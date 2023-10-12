About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أماكن الشراء NANOCELL CINEMA
أماكن الشراء

شارع مغمور بالمياه مع صور الناس والمركبات العائمة في المياه، والمباني المنهارة على الجانبين.

NanoCell Cinema.
أداء يليق بالشاشات الكبيرة.

حوّل منزلك إلى دار سينما كنت تحلم بها مع تلفاز سينمائي حقًا.

سر السينما النقية.

ترقية ليالي الأفلام مع شاشة سينمائية.

استمتع بتجربة السينما الكاملة وأنت مرتاح في منزلك مع شاشة تلفاز LG NanoCell فائقة الحجم.

تلفاز كبير مُثبَّت على جدار حجري رمادي بجوار نوافذ ممتدة من الأرض حتى السقف في غرفة حديثة. تظهر على الشاشة امرأة ذات شعر أحمر تحمل قوسًا موجهًا نحو الكاميرا.

مجموعة كاملة من التعتيم الموضعي

دخلت المشاهد المظلمة إلى الصورة.

بفضل مناطق التعتيم المتعددة التي يتم التحكم فيها بدقة، يوفر التعتيم الموضعي للمصفوفة الكاملة تحكمًا محسّنًا في الإضاءة الخلفية لتوفير درجات أعمق من اللون الأسود. يعزز هذا من التباين، ويكشف عن صورة أكثر تفصيلاً حتى في مشاهد الأفلام المظلمة.

مشهد معركة في فيلم سينمائي مقسوم إلى قسمين. يظهر على اليسار التلفاز التقليدي بألوان باهتة، ويظهر على اليمين صورة أكثر إشراقًا وتفصيلاً كما يظهر على تلفازLG NanoCell.

صورة مقسمة في المنتصف تظهر تقنية تعتيم مختلفة للتلفاز. يُظهر الجانب الأيسر تعتيم الحواف، أما الجانب الأيمن فيظهر تعتيم المصفوفة الكاملة. يتم عرض مزيد من التفاصيل والدقة العالية على اليمين.

*يتم دعم تقنية تعتيم المصفوفة الكاملة (Full Array Dimming) في جميع أحجام طرز NANO99 و NANO95 و NANO 90. إنه متوفر فقط في طراز NANO85 مقاس 86 بوصة.
*مقارنة بأجهزة تلفاز UHD التقليدية من LG التي لا تحتوي على تقنية NanoCell.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

وضع FILMMAKER MODE™

الأفلام كما يجب أن تكون.

يقوم وضع FILMMAKER MODE™ بإيقاف تشغيل تجانس الحركة مع الحفاظ على نسب العرض إلى الارتفاع والألوان ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية. يقدم هذا الوضع الرؤية الأصلية للمخرج بدقة، لذلك يمكنك مشاهدة الفيلم بالطريقة التي أرادها المخرج.

شاهد الفيديو بالكامل

شعار وضع FILLMAKER MODE™. أسفل الشعار، يجري كريستوفر نولان مقابلة في غرفة مظلمة.

تقنيتا Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

شاهد واستمع إلى تقنية Dolby في أفضل صورها.

تأتي أجهزة تلفاز LG NanoCell مع أحدث الحلول من تقنية Dolby. تستخدم تقنية Dolby Vision IQ البيانات الوصفية ومستشعرات الإضاءة المدمجة في أجهزة التلفاز لتحسين جودة الصورة بناءً على نوع المحتوى والبيئة المحيطة بينما تقدم تقنية Dolby Atmos صوتًا غامرًا متعدد الأبعاد في نفس الوقت. إنه مزيج قوي يوفر تجربة أكثر واقعية عند مشاهدة فيلم.

توجد شعارات Dolby Vision IQ و Atmos في خط أفقي. أسفل الشعارات، يوجد أب وابن جالسان على الأريكة يشاهدان التلفاز يعرض فتاة تحمل معدنًا في منتصف خلفية سوداء وبرتقالية.

*يتم دعم تقنيتا Dolby Vision IQ و Dolby Atmos في جميع أحجام طرز NANO99 و NANO95 و NANO90 و NANO85. إنه متوفر فقط في طراز NANO75 مقاس 86 بوصة.

HDR 10 Pro

اجعل كل ما تشاهده ينبض بالحياة.

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي الخاصة بصيغة HDR 10 Pro من إل جي على ضبط السطوع لتحسين اللون، وكشف كل التفاصيل الدقيقة، وإضفاء وضوح نابض بالحيوية على كل صورة - كما أنها تكثف محتوى HDR العادي. الآن ستصبح جميع أفلامك وعروضك المفضلة أكثر حيوية وروعة من البداية إلى النهاية.

صورة البحر، وطيور النورس على اليسار، والجرف على اليمين، مع نص HDR باهت في أعلى اليسار. صورة البحر، وطيور النورس على اليسار، والجرف على اليمين، مع نص HDR 10 Pro بصورة أوضح وأكثر واقعية في أعلى اليمين.

تظهر العملية الهيكلية لـ HDR 10 Pro صورة الإخراج بعد معالجة LG TV للصورة المدخلة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

معايرة تلقائية

دقة على مستوى الخبراء.

تدعم المعايرة التلقائية الضبط عالي المستوى للأجهزة مما يتيح للخبراء إجراء معايرة سريعة على تلفازات LG NanoCell. يضمن ذلك إمكانية ضبط التلفاز لتوفير دقة مثالية للصورة، كما يساعد على منع انحرافات السطوع المحتملة لضمان صورة عالية الجودة ترضي حتى أولئك الذين يتمتعون بالعين الخبيرة.

مهندس في قاعة العمل يعالج وحدة التحكم لضبط صورة معروضة على الشاشة.

*المعايرة التلقائية مدعومة في جميع أحجام طرز NANO99 و NANO95 و NANO90 و NANO85. وهي متوفرة فقط في طراز NANO75 مقاس 86 بوصة.

الترفيه

يتدفق الآن على أجهزة تلفاز LG NanoCell.

أجهزة تلفاز LG NanoCell تدعم Netflix وApple TV. يمكنك الآن الاستمتاع بجميع الأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية المفضلة لديك بجودة صور غير عادية وصوت غامر.

توجد شعارات Netflix و Apple TV في خط أفقي. أسفل الشعارات ، يوجد ملصق La Casa de Papel من Netflix و Greyhound من Apple TV في خط أفقي أيضاً.

*يشترط عضوية بث Netflix.
*الاشتراك مطلوب لـ Apple TV +. Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، مسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
*قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب البلد.

اختر تلفاز NANOCELL الخاص بك

تم وضع الأزرار التي تنقلك إلى أماكن الشراء وتشكيلة NANOCELL.