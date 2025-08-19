About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط + ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

XL9T.GRAB
Front view
Front view
الميزات الرئيسية

  • خرج بقوة 1000 واط ومكبرات صوت مقاس 8 بوصات - املأ المكان بصوت ضخم
  • شاشة Pixel Art وإضاءة حلقية متعددة الألوان وإضاءة X-Flash - تضيء الحفلة
  • المقبض والعجلات - خذها معك في كل مكان
  • وحدة مكبر صوت على شكل قبة من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
Front view with all lighting on. On the Pixel Art Display panel, it shows the sound eq.

XL9T

مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط

GRAB

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am
الأصوات الجريئة اللعب بصوت عالٍ


سيمنحك LG XBOOM XL9T صوتًا جهيرًا فائقًا والكثير من الميزات الممتعة. كل ما عليك فعله هو رفع صوت الموسيقى إلى أقصى حد.

يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا زيًا أسود ونظارات شمسية، وهو يحمل جهاز xboom Grab إلى الأمام.

صوت xboom signature sound تم ضبطه بواسطة will.i.am

نقدم لكم جهاز xboom Grab الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. استمتع بتجربة الصوت الذي يصنعه الخبير، والمجسّد بأسلوب فريد.

كل المواصفات

إكسسوار

محول التيار المتردد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

SBC

نعم

الاتصال

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

USB

1

الراحة

تطبيق بلوتوث (أندرويد/آي أو إس)

نعم

إضاءة

نعم

متعدد النقاط

نعم

قفل الأمان

نعم

مدير الترقية (FOTA)

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

رابط الطرف اللاسلكي (الوضع المزدوج)

نعم

رابط لاسلكي للحفلات (وضع متعدد)

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

علبة كرتون

987 x 523 x 479 mm

سماعة

404 x 916 x 428 mm

معادل

تعزيز الصوت

نعم

معادل الصوت المخصص (التطبيق)

نعم

أساسي

نعم

عام

عدد القنوات

2.2ch (2Way)

مخرج الطاقة

1,000W

استهلاك الطاقة

وضع التشغيل

150 W

وضع الاستعداد

0.5 W

مزود الطاقة

محول التيار المتردد جاك

نعم

سماعة

وحدة مكبر الصوت

8" x 2

حجم وحدة مكبر الصوت

3" x  2

نوع وحدة مكبر الصوت

تويتر مخروطي

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

32.2 kg

الوزن الصافي

27.5 kg

كل المواصفات

