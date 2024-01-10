About Cookies on This Site

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث

بحث عبر الإنترنت

تم وضع XBOOM XL5S من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.


كلما كان الصوت أكبر
كانت الحفلة أكبر

اجعل الحفلة أكبر بصوت أكبر كذلك. تنتج XBOOM XL5S من LG صوتًا قويًا للحفلة يملأ المكان.

XBOOM XL5S من LG في فضاء لا نهائي. تظهر رسومات صوتية مربعة على الحائط. في وسط السماعة، يتم تكبير مضخم الصوت العملاق مقاس 6.5 بوصات من أجل التأكيد على صوته بقدرة 200 واط. تخرج موجات صوتية من مضخم الصوت.

مضخم صوت عملاق واحد

الذي يوفر صوت جهير قويًا

ارتقِ بحفلتك إلى المستوى التالي واشعر بالجهير العميق مع XBOOM XL5S من LG. يحتوي على مضخم صوت عملاق مقاس 6.5 بوصات لإنتاج جهير أقوى للمكان.
معزز الجهير الديناميكي

ستشعر دائمًا بصوت الجهير (باس) حتى عند خفض مستوى الصوت

استمع إلى صوت الجهير المزدهر في أي وقت. يتيح لك معزز الجهير الديناميكي الاستمتاع بصوت متوازن بدون تشويه الجهير.
مكبرات الترددات على شكل قبة مقاس 2.5 بوصة

صوت رائق ونقي

اسمع النغمات عالية التردد بوضوح سواء بالداخل أو بالخارج. تحتوي على مكبرات ترددات على شكل قبة مقاس 2.5 بوصة، ما يوفر صوتًا أفضل.

المنظر الأمامي للسماعة. يوجد خط يغذي كل جزء من الإضاءة. إضاءة مزدوجة اللمعان في الأعلى والأسفل. في المنتصف، يتم تشغيل إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان متدرجة بلون وردي وسماوي.

XBOOM Party Lightings

اجعل حفلتك فاتنة

تقدم XBOOM Party Lighting من LG إضاءة للحفلة. يمكنك إنشاء عرض ضوئي للحفلة بإضاءة وامضة مزدوجة اللمعان.

تم وضع النص على المنطقة ذات اللون الأسود، ويظهر الرسم التخطيطي لحركات الإضاءة الدائرية متعددة الألوان؛ في اتجاه عقارب الساعة، وعكس اتجاه عقارب الساعة، ونصف الدائرة العلوي والسفلي، ونصف الدائرة الأيمن والأيسر، وتأثير الوميض. تم وضع السماعة بزاوية 45 درجة جهة اليسار. وثمة منطقة ملونة متدرجة بلون أرجواني بالأسفل لغرض التصميم. مضخم الصوت مقاس 6.5 بوصات مكبر من أجل إبراز ألوانه المختلفة.
إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان

كن أكثر احتفالية مع الإضاءة الدائرية

تقدم XBOOM XL5S من LG عرضًا ضوئيًا يحركه الإيقاع - إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان. الرقص الخفيف مع موسيقاك يضفيان طاقة ديناميكية على الحفلة.

خصِّص إضاءة الحفلة بحسب ما يروق لك

استخدم خيار My Pick في تطبيق XBOOM لتخصيص ألوان إضاءة الحفلة التي تفضلها.

لقطة شاشة لتطبيق XBOOM. يمكنك تخصيص الإضاءات من خلال التطبيق.

من الأعلى إلى الأسفل: ثمة بعض الناس يرقصون حول السماعة. في المتنزه مجموعة من الأشخاص يستمتعون بالموسيقى مع السماعة. تبين الصورة الأخيرة لقطة مقربة لأعلى المنتج.

*كل الصور معروضة لغرض التوضيح فقط. يختلف المنتج الفعلي نظرًا لتحسين المنتج.

امرأة تغني.
مدخل الميكروفون والجيتار

اعقد حفلتك الموسيقية بنفسك

مع XBOOM XL5S من LG، يمكنك تحويل الحدث إلى كاريوكي. قم بتوصيل ميكروفونك واشرع في الغناء بقلبك. يمكنك أيضًا توصيل جيتار وإقامة حفل موسيقي بنفسك.

ثمة أشخاص يستمتعون بالحفل الموسيقي الصوتي مع XBOOM XL5S من LG. تحت الصورة، ثمة جيتار

خذها في كل مكان، استمتع في أي وقت

اذهب مع XBOOM XL5S من LG أينما تريد لمشاركة الموسيقى. تم تصميمه لمواكبة الهواء الطلق، ولذا فهو يسافر معك في كل مكان بدون أي قلق.

احمل وانطلق

تتميز XBOOM XL5S من LG بمقبض يسهل حملها. لها هيكل متين بمقابض مريحة لسهولة الحمل.

مقاومة للمياه بتصنيف IPX4

تتوافق XBOOM XL5S من LG مع تصنيف مقاومة الماء IPX4. يمكنها تحمل رذاذ الماء.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. ينبغي عدم غمر السماعة في الماء. استخدم بحذر بجانب المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

بطارية تدوم 12 ساعة

تتمتع XBOOM XL5S من LG بطاقة تحافظ على تشغيل حفلتك. استمتع بحفلتك بدون الحاجة إلى التوقف والشحن.

*قُدِّر عمر البطارية الذي يصل إلى 12 ساعة بناءً على ضبط الصوت عند مستوى %50 بلا مؤثرات ضوئية. يختلف عمر البطارية باختلاف طريقة الاستخدام والأماكن والظروف البيئية.

كل المواصفات

EQ

Sound Boost

نعم

Custom EQ(App)

نعم

Standard

نعم

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

نعم

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

6.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

تويتر مخروطي

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

12

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

55 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

13.6 kg

Net Weight

11.2 kg

إكسسوار

AC Adaptor

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

SBC

نعم

الاتصال

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

USB

1

الراحة

Battery Indicator

نعم

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

نعم

Lighting

نعم

Multipoint

نعم

Security lock

نعم

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

نعم

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

نعم

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

Carton Box

698 x 374 x 354 mm

Speaker

289 x 570 x 280 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

2.1ch (2Way)

مخرج الطاقة

200 W

ما يقوله الناس

