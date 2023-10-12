About Cookies on This Site

المنزل هو نقطة الانطلاق لحياة صحية أفضل

استمتع بتناول وجبة صحية منزلية، واحرص على تهوية المنزل، ومارس تمارين رياضية خفيفة ضمن نظامك اليومي. فالخطوة الأولى لتنعم بحياة أكثر صحة تبدأ بإدخال تعديلات طفيفة على نمط حياتك داخل المنزل.

اعتنِ بمكان إقامتك اعتنِ بما ترتدي عناية من أجل مطبخ أكثر حفاظًا على البيئة طاقم تقديم الرفاهية حلول المنزل الصحي من LG
اعتنِ بمكان إقامتك

الحلول المنزلية الصحية من LG

لا تحتاج أكثر من إدخال تعديلات طفيفة على نظامك اليومي لتنعم بحياة صحية على المستوى البدني والعقلي والاجتماعي والبيئي.

يمكن أن تشعر بالانتعاش والنشاط في حياتك اليومية بتبني عادات بسيطة، مثل إعداد وجبات صحية والمواظبة على الهندمة والترتيب، وتهوية المنزل. فلا شك أن الخيارات الصحية مفيدة وتعمل على تحسين جودة الحياة.

سيدة تقف في غرفة المعيشة تشعر وهي تشعر بالسعادة في بيئة صحية

فريق توفير الرفاهية

تعرَّف على فريق توفير الرفاهية من LG المسؤولين عن الحركة الواعية للاستمتاع بنمط حياة أكثر صحية واستدامة في مناحي متنوعة للحياة اليومية. هذه الخطوة البسيطة نحو الحيا

مروجة لحب الذات ومدربة مؤثرة للياقة البدنية

حفِّز نفسك لممارسة التمارين الرياضية لتنعم بنمط حياة صحي. السعادة هي سر الحياة الصحية "My Living Wellness"، فيجب أن نقوم بأنشطة تدخل علينا السرور والمتعة، وأن نبتعد عن التبرم والاشمئزاز، وأن نتحلى الجرأة لتجربة أشياء جديدة لنطور من أنفسنا.

Bebe Thanchanok

أحد المدافعين عن البيئة والأزياء الصديقة للبيئة

يتناغم التمتُّع بحالة صحية جيدة مع المحافظة على البيئة. أنعم بالصحة والعافية بارتداء أزياء صديقة للبية نظرًا لما يلحق الكوكب من أضرار بيئية بسبب صناعة الغزل والنسيج.

Chantal Chalita

كبير الطهاة لمطعم مستدام

لا غنى عن تقديم أطعمة باستخدام منتجات محلية والاستفادة من جميع المكونات لأتمتع بالصحة والعافية. ومن أساليب الطهي التي أستخدمها مخلفات التخليل والتخمير والتجفيف لتخزين الطعام لفترة أطول.

Matthijs Stinnissen

طاهٍ واعي لمطعم يقدم وجبات مستدامة

أحرص على تناول وجبات صحية تتضمن خضروات محلية التي أزرعها بنفسي لضمان أنها خالية من المواد الكيميائية وتقليل الأثر الكربوني. بادر بالاستمتاع بحياة صحية وزراعة ما نتناوله من خضروات.

Tam Chudaree

الأكل

العناية من أجل مطبخ أكثر حفاظًا على البيئة

استمتع بتناول وجبات صحية في المنزل. مع أجهزة المطبخ من LG، تصبح كل خطوة أكثر سهولة.

الميكروويف

حضِّر أطباق لذيذة مطهية جيدًا بالتساوي في لحظات معدودة

تعرَّف على المزيد

غسالة الأطباق

لا تقتصر وظيفة غسالة الأطباق على غسل أدوات المائدة فحسب، بل تعمل أيضًا على تعقيمها للاستخدام مرة أخرى. ¹

تعرَّف على المزيد

الثلاجة

حافظ على مكونات الطعام طازجة لفترة أطول لإعداد وجبات صحية غنية بالعناصر المُغذّية

تعرَّف على المزيد

الملابس

اعتنِ بما ترتدي

اتخذ خيارات مستدامة فيما ترتديه من ملابس مع حلول العناية بالملابس من LG.

مجفف

جفِّف ملابسك ومنسوجاتك بمجفف LG سواء في الأيام الممطرة أو المشرقة.

تعرَّف على المزيد

غسالة ملابس

استخدم منسوجات معقّمة وأغطية ذات ملمس ناعم وارتدِ ملابس أكثر أناقة.

تعرَّف على المزيد

التهوية

اعتنِ بمكان إقامتك

بعد يوم طويل وشاق، يمكنك الاسترخاء باستنشاق هواء نظيف معالج بحلول تكييف الهواء من LG.

منقي الهواء

اطمئن تمامًا فالهواء في منزلك نقي وعليل

تعرَّف على المزيد

مكيف الهواء

انعم براحة البال مع النسيم العليل بضبط درجة الحرارة الملائمة للغرفة.

تعرَّف على المزيد