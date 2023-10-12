About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ألعاب QNED أماكن الشراء CHOOSE YOUR QNED Mini LED
ألعاب QNED

لقطة مقرّبة لشخصية لعبة الخيال العلمي sci-fi ترتدي خوذة بملامح دائرية.

ألعاب QNED.
مليئة بالميزات.

ارتق بمستوى محطة الألعاب الخاصة بك وكن في طليعة المنافسة مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

تأخذك تلفزيونات LCD إلى أبعد مما تتصور بأي وقت مضى.

تجمع تلفزيونات LG QNED Mini LED بين مصابيح LED الصغيرة وتقنيات Quantum Dot و NanoCell في شاشة مبتكرة ورائدة في المجال. يوفر الدمج بين التقنيات حديث العهد بالألعاب، صورة رائعة وعالية الجودة وألوان سوداء أكثر عمقًا وألوان أكثر حيوية. تجربة غامرة من جميع النواحي.

حجم كبير للحصول على أقصى قدر من الانغماس.

جرب مستوى الواقعية الفائق عند اللعب باستخدام تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي. توفر الشاشة فائقة الحجم انغمارًا شديدًا يتيح لك اندماج كامل باللعبة.

منظر خلفي يظهر به رجل يحمل وحدة تحكم في الألعاب أمام شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة مثبتة على الجدار. تُظهر الشاشة قمرة القيادة لطائرة تحلق فوق الماء أثناء مشاركتها في معركة جوية.

مدير الألعاب

جميع إعدادات ألعابك في مكان واحد.

يوفر مدير الألعاب إعدادات محسّنة لمختلف أنواع الألعاب بما في ذلك FPS وRPG وRTS. يمكنك الدخول إلى كل شيء في مكان واحد للتحكم بشكل أكبر في إعدادات الصوت والصورة. كما يمكنك أيضًا تبديل تقنيات VRR وAMD FreeSync™. يضمن هذا التحكم الإضافي أن جميع ألعابك ستكون واضحة وسلسة مع تقليل معدلات التأخير والفواصل والتمزق.

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.

لوحة تحكم اللعبة

سرعة الدخول إلى الإعدادات أثناء اللعب.

تعد لوحة تحكم اللعبة الجديدة قائمة مبسطة تسمح لك بالتحقق بسرعة من بعض إعدادات مدير اللعبة أثناء اللعب أو إجراء تعديلات عليها. يمكنك العودة إلى مدير اللعبة للوصول إلى المزيد من الإعدادات أو تغيير لون شاشة العرض الرئيسية لأسلوب اللعب أثناء فتح لوحة التحكم.

*سوف تتاح الخدمة اعتبارًا من النصف الثاني من العام.

وسع للعثور على التلفزيون المناسب.

Table Caption
الميزات QNED90 QNED99
تلفزيون QNED90 مع صورة مقربة لمجموعة من البتلات الزاهية صفراء اللون مع ظهور شعار 8K على الشاشة.
ذروة تلفزيون 4K QNED Mini LED
تلفزيون QNED99 مع صورة مقربة لمجموعة من البتلات الزاهية متعددة الألوان مع ظهور شعار 8K على الشاشة.
يعد تلفزيون 8K QNED Mini LED الأفضل في فئته.
الشاشة 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75 بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 75 بوصة
الصوت 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W
الحامل حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري
المعالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
المعالجة صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة، صوت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
اللون ألوان نانو احترافية/نطاق الألوان ألوان نانو احترافية/نطاق الألوان
HDR دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG
ميزات HDMI ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
الألعاب مدير الألعاب/لوحة التحكم/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/ مدير الألعاب/لوحة التحكم/HGiG
ذكي مساعد جوجل، اليكسا، ايربلاي مساعد جوجل، اليكسا، ايربلاي
التحكم الصوتي التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين جهاز التحكم عن بعد
المنصة ضغطة webOS 6.0 السحرية webOS 6.0
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

أماكن_الشراء

تقنية ™AMD FreeSync الفائقة

لا تسمح لتقطيع الصورة أن يكبلك.

يدعم تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي تقنية ™AMD FreeSync الفائقة من أجل معدلات تحديث متغيرة أثناء اللعب. يقلل ذلك بشكل كبير من تقطع وتمزق الصورة من أجل تجربة لعب أكثر وضوحًا وسلاسة على شاشة كبيرة جدًا.

Two TV screens side by side showing a shooting game. The left shows FreeSync off and the right FreeSync on.

*يتميز طراز QNED90 فقط بتقنية ™AMD FreeSync.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

الألعاب المعززة

تمتع بسرعة ملائمة بجميع الألعاب.

تدعم تقنية QNED Mini LED من إل جي تقنية دولبي فيجن ®HDR عند دقة 4K بمعدل تحديث 120 هرتز من أجل ألعاب سريعة للغاية وغامرة ترتقي بتجربتك إلى المستوى القادم. إضافة إلى ذلك، تلبي VRR وALLM وeARC أحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 للحد من ضبابية الحركة والظلال وتقديم تجربة رسومات سلسة وخاضعة للمزامنة بدقة عالية.

علامة 4K للألعاب تصل إلى 120 إطارًا في الثانية<br> علامة معدل التحديث المتغير<br> علامة وضع زمن الوصول التلقائي المنخفض<br> علامة قناة عودة الصوت المحسنة

شارع مضاء باللون الوردي مع أداة روبوتية مستقبلية ووحدة تحكم في الألعاب أعلى الصورة. يوجد في الأسفل لقطتين مقربتين للأداة الروبوتية، حيث تقنية VRR متوقفة بالجانب الأيسر غير الواضح بينما تعمل VRR بالجانب الأيمن حيث الصورة الواضحة.

*قد يختلف وقت إصدار تحديثات البرامج الثابتة لتقنية دولبي فيجن® HDR عند 4K 120 هرتز للألعاب حسب الطراز.
*تدعم طرازات QNED99 وQNED95 وQNED90 QNED Mini LED فقط دقة 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز.
*يدعم موديل QNED90 فقط تقنية VRR.

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

HGiG

ارتق بتجربتك مع ميزة HDR.

بصفتها عضوًا في HGiG، تعمل إل جي مع مجموعة من أكبر الأسماء في مجال الألعاب، من مطورين وشركات، لضمان تقديم تجربة HDR مثالية بتلفزيونات QNED Mini LED من إل جي. يعني ذلك إلى أنه يمكنك الاستمتاع بأحدث ألعاب HDR بأقصى قدر من الواقعية والانغماس.

صورة متحركة ومنزل صغير بجانب شجرة على مساحة صغيرة في وسط بركة محاطة بأشجار طويلة، إضافة لظهور نص "مع HGIG" في الجزء الأيمن العلوي للإشارة لأن الصورة أكثر إشراقًا وأفضل جودة مقارنةً بتلك التي لا تتميز بها HGiG.

*HGiG هي مجموعة من الشركات المتطوعة بمجال الألعاب وشاشات العرض التلفزيونية التي تلتقي لتحديد الإرشادات العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب مستخدمي تقنية HDR.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

شراكات مع رواد الصناعة

شركاء ترتقي بتجربة اللعب.

يوفر تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي جميع الأساسيات المطلوبة لتجربة ألعاب مذهلة، سواء فيما يتعلق باللعب أو البث بفضل أحدث التقنيات المعتمد والشراكات المقامة مع عمالقة الصناعة مثل اكس بوكس وجوجل ستاديا وتويتش.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب الدولة

اختار جهاز QNED الخاص بك

There are two buttons. The first one, 'WHERE TO BUY', links to page that shows a location to buy and the other one, 'CHOOSE YOUR QNED', links to the QNED line-up page.