارات شمسية، وهو يحمل جهاز xboom Grab إلى الأمام.

صوت xboom signature sound تم ضبطه بواسطة will.i.am

نقدم لكم جهاز xboom Grab الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. استمتع بتجربة الصوت الذي يصنعه الخبير، والمجسّد بأسلوب فريد.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الشكل

الألوان

فولاذ أسود مقاوم للصدأ

مؤشرات الحالة

3 مؤشرات ضوئية

مؤشر الوقت المتبقي

LED

مادة الأنبوب

فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

المواصفات الأساسية

إجمالي إعدادات المكان

14

نوع شاشة العرض

LED

نوع التركيب

حامل حر

نوع اللوحة

التحكم العلوي

دورة / خيار

تلقائي

نعم

إلغاء

نعم

قفل التحكم

نعم

تأجيل البدء

نعم

رقيق

نعم

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

منطقة مزدوجة

نعم

البيئة

نعم

موفر الطاقة

نعم

سريع

نعم

جفاف أكثر

نعم

نصف حمولة

نعم

ثقيل

لا

درجة حرارة مرتفعة

نعم

مكثف

نعم

تنظيف الآلة

تنظيف آلة (بالبخار)

عادي

لا

عدد الخيارات

8

عدد دورات الغسيل (البرنامج)

10

فرد الملابس

نعم

شطف

نعم

بخار

نعم

تيربو

نعم

الأبعاد/مسافات الخلوص/الوزن

ساق قابلة للتعديل (مم)

30

أبعاد التعبئة - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

‎680 x 890 x 665 ‎

وزن التغليف (كجم)

55

أبعاد المنتج - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

‎600 x 850 x 600 ‎

وزن المنتج (كجم)

51

أداء الطاقة/المياه

مستوى الضوضاء (ديسيبل)

41

وقت الدورة

229

اكسبرس وقت الدورة

38

فئة انبعاث الضوضاء

B

وقت دورة توربو

59

استهلاك المياه (L)

9.5

المزايا الرئيسية

باب يفتح أوتوماتيكيًا

نعم

علاج مضاد للبكتيريا

نعم

أكوا ستوب

نعم

موزع المنظفات ومساعد الشطف

نعم

DirectDrive Motor™

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

عدد أذرع الرش

3

QuadWash™

نعم

نظام الغسيل SenseClean

نعم

Smart Rack+™

نعم (الرف العلوي_قابل للطي جزئيًا / الرف السفلي_قابل للطي بالكامل)

مستشعر التربة (التعكر)

نعم

TrueSteam™‎

نعم

نظام الغسيل Vario

نعم

مطهر المياه

نعم

الطاقة/التقديرات

التكرار (هرتز)

50/60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة (واط)

1600-1800 واط

مزوّد الطاقة (فولط)

220-240 فولت~

ميزات الرف

رف ثالث قابل لضبط الارتفاع

نعم (قابل للتعديل)

سلال أدوات المائدة

لا

التقنية الذكية

NFC

لا

رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

لا

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

لا

مراقبة عن بُعد

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

طباعة

كل المواصفات

