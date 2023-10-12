About Cookies on This Site

تصميم QNED
تصميم QNED

تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي مثبت على جدار رمادي. تعرض الشاشة لقطة مقرّبة لأوراق نباتات كبيرة بألوان مختلفة تشمل الأخضر والأزرق والأحمر.

مشهد يخطف الأنفاس.

عزز انغماسك وارتق بمساحتك التلفزيون المذهل سواء كان قيد التشغيل أو في وضع الإيقاف.

تصميم أنيق من أجل مظهر رائع.

تتميز تلفزيونات QNED Mini LED من إل جي بتصميم مبهر. تصميم مُحسَّن ورقيق للتثبيت على الجدار، حيث يمكن تثبيت أكبر تلفزيون الذي يتميز بشاشة كبيرة جدًا مقاس 86 بوصة تقريبًا على الجدار مما يجعله أشبه ما يكون بقطعة فنية لتحسين ديكور منزلك.

صورتان لتلفزيون بشاشة مسطحة كبيرة مثبت على الجدار في تصميمات داخلية حديثة. تعرض الشاشات مشاهد طبيعة.

*قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.

مصنوع بشكل رائع من الداخل إلى الخارج.

*قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عما هو موضح بالصور.
*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

تجربة مشاهدة سينمائية كاملة.

تتميز شاشات QNED Mini LED السينمائية من إل جي بتصميم معد لتوفير تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تعمل الشاشة الكبيرة ذات الحواف بالغة الرقة على زيادة مساحة عرض المحتوى الخاص بك لأقصى قدر من أجل تجربة مشاهدة رائعة.

Large flatscreen TV mounted against a wall in front of floor-to-ceiling windows. A small plant sits on a coffee table in front of the TV.

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

ارتق بأسلوب دراستك مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

ثلاث صور لتلفزيون QNED MIniLED في مواضع مختلفة. من الأعلى إلى الأسفل في جلسة دراسة عبر الإنترنت، واجتماع افتراضي، وحفلة منزلية على التوالي.

عزز سير عملك مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

ثلاث صور لتلفزيون QNED MIniLED في مواضع مختلفة. من الأعلى إلى الأسفل في جلسة دراسة عبر الإنترنت، واجتماع افتراضي، وحفلة منزلية على التوالي.

استمتع بنمط رائع مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

ثلاث صور لتلفزيون QNED MIniLED في مواضع مختلفة. من الأعلى إلى الأسفل في جلسة دراسة عبر الإنترنت، واجتماع افتراضي، وحفلة منزلية على التوالي

اختار جهاز QNED الخاص بك

