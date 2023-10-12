About Cookies on This Site

QNED للألعاب الرياضية
QNED للألعاب الرياضية

مشهد بزاوية واسعة لأحد ملاعب كرة القدم مع ظهور الجمهور يشغل كامل الحيز خلال سير أحداث المباراة.

دعم QNED.
تلفزيون يتميز بتصميم لا يقهر.

تمتع بإعدادات رائعة للمباريات وعش أجواء الاستاد في المنزل مع تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي.

 

التنبيهات الرياضية

 

شاهد جميع المباريات وقت حدوثها.

سواء كنت تشاهد أحد الأفلام أو في منتصف مباراة، تبقيك ميزة التنبيهات الرياضية على اطلاع دائم بآخر أخبار ومباريات فرقك المفضلة. سوف تخطرك هذه الوظيفة عند اقتراب وقت المباريات للتأكد من عدم فقدانك لها، حتى إذا كنت تشاهد محتوى آخر.

كيفية إستخدام تنبيه الرياضة

صورة يظهر بها رجل وامرأة يجلسان خلف طاولة قهوة أمام تلفزيون مثبت على الجدار يشاهدان إحدى مباريات كرة القدم.

يتم تقديم أنواع مختلفة من الإشعارات حول النتائج وتشكيلات الفرق وأوقات البدء أفقيًا أسفل الصورة.

'*قد تختلف الألعاب الرياضية والبطولات المدعومة حسب الدولة.

*غير متوفر في روسيا.

 

تأخذك تلفزيونات LCD إلى أبعد مما تتصور بأي وقت مضى.

تجمع تلفزيونات LG QNED Mini LED بين مصابيح LED الصغيرة وتقنيات Quantum Dot و NanoCell في شاشة مبتكرة ورائدة في المجال. يوفر هذا الدمج بين التقنيات صورة رائعة وعالية الجودة وألوان سوداء أكثر عمقًا وألوان أكثر حيوية— إنه مزيج الفوز بالمباريات.

 

تلفزيون مصمم لأهم اللحظات.

جرب أجواء الاستاد الكاملة وشاهد كل انعطاف، واستدارة، وتمريره كما لو كنت بالملعب مع شاشة QNED Mini LED من إل جي فائقة الحجم مقاس 86 بوصة.

منظر خلفي لتلفزيون معلق على الجدار يعرض مباراة كرة سلة يشاهدها أربعة رجال. يُظهر التمرير من اليسار إلى اليمين الفرق في الحجم بين الشاشة مقاس 43 بوصة و86 بوصة.
منظر خلفي لتلفزيون معلق على الجدار يعرض مباراة كرة سلة يشاهدها أربعة رجال. يُظهر التمرير من اليسار إلى اليمين الفرق في الحجم بين الشاشة مقاس 43 بوصة و86 بوصة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

نطاق لوني تام %100

 

 

تمتع بروعة الألعاب من المنزل.

يتميز تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي بإعادة إنتاج الألوان بجودة ودقة مفعمة بالحيوية حتى من زوايا المشاهدة الواسعة مع تناسق الألوان بنسبة %100. اجلس واستمتع بمشاهدة لا تشوبها شائبة للمباريات.

 

تلفزيون مثبت على الجدار في ديكور داخلي حديث يعرض إحدى مباريات كرة القدم بألوان مفعمة بالحيوية. جهازا تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي متجانبان يعرضان إحدى مباريات كرة القدم بزاوية عرض خارج المركز. تتميز الصورة بحيوية الألوان ودقة الصورة من كلا الزاويتين.

*حاصل على شهادة انترتك لقياس تناسق الألوان بنسبة %100 وفق معايير CIE DE2000 مع 18 لونًا من أنماط ماكبث بزاوية مشاهدة ±30°

*جميع الطرازات التي تدعم تناسق الألوان بنسبة %100 حاصلة على شهادة انترتك

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

صوت محيطي جاهز بتقنية البلوتوث

 

صوت محيطي أشبه ما يكون بصوت الملعب.

تمتع بإمكانية توصيل مكبرات الصوت التي تعمل بتقنية البلوتوث بكل سهولة للحصول على صوت لاسلكي محيطي حقيقي لإضفاء طابع الثراءً والواقعية على جميع أصوات الحركة. تمتع بأجواء المباريات الرائعة الكاملة لغرفة المعيشة الخاصة بك، بفضل شاشة QNED Mini LED من إل جي الجميلة فائقة الحجم.

 

مشهد يوضح تجمع مكون من 5 أشخاص أمام شاشة تلفزيون مسطحة مثبتة على الجدار لمشاهدة إحدى مباريات كرة القدم.

*الاجهزة المدعومة: XBOOM Go من إل جي (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), برج XBOOM من إل جي (RL3), XBOOM من إل جي (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)

*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

 

حركة احترافية

 

لا تفوتك أي حركة.

شاهد كل التحولات والحيل البسيطة خلال اللعب باستخدام تقنيةMotion Pro. تقلل تقنية معالجة الحركة المتقدمة من ضبابية الحركة لتقديم حركة أكثر سلاسة وتجربة مشاهدة أكثر وضوحاً.

 

 

alt="صورتان متطابقتان لأحد لاعبي الهوكي وهو يضرب الكرة في حقل مشبع بالمياه. توضح الصورة اليسرى كيف يمكن رؤيتها على تلفزيون LCD التقليدي بينما توضح الصورة اليمنى كيف يمكن رؤيتها على تلفزيون QNED MiniLED من إل جي."

*مقارنة بأجهزة تلفزيون UHD التقليدية من إل جي التي تفتقر لتقنية NanoCell.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

 

