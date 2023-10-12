About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

الطريقة الأنقى لتنفس الهواء

استرح جيداً في المنزل بهواء نظيف يمكن استنشاقه وبغبار أقل تجنباً للقلق.

لقطة كاملة لجهاز تنقية الهواء النظيف الخارج منه وينتشر في أرجاء الغرفة

جهاز تنقية الهواء

هواء نقي ونظيف في كل زاوية

يعمل نظام الترشيح متعدد المراحل والمؤين على تقليل الغبار الصغير والمواد المسببة للحساسية داخل منزلك للحصول على الهواء الأكثر نقاءً وقابلاً للاستنشاق.

هواء نقي ونظيف في كل زاوية تعلم المزيد

تم اختباره من قبل كوريا، جامعة سيؤول الوطنية: يقللمن البكتيريا/ الفيروسات MRSA (99%، 10 دقائق)، والتهاب الرئة (95٪ ، 30 دقيقة)، دقيقة Adeno (96٪ ، 60 ) و H1N1 (96٪ 120 دقيقة)

لقطة كاملة لمكيف هواء يخرج منه هواء منعش وبارد

مكيف الهواء

هواء منعش ونقي في كل لحظة

يقلل نظام التترشيح 0.1㎛ من البيوأروزول الغبار الدقيق وتصل النسبة إلى 99،9% في جميع أرجاء منزلك حتى تتمكن من الاسترخاء والجلوس.

هواء منعش ونقي في كل لحظة تعلم المزيد

تم اختباره من قبل معامل المطابقة الكورية: تعقيم أكثر من 99% من PM10↓خلال 45 دقيقة. PM 2.5↓ خلال 52 دقيقة، PM1.0↓ خلال 65 دقيقة.

لقطة قريبة لمكنسة كهربائية تلتقط الغبار

المكنسة الكهربائية

الغبار العالق جراء كل استخدام

ليس الشفط القوي فقط ولكن نظام الترشيح المكون من 5 خطوات يرشح ما معدله 99.999٪ من 0.5 ㎛ ~ 4.2 ㎛ جزيئات تحافظ على الأرضيات والهواء نظيفاً.

الغبار العالق جراء كل استخدام تعلم المزيد

* بناءً على نتائج SLG استناداً إلى IEC 62885-2 و EN 60312-1، تم اختبار القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالغبار بحجم 0.5 ㎛ ~ 4.2㎛في وضع Turbo وبلغ متوسطها 99.999٪ (درجة "ممتازة"، 5 نجوم).

قد تختلف القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالغبار حسب قدرة التشغيل.