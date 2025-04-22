Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

14.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

LT16GBBSHM
Front view of 424L Top Freezer Refrigerator Silver with Multi Air Flow, and Fresh zone LT16GBBSHM.AHVGNGH
front open view
detailed view of the twist Ice maker
detailed viewdetailed view of the refrigerator compartment top of the led light
detailed view of the led light
detailed view of the controller and deodorizer
right side view
Left side view
Right side view
Right door open
Left side view
side view
back view
SASO_LABLE

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تدفق هواء متعدد
  • منطقة التبريد الطازج
a view of LG top freezer refrigerator in the kitchen.

ضاغط ذكي بتقنية العاكس

إضاءة LED

سطوع مريح للعين

إضاءة LED تُنير كل زاوية داخل الثلاجة لتساعدك في العثور على العناصر بسرعة وسهولة.

صانعة ثلج

ثلج ومساحة إضافية عند الحاجة.

يمكن فصل صانعة الثلج بسهولة إذا كنت بحاجة إلى مساحة إضافية لوضع المزيد من العناصر في الفريزر.

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

