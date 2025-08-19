About Cookies on This Site

سعة 19.6 قدم³ | ثلاجة بفريزر علوي | Multi Air Flow | لون فضي بلاتيني

LT20CBBVIV
الميزات الرئيسية

  • ™Smart Inverter Compressor
  • باب قابل للعكس (Reversible Door)
  • درجَان للتحكم في مستوى الرطوبة
  • Total No Frost
المزيد

سعة كبيرة في حجم صغير الحجم

استمتع بمساحة 20 قدمًا مكعب لمشترياتك من البقالة داخل ثلاجة لا تشكل مساحة في مطبخك

تُعزز كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة بنسبة %36

يوفر Smart Inverter CompressorTM التبريد بأكبر قدر ممكن من الكفاءة لتقليل استهلاك الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %36.

*يعتمد الاختبار على معيار "KS C ISO 15502" (الطراز: R-B601GM، وR-B602GCWP). قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

تعمل بهدوء دائمًا

يقلل Smart Inverter CompressorTM من الضوضاء بنسبة %20 بحيث تكون ثلاجتك هادئة مثل المكتبة.

امرأة وكلب ينامان على أريكة بالقرب من الثلاجة.

* تم إجراء اختبار داخلي من قِبل LGE باستخدام منهجية الشركة، لمقارنة مستويات الضجيج بين طراز Smart Inverter Compressor من طراز GA-B459CLWL (2020) والطراز القديم بالضاغط الترددي GBB530NSQWB(2013). قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

باب قابل للتخصيص ليناسب احتياجاتك

يسمح لك الباب القابل للعكس بتخصيص ثلاجتك لتناسب المساحة في غرفتك

تظهر الثلاجة في مطبخ وبابها يفتح من الجهة اليمنى. وبجوارها دائرة صغيرة تحتوي على صورة لنفس الثلاجة بباب يفتح من الجهة اليسرى، للدلالة على الباب القابل للعكس.

* يجب أن يتم عكس الباب بواسطة عامل تركيب معتمد أو شخص خدمة معتمد. إذا لم تكن كذلك، فلن تكون الأبواب مشمولة بالضمان. قد يتم فرض رسوم خدمة. اتصل بالتاجر للحصول على التفاصيل.

تملأ الأدراج السفلية للثلاجة بمجموعة من المنتجات. تعرض دائرة مكبرة ذراع التحكم في الرطوبة أعلى الدرج عن قرب، مع أسهم توضح إمكانية تعديله.

فواكه وخضروات طازجة كل يوم

درجان للرطوبة يحافظان على رطوبة الفاكهة والخضروات لفترة أطول.

تبريد متساوٍ من الأعلى إلى الأسفل

مع نظام Total No Frost، يبقى الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول. توفير الطاقة ومنع التجميد.

*سرعة تبريد المياه المعبأة في زجاجات: الوقت المستغرق لتبريد زجاجة الماء من 30 درجة مئوية إلى 7 درجات مئوية في سلال باب الثلاجة. تم اختبارها من قبل SLG (SLG: معتمدة من قبل مختبر الاختبارات الألماني SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH)

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

LT20CBBVIV.APZGNGH.EMSJ.SA.C

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • الأبعاد والوزن - أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎760 x 1676 x 856 ‎

  • الأداء - نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • الميزات - باب داخل باب

    لا

  • التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • المواد واللمسة النهائية - اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    P/S3

كل المواصفات

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    لا

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

السعة

  • سعة الفريزر (قدم مكعب)

    4

  • سعة الثلاجة (قدم مكعب)

    14.2

  • فريزر حجم التخزين (نجمتين) (لتر)

    38

  • فريزر حجم التخزين (لتر)

    114

  • ثلاجة بحجم التخزين (لتر)

    401

  • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر)

    553

الأبعاد والوزن

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    748

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    856

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    82

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎760 x 1676 x 856 ‎

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    75.9

الميزات

  • مزيل روائح

    لا

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    لا

  • باب داخل باب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    لا

حجيرة المجمد

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    P/S3

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    لا

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    لا

  • Hygiene Fresh

    لا

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (2)

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

ما يقوله الناس

