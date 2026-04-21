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مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S75TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.1 قناة

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S75TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.1 قناة

S75TR
صورة أمامية لـ مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S75TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.1 قناة S75TR
صورة بزاوية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR ومكبر الصوت الفرعي subwoofer ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة علوية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة من الزاوية العلوية لقناة التشغيل المركزية لجهاز LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة أمامية للزاوية الجانبية من مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة بزاوية للجزء الخلفي من مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة بزاوية لمضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة خلفية لمضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لمكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة خلفية لمكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 65 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 65 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 75 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 75 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة أمامية لـ مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S75TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.1 قناة S75TR
صورة بزاوية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR ومكبر الصوت الفرعي subwoofer ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة علوية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة من الزاوية العلوية لقناة التشغيل المركزية لجهاز LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة أمامية للزاوية الجانبية من مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة بزاوية للجزء الخلفي من مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR
صورة بزاوية لمضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة خلفية لمضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لمكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة خلفية لمكبرات الصوت الخلفية
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 65 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 65 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 75 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer
صورة بزاوية لتلفزيون LG QNED مقاس 75 بوصة، ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S75TR، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مكبر صوت Total Soundbar مصمم لتعزيز صوت تلفزيونات LG TV
  • مقاطع صوتية كاملة من Dolby Atmos، مكبر الصوت المركزي
  • تحكم بسيط من خلال جهاز التلفزيون باستخدام واجهة WOW، بالإضافة إلى الصوت السمفوني من WOW Orchestra
  • صوت سلس للألعاب بتردد 120 هرتز، مع دعم VRR/ALLM
  • ترفيه مضخَّم مع صوت محيطي 5.1.1 قناة بقدرة 600 واط
المزيد

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على خلفية سوداء، ويكشف عن تصميمه بدءًا من الزاوية اليسرى، ثم يمتد ليظهر مكبر الصوت soundbar بأكمله. يظهر تلفزيون LG QNED TV. يُوضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar على الحائط، وتظهر الشاشة السفلية للتلفزيون، حيث يُعرض صورة لرجل يعزف على الجيتار.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

صوت  مثالي جدير بتلفزيون LG QNED

امنح تجربة LG QNED الكمال مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يُكمِّل التصميم والأداء الصوتي للتلفزيون بشكل رائع.

مناظر صوتية ساحرة تحيط بك

تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة المعيشة يعرضان عزف لأوركسترا. تنطلق موجات بيضاء من القطرات التي تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar وتخرج من التلفزيون، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت subwoofer بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة المعيشة يعرضان عزف لأوركسترا. تنطلق موجات بيضاء من القطرات التي تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar وتخرج من التلفزيون، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar، حيث يقوم مضخم الصوت subwoofer بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مكبرات LG Soundbar تُكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV

تصميم يتماشى مع LG QNED

يتناغم بشكل جميل مع تلفزيون LG QNED

استمتع بالتناغم البصري بين تلفزيون LG QNED ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ذي التصميم الجديد كليًا للحصول على ديكور داخلي راقٍ.

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED مُثبّت على الحائط باستخدام الحامل المتناغم مع تلفزيون QNED الموجود في غرفة معيشة رمادية وخشبية في منظور بزاوية، حيث يعرض LG QNED TV رجلاً يعزف على الجيتار. مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبتان على جدار مع حامل يتماشى مع تلفزيون QNED. يعرض التلفزيون مقطع فيديو لامرأة تغني في استوديو التسجيل. يوجد أسفل التلفاز حامل خشبي بتصميم هندسي عصري. مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبتان على الحائط مع حامل يتماشى مع تلفزيون QNED في مساحة معيشة مريحة وخافتة الإضاءة بها ألعاب للأطفال. يعرض التلفزيون مقطع فيديو لطفل صغير يعزف على آلة التشيلو.

حامل Synergy

فتحات لا تشوبها شائبة في تلفزيون LG QNED

صُمِّم حامل Synergy خصيصًا ليتم تركيبه بشكل أنيق في تلفزيون LG QNED TV لتحقيق التناغم البصري وتعزيز الأداء الصوتي.

يظهر حامل Synergy مع تلفزيون LG QNED TV. حامل Synergy وتلفزيون LG QNED TV موصولان معًا أثناء تحريكهما لأسفل لإظهار الجزء السفلي من التلفزيون. يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar، حيث تم وضعه على حامل Synergy. تظهر الخلفية مع الحائط.

*ينطبق على موديلات 2024 من تلفزيونات QNED:‏ QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

**يأتي Synergy Bracket مع حامل بعمود واحد أو حامل بعمودين، والذي قد يختلف حسب البلد/المنتج.

***يمكن شراء حامل Synergy Bracket منفردًا.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التفزيون المتوافقة مع Soundbar Control: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. قد تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 حسب سنة الإصدار.

****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع Orchestra Sound: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80. قد تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة حسب سنة الإصدار. يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازي 2022 و2023.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

******قد يختلف Soundbar Control حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

تلفزيون LG TV + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar، حيث تبدأ الأوركسترا.

يعمل تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar معًا لخلق تناغم قوي. تجمع WOW Orchestra بين مكبرات صوت التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar للحصول على صوت أكثر ثراءً يملأ الغرفة، بينما تتيح لك WOW Interface التحكم بها بسهولة باستخدام جهاز تحكم عن بُعد واحد. استمتع بحوار أوضح، وصوت غامر للأفلام والرياضة والألعاب، بالإضافة إلى اتصال لاسلكي سلس وأداء Dolby Atmos المتميّز.

اشعر بواقعية البانوراما الصوتية

قناة تشغيل مركزية علوية

حيث تضعك المشاهد الصوتية في مركز الحدث

تُنشئ القناة المركزية العلوية صوتًا أكثر واقعية، مما يجعل الأصوات أكثر وضوحًا والحركة على الشاشة متزامنة تمامًا مع الصوت - بدون تأخير أو تقطيع.

يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. حيث تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV وLG Soundbar في غرفة سوداء ويقدمان عرضًا موسيقيًا. حيث تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت soundbar. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

*يتم تأكيد ما ورد أعلاه من خلال التحقيق في معاييره الخاصة.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

Dolby Atmos

ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام تبدو مثل السينما مع Dolby Atmos

انغمس في تجربة Dolby المثالية مع تلفزيون LG TV مع Dolby Vision وDolby Atmos على مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar.

فيلم يتم تشغيله على تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في شقة عصرية في المدينة في منظر من زاوية جانبية. حبات بيضاء تُصوّر موجات صوتية بيضاء تبرز لأعلى ولأسفل من مكبر الصوت Soundbar والتلفزيون، لتخلق قبة من الصوت في المكان. شعار Dolby Atmos، شعار DTS X

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

صوت مكاني ثلاثي المستوى

الطبقة الافتراضية تخلق صوتًا حيويًا

يضيف الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى طبقة افتراضية لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك ذات صوت أكثر ثراءً.

يتواجد مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في شقة كبيرة بالمدينة. ثلاثة أشرطة حمراء تصور الطبقات الافتراضية مع طبقة وسطى عريضة تخلق قبة صوتية تغلف الأرائك.

يتواجد مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في شقة كبيرة بالمدينة. ثلاثة أشرطة حمراء تصور الطبقات الافتراضية مع طبقة وسطى عريضة تخلق قبة صوتية تغلف الأرائك.

*يتوفر الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى عبر أوضاع Cinema وAI Sound Pro.

**يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة المكبر الخاص بـ Soundbar. يتآلف صوت مكبرات الصوت الأمامية والأمامية العلوية لإنشاء مجال صوتي. إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

****إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

صوت محيطي مع 5.1.1 قناة

صوت آسر في كل مكان

استمتع بتجربة الانغماس في تقنية Dolby Atmos وDTS:X، واملأ غرفتك بنظام صوت محيطي مع 5.1.1 قناة بقدرة 600 واط ومضخم صوت subwoofer ومكبرات صوت خلفية.

يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV، وLG Soundbar، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer في غرفة المعيشة في ناطحة سحاب، ويقدمون عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق موجات صوتية بيضاء مكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar، وتلتف حول الأريكة. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. شعار Dolby Atmos، شعار DTS X

يتواجد كل من تلفزيون LG TV، وLG Soundbar، ومكبرات الصوت الخلفية، ومضخم الصوت subwoofer في غرفة المعيشة في ناطحة سحاب، ويقدمون عرضًا موسيقيًا. تنطلق موجات صوتية بيضاء مكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar، وتلتف حول الأريكة. يقوم مضخم الصوت بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. شعار Dolby Atmos، شعار DTS X

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مكبرات صوت خلفية بقناتين

مكبرات خلفية تتبنى الحرية اللاسلكية

تحتاج فقط إلى كابل طاقة واحد وكابل توصيل واحد لتثبيت السماعات الخلفية. تتصل السماعات الخلفية لاسلكيًا بمكبر الصوت الرئيسي Soundbar.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

 

الصوت الذكي يُميِّز ذوقك

تجربة صوتية متعددة القنوات

استمتع بتجربة صوتية رائعة ومعبرة

يقوم مكبر LG Soundbar بتحويل الصوت الأساسي ثنائي القناة إلى صوت متعدد القنوات للحصول على صوت عميق يتردد صداه في مكانك.

يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم صوت في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يُصدر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ثلاثة فروع من الموجات الصوتية المصنوعة من قطرات بيضاء تطفو على طول الجزء السفلي من الأرض. تنطلق المزيد من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء من أعلى مكبر الصوت soundbar. يوجد بجوار مكبر الصورت Soundbar مضخم صوت يقوم بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. تُنشيء بشكل عام تأثير القبة في جميع أنحاء الغرفة.

2 Channel

يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم صوت في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يُصدر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ثلاثة فروع من الموجات الصوتية المصنوعة من قطرات بيضاء تطفو على طول الجزء السفلي من الأرض. يوجد بجوار مكبر الصورت Soundbar مضخم صوت يقوم بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

Multi-Channel

*تطبق خوارزمية الخلط الذكية الصوت لكل قناة في أوضاع AI Sound Pro وCinema وClear Voice Pro وGame وSports.

**تعمل تجربة الصوت متعددة القنوات عبر خوارزمية الخلط الذكية. لا تنطبق هذه الخوارزمية على الوضع القياسي (Standard Mode) أو أوضاع الموسيقى (Music Modes). لا يستخدم Bass Blast خوارزمية الخلط الذكية ولكنه ينسخ معلومات قناتين ويخرجها إلى جميع القنوات. 

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الصوت الذكي يُميِّز ذوقك

يعمل بتناغم مع محتواك المُفضل

تجربة لعب مكثف

يتزامن الصوت مع كل إطار

قم بتفريغ المنافذ الموجودة على جهاز التلفزيون وقم بتوصيل أجهزة الألعاب بجهاز LG Soundbar دون المساس بأداء الرسومات. يضمن دعم VRR/ALLM ألعاب بلا تقطيع ومنخفضة التأخير.

يُعرض LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV معًا. تُعرض لعبة سباق السيارات على الشاشة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**وفقًا لمعايير مواصفات HDMI 2.1، تدعم مكبرات الصوت Soundbar هذه تقنيات eARC وVRR وALLM.

***يجب أن تدعم كل من التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت الطولي Soundbar وجهاز المصدر (مثل وحدة التحكم في الألعاب) تقنية VRR / ALLM.

****يدعم تمرير VRR المحتوى الذي يعمل بتردد 120Hz. (بالنسبة لدقة 4K، يدعم YCbCr 4:2:0 / بالنسبة لدقة 1080p، يدعم 120Hz)

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد تكون هناك حاجة لتحديث البرنامج. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

******يدعم HDCP 2.3 المحتوى بدقة 4K. يختلف دعم 120 هرتز حسب الجهاز، مع دعم يصل إلى YCbCr4:2:0 لدقة 4K.

صوت واضح لكوكب نظيف

أجزاء داخلية معاد تدويرها

الأجزاء الداخلية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره

تستخدم مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في إنتاج الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات soundbar.

توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر soundbar في الخلف وللإطار المعدني لمكبر soundbar في الأمام. منظور مائل للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة "بلاستيك معاد تدويره" تشير إلى حافة الإطار.

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

إطار خارجي من البلاستيك المُعاد تدويره

بنية مصنوعة من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

تم تصميم جميع مكبرات LG Soundbar بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المستصلحة. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" أسفلها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "أُعيد تدويرها لتصبح بوليستر جيرسي" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر الصوت LG soundbar مع عبارة "مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar مصنوعة من نسيج معاد تدويره" أسفله.

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

تغليف من عجين الورق

تغليف من عجين ورق معاد تدويره

أعتمدت SGS مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar كمنتج صديق للبيئة نظرًا للتغيير في التغليف الداخلي من رغوة EPS (الستايروفوم) والأكياس البلاستيكية إلى عجين الورق المعاد تدويره - وهو بديل صديق للبيئة ولا يزال يحمي المنتج.

تظهر عبوة وتغليف LG Soundbar على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة. شعار Energy Star، شعار SGS للمنتجات الصديقة للبيئة

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

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