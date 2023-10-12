About Cookies on This Site

سينما QNED أماكن الشراء CHOOSE YOUR QNED Mini LED
سينما QNED

مشهد لحيز صخري مع كوكب كبير يظهر بالزاوية اليمنى العلوية للشاشة

أداء مذهل.سينما OLED

قم بإنشاء إعداد بيئة السينما المنزلية الرائعة لديك لأمسيات الأفلام الملحمية مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

تأخذك تلفزيونات LCD إلى أبعد مما تتصور بأي وقت مضى.

تجمع تلفزيونات LG QNED Mini LED بين مصابيح LED الصغيرة وتقنيات Quantum Dot و NanoCell في شاشة مبتكرة ورائدة في المجال. يوفر هذا الدمج بين التقنيات صورة رائعة وعالية الجودة وألوان سوداء أكثر عمقًا وألوان أكثر حيوية للحصول على تجربة سينمائية مذهلة.

شاشة رائعة.

شاهد أفلامك المفضلة تنبض بالحيوية مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي. توفر الشاشة المبتكرة كبيرة الحجم جميع المحتويات المفضلة لديك بألوان ثرية وتفاصيل لا تصدق لمنحك تجربة مشاهدة مذهلة.

تلفزيون بشاشة كبيرة الحجم معلق على جدار في غرفة مظلمة. يُظهر المشهد منظرا خلفيا لشخصيتين يرتديان درعًا.

ألوان تامة لكل مشهد.

يعيد تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي إنتاج الألوان بشكل حيوي ودقيق بداية من أحلك المشاهد إلى أكثرها سطوعًا عبر مساحة لونية ثلاثية الأبعاد تغطي نطاق الإضاءة الكامل للشاشة. يتيح لك ذلك الاستمتاع بتجربة لا هوادة فيها بغض النظر عن نوع الفيلم الذي تشاهده.

صورة لسفينة فضائية تطفو فوق فوهة بركان على كوكب قاحل. يُظهر التمرير من اليسار إلى اليمين الاختلاف في اللون عند عرض الصورة على شاشة LCD التقليدية مقارنة بشاشة QNED MiniLED من إل جي.
مخططات متجانبة توضح أطياف حجم اللون. يظهر المخطط الأيسر أن 70% من الألوان غير قادرة على الوصول إلى الحواف العلوية. يظهر المخطط الأيمن وصول الألوان إلى الحواف الخارجية في جميع الأماكن بنسبة 100%.

*نطاق مجموعة ألوان الشاشة (CGV) يكافئ أو تتجاوز نطاق مجموعة ألوان الشاشة لمساحة ألوان DCI-P3 وفق ما تم التحقق منها بشكل مستقل من قبل انترتك.
*تشير نسبة %70 من الألوان إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.
*تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

شاهد جميع التفاصيل بالمشاهد المظلمة.

يوفر تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي ألوان سوداء أكثر قتامة مع تحكم دقيق في الإضاءة الخلفية لزيادة التباين وتقليل تأثير الهالة، بفضل تقنية تعتيم المصفوفة الكاملة وما يقرب من 2500 منطقة تعتيم فريدة من نوعها. تتمثل النتيجة في صورة أكثر ثراءً وتفصيلاً حتى في المشاهد المظلمة.

صورة قابلة للتمرير يظهر بها تلفزيون مثبت على الجدار يعرض مشهدًا مظلمًا لرجل يحمل مصباحًا. يتناوب المشهد بين حجم التلفزيون العادي وشاشة تلفزيون QNED Mini LED كبيرة الحجم من إل جي.
Dark scene of a man holding a lamp. Section in the lower left shows the image on a conventional TV with halo effect and less clear colors, the larger surrounding image shows the scene on LG QNED MiniLED.

وضع مخرج الفيلم™

تمتع بتجربة رؤية المخرج.

يقوم وضع مخرج الفيلم™ بإيقاف تشغيل تجانس الحركة مع الحفاظ على نسب العرض إلى الارتفاع والألوان ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية. يقدم هذا الوضع الرؤية الأصلية للمخرج بدقة، لذلك يمكنك مشاهدة الفيلم بالطريقة التي أرادها المخرج.

تقنيتا دولبي فيجن أي كيو ودولي أتموس

شاهد واسمع عبر تقنية دولبي في أفضل حالاتها.

يأتي تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي مزودًا بأحدث الحلول من دولبي. تستخدم تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو البيانات الوصفية ومستشعرات الإضاءة المدمجة في أجهزة التلفزيون لتحسين جودة الصورة بناءً على نوع المحتوى والبيئة المحيطة بينما تقدم تقنية دولي أتموس صوتًا غامرًا متعدد الأبعاد في الوقت ذاته. إنه مزيج قوي يوفر تجربة مشاهدة أكثر واقعية للأفلام.

مشهد يظهر به رجل وصبي يجلسان جنبًا إلى جنب على أريكة يشاهدان أحد الأفلام على شاشة تلفزيون مسطحة كبيرة. يظهر على الشاشة شخصية متحركة على خلفية سوداء.

HDR 10 Pro

أداء مفعم بالحيوية من البداية إلى النهاية.

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي الخاصة بصيغة HDR 10 Pro من إل جي على ضبط السطوع لتحسين اللون، وكشف كل التفاصيل الدقيقة، وإضفاء وضوح نابض بالحيوية على كل صورة - كما أنها تكثف محتوى HDR العادي. الآن ستصبح جميع أفلامك وعروضك المفضلة أكثر حيوية وروعة من البداية إلى النهاية.

صورة لجرف كبير ينبثق من الماء على خلفية غروب الشمس البرتقالي. يظهر بالجانب الأيسر الصورة بتقنية HDR، وبالجانب الأيمن بتقنية HDR 10 Pro التي تتميز بمزيد من التفاصيل.

تظهر عملية HDR 10 Pro صورة الإخراج بعد معالجة تلفزيون إل جي للصورة المدخلة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

المعايرة التلقائية

اصقل تجربتك

تدعم المعايرة التلقائية ضبط الأجهزة عالي المستوى مما يسمح للخبراء بإجراء معايرة سريعة على أجهز QNED Mini LED من إل جي. يضمن ذلك إمكانية ضبط التلفزيون لتوفير دقة صورة مثلى مما يساعد على منع انحرافات السطوع المحتملة لتقديم صورة عالية الجودة ترضي حتى أولئك الذين يتمتعون بعين خبيرة.

مهندس بغرفة العمل يستخدم وحدة التحكم لضبط الصورة المعروضة على الشاشة.

خدمات OTT

كل ما تفضله رهن أصابعك الطلب.

تدعم تلفزيونات QNED Mini LED منصات نتفليكس وأبل تي في. يمكنك الآن الاستمتاع بجميع الأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية المفضلة لديك بصورة ذات جودة استثنائية وصوت غامر.

شعارات نتفليكس وأبل تي في بإطار أفقي. يوجد إعلان فيلم بيت من ورق وبيت المال من نتفليكس وفيلم سلوقي من أبل تي في أيضًا في إطار أفقي.

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.
*يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراك في أبل تي في +. تعد أبل وشعارها علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.
* قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

اختار جهاز QNED الخاص بك

There are two buttons. The first one, 'WHERE TO BUY', links to page that shows a location to buy and the other one, 'CHOOSE YOUR QNED', links to the QNED line-up page.