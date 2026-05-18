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22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار

22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار

H242EC
صورة أمامية لـ 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار H242EC
LG 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار, H242EC
LG 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار, H242EC
صورة أمامية لـ 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار H242EC
LG 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار, H242EC
LG 22200 وحدة | بارد | كمبروسور استوائي | ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار, H242EC

الميزات الرئيسية

المزيد

بحث عبر الإنترنت

أقصى قدر من التبريد

أقصى قدر من التبريد

 

توفر مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي طاقة تبريد استثنائية تمنحك أنت وعائلتك الهدوء والراحة مع سهولة التحكم بالأجواء.

التشغيل على الهادئ

التشغيل على الهادئ

 

تعمل مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بمستويات صوت منخفضة تصل إلى 53 ديسيبل (عندما تكون في الوضع المنخفض) مما يقضي تماما على الضوضاء غير الضرورية بفضل التشغيل السلس الذي قد لا تلاحظه.

صنع على أكمل وجه
تصميم عصري

صنع على أكمل وجه

تتميز مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بأداء قوي ومتانة ثابتة لتلائم مساحتك تمامًا.
أقصى قدر من سهولة الاستخدام

أقصى قدر من سهولة الاستخدام

 

يعمل من خلال شاشة LED ولوحة تحكم بسيطة، مع تغيير درجة الحرارة لأعلى/لأسفل، واختيار سرعة المروحة، باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد كامل الميزات دون الحاجة لمغادرة السرير أو مساحة العمل أو الأريكة.

سهولة التركيب والاستخدام

سهولة التركيب والاستخدام

 

تتميز مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بتصميم يتيح سهولة التركيب والفعالية، كما أنها مزودة بمرشح هواء قابل للغسل وإعادة الاستخدام.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

H242EC-V1
السعة
22.200BTU
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق)
770x428x660
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
أقصى تبريد
ميزة إضافية
تشغيل هادئ

كل المواصفات

التبريد

  • رباعي الاتجاهات

    نعم

  • التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (يسار ويمين)

    ذاتي

  • التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (لأعلى ولأسفل)

    يدوي

الفلتر

  • الفلتر المسبق

    قياسي

التصميم

  • لون المنتج

    أبيض

عام

  • سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

    6510

  • نوع المنتج

    770 × 428 × 660

  • عرض المنتج

    57

  • تصنيف جهد الإدخال (هرتز)

    125.7

  • فولتية الإدخال المُقدّرة (فولت، هرتز)

    230/60

  • نوع المبرد

    R410a

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