About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكيف هواء بقوة 12000 وحدة حرارية، تبريد فقط، تكنولوجيا Fresh، محول تردد (إنفرتر)، تصنيف (بي)، تنظيف آلي، واي-فاي، ضجيج منخفض، توجيه الهواء في أربع اتجاهات، طلاء مضاد للغبار، مرشح مزدوج للحماية من الجسيمات، 220 فولت، 50/60 هرتز.

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

مكيف هواء بقوة 12000 وحدة حرارية، تبريد فقط، تكنولوجيا Fresh، محول تردد (إنفرتر)، تصنيف (بي)، تنظيف آلي، واي-فاي، ضجيج منخفض، توجيه الهواء في أربع اتجاهات، طلاء مضاد للغبار، مرشح مزدوج للحماية من الجسيمات، 220 فولت، 50/60 هرتز.

NF122C0

مكيف هواء بقوة 12000 وحدة حرارية، تبريد فقط، تكنولوجيا Fresh، محول تردد (إنفرتر)، تصنيف (بي)، تنظيف آلي، واي-فاي، ضجيج منخفض، توجيه الهواء في أربع اتجاهات، طلاء مضاد للغبار، مرشح مزدوج للحماية من الجسيمات، 220 فولت، 50/60 هرتز.

Front image

صندوق الكربون (المملكة المتحدة)

تم قياس البصمة الكربونية لهذا المنتج واعتمادها من قبل صندوق الكربون (CarbonTrust)

حفظ الطاقة و تبريد سريع

يعمل الضاغط العاكس على تعديل سرعته باستمرار للحفاظ على المستويات المطلوبة من درجة الحرارة. وعلاوة على ذلك، يعمل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ عبر تردد نطاق التشغيل الموفر للطاقة على توفير المزيد من الطاقة على خلاف الضاغط التقليدي.
بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج، يتم طرد الهواء لنطاق أبعد وبشكل أسرع.

تقنية ThinQ الذكية (واي فاي)

سهولة التحكم في وظائف جهاز مكيف الهواء. إمكانية مراقبة الوضع التشغيلي للجهاز في أي وقت ومن أي مكان.

ضاغط استوائي عاكس مزدوج™

عبر الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي الذي يعمل حتى عند 65مْ والذي يتميز بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات، يستطيع المستخدمون التمتع بمميزات مكيف الهواء من إل جي لفترة أطول.

Anti-Dust Gold Fin™‎

أداء متقدم طويل الأمد

استمتع بأداء طويل الأمد مع طلاء ذهبي مضاد للتآكل وتقنية ريشات مطورة تم اختبارها بمعرفة TUV.

*قد يختلف تبعًا لبيئة الاستخدام.

ضاغط عاكس مزدوج™

ضاغط يتميز بتردد دوراني أوسع يعمل على توفير المزيد من الطاقة مع تميزه بنطاق تبريد أكثر سرعة.

ضمان 10 سنوات

حصل المنتج على مصادقة من TUV Rheinland بشأن دورة حياة المنتج 10 سنوات

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland، التحقق من معدل التبريد السريع وتوفير الطاقة (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

مستوى ضجيج منخفض

تعمل أجهزة مكيف الهواء من إل جي عند مستويات صوت منخفضة بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ ومروحة الانحراف الفريدة من إل جي وهو ما يقضي على الضوضاء غير الضرورية ويسمح بالتشغيل الهادئ.

تحكم دقيق في درجة الحرارة

يتم تعديل سرعة الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ من إل جي باستمرار وتباين للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المطلوبة مع التقليل من التقلبات إلى أدنى قدر.

تصميم حديث وذكي مع شاشة خفية

يعمل التصميم الرقيق والحديث لمكيف الهواء على التسهيل من التركيب والتنظيف عبر مرشح EZ المنزلق. وعلاوة على ذلك، تعد شاشة العرض الكبيرة الخفية مثالية لفحص شاشة الطاقة الخاصة بك بسهولة.

نوم ملئه الراحة

تمتع بوضع نوم يضمن أقصى قدر من الراحة في بيئة النوم من خلال الضبط الذاتي الذي يتميز بنحو 3 وظائف مختلفة (تدفق الهواء غير المباشر/ وقت توقف 7 ساعات/هواء رقيق ومنطق وقت النوم) عبر نقرة بسيطة على زر واحد.

جولد فاين

تضمن جولد فاين™ تميز الأسطح بمقاومة أكبر للتآكل مع تعزيز متانة مبادل الحرارة لفترة أطول.

تمتع بالتنظيف الذاتي

تعمل وظيفة التنظيف التلقائي الشاملة على منع تكون البكتيريا والعفن على المبادل الحراري، وبالتالي توفير بيئة أكثر متعة وراحة للمستخدم.

تأرجح رباعي الاتجاه

فضل التأرجح رباعي الاتجاه ترسل أجهزة مكيف الهواء من إل جي الهواء البارد إلى جميع زوايا الغرفة بسرعة وكفاءة.

مرشح مزدوج الحماية

يعمل المرشح مزدوج الحماية على التقاط الغبار ذو الحجم الكبير.

المنتجات الموصى بها

Table Caption
الميزات NK242H3 NK242C3 NT382C2
NK242H3
DUALCOOL انفرتر مكيف ، 24000 وحدة ، حار وبارد ، مكيف سبلت بأربعة اتجاهات ، 50 / 60Hz
NK242C3
الانفيرتر المزدوج، 24000 وحدة (القدرة القصوى 26280 وحده) بارد فقط، توزيع الهواء بأربع إتجاهات، مكيف سبلت 50/60Hz
NT382C2
الانفيرتر المزدوج، 38,000 وحدة(القدرة القصوى 38,000 وحده) بارد فقط، مكيف سبلت مع تحكم بالواي فاي ومنقّي الهواء 50/60Hz
السعة 24,000 24,000 38,000
الأبعاد 210x345x998 210x345x998 265x360x1200
™ThinQ نعم نعم نعم
الأقصى السعة 27,200 27,200 38,000
ضمان 10سنوات 10سنوات 10سنوات
ساخن بارد حار وبارد بارد فقط بارد فقط
مؤين لا لا نعم
من أين أشتري من أين أشتري من أين أشتري
طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

Front image

NF122C0

مكيف هواء بقوة 12000 وحدة حرارية، تبريد فقط، تكنولوجيا Fresh، محول تردد (إنفرتر)، تصنيف (بي)، تنظيف آلي، واي-فاي، ضجيج منخفض، توجيه الهواء في أربع اتجاهات، طلاء مضاد للغبار، مرشح مزدوج للحماية من الجسيمات، 220 فولت، 50/60 هرتز.

بحث عبر الإنترنت