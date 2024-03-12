Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذك + سعة 10.5 كجم | مجفف سعة 7 كجم | تحميل أمامي | AI DD + ميكرويف| 25 لتر | 1000واط | NeoChef | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع

ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذك + سعة 10.5 كجم | مجفف سعة 7 كجم | تحميل أمامي | AI DD + ميكرويف| 25 لتر | 1000واط | NeoChef | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع

LT17CBBSIN.WSV1107

ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذك + سعة 10.5 كجم | مجفف سعة 7 كجم | تحميل أمامي | AI DD + ميكرويف| 25 لتر | 1000واط | NeoChef | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 3

LT17CBBSIN

ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذكي
ميكروويف إل جي MS2535GIS

MS2535GIS

ميكرويف| 25 لتر | 1000واط | NeoChef | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع

WSV1107XMT

سعة 10.5 كجم | مجفف سعة 7 كجم | تحميل أمامي | AI DD
نضارة تدوم طويلاً

™LinearCooling

نضارة تدوم طويلاً


 

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة ويحافظ على النكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام


*استنادًا لنتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي لقياس الوقت المستغرق للوصول إلى معدل إنقاص الوزن بنسبة %5 من الملفوف الصيني بوك تشوي على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج لموديل ثلاجة ™LinearCooling. الموديلات المناسبة فقط. قد تختلف النتيجة وفق الاستخدام الفعلي.

x


WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-VCM-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop



بسيطة، متعددة الاستخدامات، ™LG NeoChef




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


كل المواصفات

الملخص

السعة
25لتر
الأبعاد (العرض x العمق x الارتفاع)
476x272x368
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
Smart Diagnosis
ميزة إضافية
حافظ النكهة (حفظ الأطعمة ساخنة)

ميزات التحكم

شاشة التحكم

LED أبيض اللون

نوع التحكم

لوحة تعمل باللمس

الأبعاد/الأوزان

أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

540 × 294 × 417

المقاس الداخلي (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

368 × 272 × 476

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

476 × 272 × 368

وزن المنتج (كجم)

8.5

وزن الشحن (كجم)

11.2

الطاقة/التقديرات

خرج الطاقة (واط)

1000

مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

220/50~60

المواصفات الأساسية

تصميم الباب

Smog

EasyClean

نعم

اللون الخارجي

أسود

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

النوع

Solo

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ساعة

نعم

EasyClean

نعم

إعدادات الوقت

نعم

أساليب الطهي

اعادة تسخين ذاتي

8

إذابة الصقيع العاكس

4

تذويب

3

مقاوم للماء

2

إزالة العسر

3

تدفئة

2

التصميم / التشطيب

تصميم الباب

Smog

نوع فتح الباب

تأرجح جانبي

اللون الخارجي

أسود

ميزات فرن ميكروويف

خرج طاقة المايكروويف (واط)

1000

سعة الفرن (لتر)

25

حجم القرص الدوار (مم)

292

Dimension (mm)

dimension
السعة
غسالة 10.5 كجم ، مجفف 7 كجم
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق,mm)
600x850x620
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ميزة إضافية
+Steam

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

10.5

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

600 × 850 × 620

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

خيارات إضافية

إضافة قطعة

نعم

TurboWash

نعم

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة التجفيف (كجم)

7

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

10.5

التحكم والشاشة

نوع الشاشة

لمس LED

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

600 × 850 × 620

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

نعم

Steam+‎

نعم

النوع

غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

فضي غير قابل للصدأ

نوع الباب

باب من الزجاج المقوى + حافة كروم

التقنية الذكية

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

Bundel model

LT17CBBSIN.WSV1107

ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذك + سعة 10.5 كجم | مجفف سعة 7 كجم | تحميل أمامي | AI DD + ميكرويف| 25 لتر | 1000واط | NeoChef | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع