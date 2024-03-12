Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي + ميكرويف | 25 لتر | 1000واط | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع| NeoChef

DFC415FPE.MS2535G

DFC415FPE

غسالة صحون, 14 مكان , اللون فضي بلاتيني , الرف الذكي , أقل ضجيج , منطق مذدوجه للغسيل , دورة تربو , محرك الدفع المباشر , واي فاي
ميكروويف إل جي MS2535GISW

MS2535GISW

ميكرويف | 25 لتر | 1000واط | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع| NeoChef
تصاميم فخمة تستحق الشريك المثالي

تفهَّم أبعاد الفخامة لإضافة لمسة من الأناقة إلى مطبخك.


™NeoChef من LG: تصميمٌ عملي بسيط لاستخداماتٍ لا تنتهي




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


كل المواصفات

الشكل

الألوان

الفضة البلاتينية 3

مؤشرات الحالة

لا

مؤشر الوقت المتبقي

LED

مادة الأنبوب

فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

المواصفات الأساسية

إجمالي إعدادات المكان

14

نوع شاشة العرض

LED

نوع التركيب

حامل حر

نوع اللوحة

التحكم الأمامي

دورة / خيار

تلقائي

نعم

إلغاء

نعم

قفل التحكم

نعم

تأجيل البدء

نعم

رقيق

نعم

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

منطقة مزدوجة

نعم

البيئة

نعم

موفر الطاقة

نعم

سريع

نعم

جفاف أكثر

نعم

نصف حمولة

نعم

ثقيل

لا

درجة حرارة مرتفعة

نعم

مكثف

نعم

تنظيف الآلة

تنظيف الآلة (بدون بخار)

عادي

لا

عدد الخيارات

7

عدد دورات الغسيل (البرنامج)

9

فرد الملابس

لا

شطف

نعم

بخار

لا

تيربو

نعم

الأبعاد/مسافات الخلوص/الوزن

ساق قابلة للتعديل (مم)

30

أبعاد التعبئة - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

‎680 x 890 x 665 ‎

وزن التغليف (كجم)

55

أبعاد المنتج - العرض × الارتفاع × العمق (مم)

‎600 x 850 x 600 ‎

وزن المنتج (كجم)

51

أداء الطاقة/المياه

مستوى الضوضاء (ديسيبل)

41

وقت الدورة

229

اكسبرس وقت الدورة

38

فئة انبعاث الضوضاء

B

وقت دورة توربو

59

استهلاك المياه (L)

9.5

المزايا الرئيسية

باب يفتح أوتوماتيكيًا

نعم

علاج مضاد للبكتيريا

نعم

أكوا ستوب

نعم

موزع المنظفات ومساعد الشطف

نعم

DirectDrive Motor™

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

عدد أذرع الرش

3

QuadWash™

نعم

نظام الغسيل SenseClean

نعم

Smart Rack+™

نعم (الرف العلوي_قابل للطي جزئيًا / الرف السفلي_قابل للطي بالكامل)

مستشعر التربة (التعكر)

نعم

TrueSteam™‎

لا

نظام الغسيل Vario

نعم

مطهر المياه

نعم

الطاقة/التقديرات

التكرار (هرتز)

50/60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة (واط)

1600-1800 واط

مزوّد الطاقة (فولط)

220-240 فولت~

ميزات الرف

رف ثالث قابل لضبط الارتفاع

نعم (قابل للتعديل)

سلال أدوات المائدة

لا

التقنية الذكية

NFC

لا

رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

لا

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

لا

مراقبة عن بُعد

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

الملخص

السعة
25لتر
الأبعاد (العرض x العمق x الارتفاع)
476x272x368
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
عاكس ذكي
ميزة إضافية
تسخين يتميز بالسهولة

كل المواصفات

ميزات التحكم

شاشة التحكم

LED أبيض اللون

نوع التحكم

لوحة تعمل باللمس

الأبعاد/الأوزان

أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

540 × 294 × 417

المقاس الداخلي (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

368 × 272 × 476

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

476 × 272 × 368

وزن المنتج (كجم)

8.5

وزن الشحن (كجم)

11.2

الطاقة/التقديرات

خرج الطاقة (واط)

1000

مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

220/50~60

ميزات فرن ميكروويف

خرج طاقة المايكروويف (واط)

1000

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

حجم القرص الدوار (مم)

292

المواصفات الأساسية

تصميم الباب

Smog

EasyClean

نعم

اللون الخارجي

أبيض

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

النوع

Solo

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ساعة

نعم

EasyClean

نعم

إعدادات الوقت

نعم

أساليب الطهي

اعادة تسخين ذاتي

8

إذابة الصقيع العاكس

4

تذويب

3

مقاوم للماء

2

إزالة العسر

3

تدفئة

2

التصميم / التشطيب

تصميم الباب

Smog

نوع فتح الباب

تأرجح جانبي

اللون الخارجي

أبيض

ما يقوله الناس

