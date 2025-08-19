About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

XL5T.BUD3
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • إخراج بقدرة 200 واط ومضخم صوت 6.5 بوصات
  • إضاءة دائرية متعددة الألوان وإضاءة مزدوجة اللمعان
  • IPX4
  • وحدة Graphene
  • Auracast
  • مناسب لجهاز gram
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
Front view with all lighting on.

XL5T

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5T مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene
تم وضع XBOOM XL5S من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.


كلما كان الصوت أكبر
كانت الحفلة أكبر

اجعل الحفلة أكبر بصوت أكبر كذلك. تنتج XBOOM XL5T من LG صوتًا قويًا للحفلة يملأ المكان.

يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا ملابس بيضاء ونظارات شمسية، موجّهًا نظره إلى اليمين بينما يشير إلى سماعة الأذن بإصبعه السبابة اليسرى.

LG xboom Buds، مُستوحاة من will.i.am

تقديم سماعات xboom Buds الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. 

عِش تجربة صوتية متطورة بتصميم يعكس أسلوبًا لا مثيل له.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.