شاشة ألعاب منحنية UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 45 بوصة بدقة WQHD مع معدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز ووقت استجابة يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية

شاشة ألعاب منحنية UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 45 بوصة بدقة WQHD مع معدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز ووقت استجابة يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية

45GR95QE-B

45GR95QE-B

شاشة ألعاب منحنية UltraGear™ OLED مقاس 45 بوصة بدقة WQHD مع معدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز ووقت استجابة يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية

وجدت للعب

أول شاشة ألعاب OLED منحنية (800R) بتردد 240 هرتز في العالم مع وقت استجابة يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG).

شاشة العرض

"45 بوصة" WQHD (3440x1440) منحني (800R) OLED

HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**

مضاد للوهج / انعكاس منخفض"

السرعة

"معدل التحديث 240 هرتز

وقت الاستجابة 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG).

WQHD@240 هرتز من HDMI 2.1 بوصة

التكنولوجيا

"متوافق مع NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ بريميوم"

"*تدعم هذه الشاشة أسرع معدل تحديث ووقت استجابة اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، ومعدل تحديث 240 هرتز و0.03 مللي ثانية، بين شاشات الألعاب OLED.

*اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، لا توجد شاشات OLED أخرى متوفرة في السوق بمعدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد يختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

**DCI-P3 النموذجي 98.5%، الحد الأدنى 90%."

Panoramic Gaming View

45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED

عرض لعب بانورامي

بفضل شاشة WQHD OLED بنسبة 21:9 مع نطاق ألوان واسع HDR10 وDCI-P3 بنسبة 98.5% (النوع)، يمكن أن تساعد اللاعبين على الشعور كما لو كانوا في مركز اللعبة على الشاشة الكبيرة مقاس 45 بوصة.

الصورة صنعت لتعزيز الفهم  وممكن ان تكون مختلفة عن الواقع

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED

يوفر SELF-LIT OLED Pixel تجربة ألعاب غامرة بفضل تعبير الألوان الغني ونسبة التباين بالإضافة إلى وقت الاستجابة السريع.

الصورة صنعت لتعزيز الفهم  وممكن ان تكون مختلفة عن الواقع

  • LED

  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M:1 نسبة التباين

بفضل نسبة التباين العالية التي تبلغ 1,500,000:1، يمكن للاعب تجربة جميع الألوان والمرئيات الخاصة باللعبة التي صممها المبدعون بدقة.

 تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*1.5 م: 1 هي نسبة التباين عند 25% APL (متوسط ​​مستوى الصورة)."

Show Only Your Game

قليلة الانعكاس

تظهر لعبك فقط

يمكن أن يوفر تطبيق تقنية مقاومة التوهج والانعكاس المنخفض تجربة مشاهدة أفضل في أي مكان عن طريق تقليل تشتيت انتباه الشاشة حتى في بيئة الإضاءة المحيطة.

الصورة صنعت لتعزيز الفهم  وممكن ان تكون مختلفة عن الواقع

 

 

تم التحقق من هذا المنتج من قبل UL. تم تقييم عينات هذا المنتج بواسطة UL وتفي بمتطلبات التحقق المعمول بها لـ [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

تم اعتماد لوحات LG OLED باعتبارها خالية من الوميض والوهج غير المريح من قبل UL.

*رقم الشهادة (حل الأجهزة ذو الضوء الأزرق المنخفض البلاتيني): V745051.

*شروط الشهادة: مستوى انبعاث LBL (40% أو أقل)."

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)




شاشة OLED بتردد 240 هرتز و0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG)

بسرعة الضوء اسرع شاشة OLED على ال UltraGear

توفر شاشة UltraGear™ الجديدة من إل جي سرعة فائقة تبلغ معدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز ووقت استجابة يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG) على شاشة OLED.

تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*تدعم هذه الشاشة أسرع معدل تحديث ووقت استجابة اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، ومعدل تحديث 240 هرتز و0.03 مللي ثانية، بين شاشات الألعاب OLED.

*اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، لا توجد شاشات OLED أخرى متوفرة في السوق بمعدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز.

سرعة مذهلة، معدل تحديث OLED يبلغ 240 هرتز

تسمح السرعة العالية البالغة 240 هرتز للاعبين برؤية الإطار التالي بسرعة وتجعل الصورة تظهر بسلاسة. يمكن للاعبين الاستجابة بسرعة للخصوم والتصويب على الهدف بسهولة.

تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*تدعم هذه الشاشة أسرع معدل تحديث ووقت استجابة اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، ومعدل تحديث 240 هرتز و0.03 مللي ثانية، بين شاشات الألعاب OLED.

*اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، لا توجد شاشات OLED أخرى متوفرة في السوق بمعدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز.

وقت استجابة سريع للغاية يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG).

بفضل وقت الاستجابة الذي يبلغ 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG)، وتقليل الظلال العكسية ومساعدة عرض الكائنات بوضوح، يتيح لك الاستمتاع باللعبة بحركة أكثر سلاسة وانسيابية بصرية سريالية.

تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، لا توجد شاشات OLED أخرى متوفرة في السوق بمعدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز.

شاشة OLED منحنية 45 بوصة 21:9 (800R).

مصممة للانغماس في الألعاب

يوفر تناسقًا ممتازًا مع سطوع أقل وانحراف اللون بالإضافة إلى نفس زاوية العرض مع مسافة صغيرة من المركز والحافة الخارجية للشاشة من خلال تطبيق انحناء 800R.

Designed to Immerse in Gaming1

*استنادًا إلى افتراض مشاهدة شاشة منحنية 800R من مسافة 800 مم، وقد يختلف ذلك وفقًا للمسافة من الشاشة ووضعية المستخدم.

Amplify Your Gaming Output with OLED Display1
WQHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

قم بتضخيم مخرجات الألعاب الخاصة بك مع شاشة OLED

45GR95QE قادر على معدل تحديث يصل إلى 240 هرتز من HDMI 2.1. وهذا يعني أنه يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بدقة WQHD و240 هرتز إما عن طريق DisplayPort أو HDMI.

يدعم معدل تحديث سريع يصل إلى 240 هرتز. يلزم وجود بطاقة رسومية تدعم HDMI 2.1 وكابل HDMI 2.1 (المضمن في العبوة) للعمل بشكل صحيح.

*تُباع بطاقة الرسومات بشكل منفصل.

*اعتبارًا من ديسمبر 2022، لا توجد شاشات OLED أخرى متوفرة في السوق بمعدل تحديث يبلغ 240 هرتز.

تركز التكنولوجيا على تجربة الألعاب المرنة

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

متوافق مع NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

45R95QE عبارة عن شاشة متوافقة مع G-SYNC® تم اختبارها بواسطة NVIDIA وتم التحقق من صحتها رسميًا، ويمكن أن تمنحك تجربة لعب جيدة مع تقليل التقطيع أو التأتأة بشكل كبير.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

مع تقنية FreeSync™ Premium، يمكن للاعبين تجربة حركة سلسة وسلسة في الألعاب عالية الدقة والألعاب سريعة الوتيرة.

فهو يقلل بشكل كبير من تمزق الشاشة والتأتأة.
Gamer-centric Design

تصميم لراحة اللاعب

استمتع بتجربة ألعاب معززة مع الإضاءة السداسية الجديدة والتصميم عديم الحواف فعليًا من أربعة جوانب. تدعم القاعدة القابلة للتعديل إمكانية الدوران وضبط الإمالة والارتفاع والمحور، ما يتيح لك ممارسة الألعاب بشكل أكثر راحة.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

يدور على محور

Tilt

Tilt

Height

الارتفاع

Borderless design

تصميم بلا حدود

Set and Control<br>at Once

وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لشاشة UltraGear™‎

اضبط الإعدادات وتحكَّم في الشاشةفي وقت واحد

باستخدام وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لشاشة UltraGear™‎، يمكنك بكل سهولة ضبط إعدادات الشاشة والتحكم فيها بتشغيلها أو إيقاف تشغيلها، وضبط الصوت، وتغيير الوضع، وما شابه ذلك.

* جهاز التحكم عن بعد متضمن في العبوة.

4-pole Headphone out.

مخرج سماعة رأس ذو 4 أقطاب

البرنامج المساعد غامرة تأثيرات صوتية"

استمتع بألعابك أثناء الدردشة الصوتية من خلال الاتصال بسهولة بمخرج سماعة رأس رباعية الأقطاب. أيضًا، يمكنك أن تشعر بمزيد من الانغماس مع الصوت الافتراضي ثلاثي الأبعاد مع سماعة الرأس DTS:X.

*تباع سماعات الرأس بشكل منفصل.

PBP & PIP

العب الألعاب وافعل المزيد

يدعم 45GR95QE ما يصل إلى 2 PBP وPIP، مما يسمح لك برؤية المحتوى القادم من مدخلين على شاشة واحدة. هذا يعني أنه يمكنك تشغيل ألعاب أو مهام متعددة على شاشة واحدة في نفس الوقت.

Play Games and Do More

 تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*PBP: صورة بجانب صورة / PIP: صورة داخل صورة.

*سيختلف الأداء الفعلي باختلاف جهاز الكمبيوتر والبرامج الجاري تشغيلها."

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

واجهة مستخدمة رسومية مخصصة للألعاب وحائزة على جوائز

يمكن للاعبين استخدام العرض على الشاشة والتحكم الموجود على الشاشة لتخصيص الإعداد بسهولة بدءًا من ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية وحتى تسجيل "المفتاح المحدد بواسطة المستخدم" الذي يمكن للمستخدم تعيين الاختصار فيه.

*لتنزيل أحدث إصدار من OnScreen Control، تفضل بزيارة LG.COM.

* تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. قد يختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي."

قم بحماية شاشتك باستخدام تقنية OLED Care

تساعد تقنية OLED Care على منع الصورة اللاحقة، واحتراق العرض، الذي يحدث عند تغيير الصورة الجديدة بعد عرض صورة ثابتة عالية التباين لفترة طويلة.

*هذه الميزة متاحة فقط كوحدة تحكم عن بعد مضمنة في العبوة.

مزامنة العمل الديناميكي

باستخدام Dynamic Action Sync، يمكن للاعبين التقاط اللحظات الحرجة في الوقت الفعلي، وتقليل تأخيرات الإدخال، والاستجابة بسرعة لخصومهم.

موازنة اللون الاسود

يساعد Black Stabilizer اللاعبين على تجنب القناصين المختبئين في أحلك الأماكن والهروب بسرعة من المواقف عندما ينفجر الفلاش.

التقاطع

تم تثبيت نقطة الهدف في المركز لتعزيز دقة التصوير.

FPS Counter

سيسمح لك عداد FPS بمعرفة مدى جودة تحميل كل شيء. سواء كنت تقوم بالتحرير، أو تشغيل الألعاب، أو مشاهدة فيلم، فإن كل إطار مهم، ومع عداد FPS، سيكون لديك بيانات في الوقت الفعلي.

 تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

*ميزة Crosshair غير متاحة أثناء تنشيط عداد FPS.

*قد يعرض عداد FPS القيمة التي تتجاوز الحد الأقصى لمعدل تحديث الشاشة.

LG Calibration Studio.

استوديو المعايرة من إل جي

تم تحديث الألوان الدقيقة

قم بتحسين أداء الألوان باستخدام معايرة الأجهزة من خلال LG Calibration Studio، مما يحقق أقصى استفادة من طيف الألوان الواسع لشاشة LG WQHD OLED واتساقها.

 تمت محاكاة الصور لتعزيز فهم الميزات. وقد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

* لا يتم تضمين البرنامج ومستشعر المعايرة في العبوة. لتنزيل أحدث برنامج LG Calibration Studio، قم بزيارة LG.COM."

المواصفات الرئيسية

المقاس [Inch]

44.5

الوضوح

3440 x 1440

نوع الشاشة

OLED

الأبعاد

21:9

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

الانحناء

800R

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

240

وقت الاستجابة

0.03ms (GtG)

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع/دوران حول المحور

كل المواصفات

معلومات

اسم المنتج

UltraGear

سنة

2023

ميكانيكيا

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع/دوران حول المحور

جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

100 x 100

طَاقَة

مدخل الطاقة

100~240V (50/60Hz)

استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

160W

استهلاك الطاقة (وضع السكون)

اقل من 0.5W

استهلاك الطاقة (Typ)

129W

النوع

طاقة خارجية (محول)

عادي

RoHS

نعم

SW طلب

تحكم على الشاشة ( ادارة شاشة ال جي)

نعم

تحكم مزدوج

نعم

LG استيديو المعايرة (الوان حقيقية مطوره)

نعم

شاشة العرض

الأبعاد

21:9

الاضاءة (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

عمق الالوان (عدد الالوان)

1.07B

تسلسل الألوان (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

معدل التباين (Typ.)

1500000:1

الانحناء

800R

نوع الشاشة

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.303 x 0.303

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

240

الوضوح

3440 x 1440

وقت الاستجابة

0.03ms (GtG)

المقاس [cm]

113

المقاس [Inch]

44.5

زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

الأبعاد والأوزان

قياسات الشحن (W x H x D) [mm]

1100 x 550 x 317

قياسات بدون الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 457 x 218

قياسات مع الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

16

الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

8.6

الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

10.9

سمات

ثبات اللون الاسود

نعم

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

تبديل المدخل التلقائي

نعم

معايرة اللون بالمصنع

نعم

ضعف الالوان

نعم

Crosshair

نعم

Dynamic Action Sync

نعم

FPS Counter

نعم

HDR 10

نعم

HDR Effect

نعم

HW معايرة

HWالمعايرة الجاهزة

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC توافق

اخرى (خصائص)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

PBP

2PBP

PIP

نعم

نمط القراءة

نعم

RGB LED اضاءة

Hexagon اضاءة

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

مفتاح تعريف المستخدم

نعم

VRR

نعم

الصوت

DTS HP:X

نعم

اكسسوارات

مدخل الديسبلاي

نعم

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

اكسسوارات اخرى

حامل كبل حامل ، مفك براغي

التحكم عن بعد

نعم

USB A to B

نعم

الاتصال

DisplayPort

نعم(1ea)

DP اصدار

1.4

HDMI

نعم(2ea)

مخرج سماعات الرأس

4-pole صوت ومايكرفون

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

نعم

USB مخارج

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

ما يقوله الناس

