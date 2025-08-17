Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

شاشة الألعاب UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 27 بوصة | HDR400 True black، و240Hz، و0.03ms(GtG) + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

27GS95QE.GRA
الميزات الرئيسية

  • شاشة OLED مقاس 27 بوصة بدقة QHD (2560 x 1440)
  • HDR400 True black
  • دقة OLED مع معدل تحديث قدره 240Hz
  • وحدة مكبر صوت على شكل قبة من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
مُصممة للألعاب

مُصممة للألعاب

شاشة الألعاب بدقة OLED الأكثر سطوعًا مع معدل تحديث 240Hz وزمن استجابة 0.03ms (GtG).

 

 

 

will.i.am بالزي الأسود والنظارات الشمسية يحمل جهاز xboom Grab أمامه.

ضبط صوت xboom signature بواسطة will.i.am

تقديم xboom Grab الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. جرب الصوت الذي ابتكره الخبير، متجسدًا في أسلوب فريد من نوعه.

اتصل بنا