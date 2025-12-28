About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S30A مع WOW Orchestra وواجهة WOW Interface‏

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S30A مع WOW Orchestra وواجهة WOW Interface‏

S30A
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar ومضخم الصوت
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة علوية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar
منظر خلفي لمكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة بزاوية 45 درجة لمكبر الصوت Soundbar ومكبر الصوت الفرعي subwoofer
صورة بزاوية 45 درجة لمكبر الصوت Soundbar مع فصل جزء الشواية
صورة مقربة للجانب الأيمن من مكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة مقربة لأزرار مكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة مقربة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة مقربة لمنافذ مكبر الصوت Soundbar
صورة بزاوية 45 درجة لمضخم الصوت الفرعي
صورة سفلية لمضخم الصوت الفرعي subwoofer
الميزات الرئيسية

  • واجهة WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • صوت محيطي مع 2.1 قناة
  • AI Sound Pro
المزيد
يتم وضع مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S30A في خلفية عادية تحت الإضاءة.

صوت محسّن بالذكاء الاصطناعي. الرفيق متعدد الاستخدامات لتلفزيون LG TV.

‎صوت غامر وغني بتقنية 2.1 قناة، يعزّزه تناغم WOW Orchestra وذكاء AI Sound Pro لتحصل على تجربة استماع لا مثيل لها.

في الصورة اليسرى تظهر 3 شاشات تلفزيون: الأولى لمسرح وامرأة تحمل ميكروفونًا، الثانية لمراسلة صحفية تحمل ميكروفونًا وجهازًا لوحيًا في كل يدها، والثالثة تعرض مشهدًا لحصان. ‎تحت التلفزيون، يوجد مكبر الصوت S30A soundbar مع رسومات المعادل الصوتي (EQ) عليه. في الجزء السفلي، تظهر 3 رموز: الموسيقى والصوت والسينما. في الوسط يتم عرض مشهد الحفلات الموسيقية على التلفزيون. يخرج تأثير الصوت الافتراضي من التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar ومضخم الصوت الفرعي في نفس الوقت. على الصورة اليمنى، يعرض التلفزيون المثبت على الحائط شاشة webOS الرئيسية من LG ويُوضع مكبر الصوت S30A أسفله، على طاولة. على اليسار يظهر جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV وعلى اليمين تظهر 4 رموز تظهر ميزات واجهة WOW Interface.

في الصورة اليسرى تظهر 3 شاشات تلفزيون: الأولى لمسرح وامرأة تحمل ميكروفونًا، الثانية لمراسلة صحفية تحمل ميكروفونًا وجهازًا لوحيًا في كل يدها، والثالثة تعرض مشهدًا لحصان. ‎تحت التلفزيون، يوجد مكبر الصوت S30A soundbar مع رسومات المعادل الصوتي (EQ) عليه. في الجزء السفلي، تظهر 3 رموز: الموسيقى والصوت والسينما. في الوسط يتم عرض مشهد الحفلات الموسيقية على التلفزيون. يخرج تأثير الصوت الافتراضي من التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar ومضخم الصوت الفرعي في نفس الوقت. على الصورة اليمنى، يعرض التلفزيون المثبت على الحائط شاشة webOS الرئيسية من LG ويُوضع مكبر الصوت S30A أسفله، على طاولة. على اليسار يظهر جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV وعلى اليمين تظهر 4 رموز تظهر ميزات واجهة WOW Interface.

WOW Orchestra

ارفع صوت التلفزيون باستخدام مكبر الصوت Soundbar للاستمتاع بتجربة غامرة

يأتي الصوت من كل من التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar، مما يؤدي إلى توسيع مجال الصوت للحصول على تجربة أكثر ثراءً وغامرة. مكبر الصوت Soundbar يوفر الصوت الرئيسي، بينما يقوم التلفزيون بتشغيل النطاقات المتوسطة والعالية لتعزيز الوضوح.

يتم عرض حفل كمان على تلفزيون LG TV المثبت على الحائط. يخرج التأثير الصوتي الافتراضي من تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S30A بشكل متزامن، مما يوضح كيفية إنشاء WOW Orchestra.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**تتيح WOW Orchestra استخدام مكبرات الصوت Soundbar ومكبرات التلفزيون في نفس الوقت، لتحسين تجربة الصوت. رسوم الصور مخصصة لأغراض التصوُّر فقط؛ قد يختلف اتجاه مكبر الصوت الفعلي للتلفزيون.

***أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2،‏ وQNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (دعم QNED 80 محدود للسنوات 2022، و2023 و2025)، وNANO 90/80 (2025 فقط)، وUHD UA75/UA73 (2025 فقط)، قد تختلف التلفزيونات المتوافقة حسب سنة الإصدار.

****يرجى ملاحظة أن بعض خدمات WOW Orchestra قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد تكون هناك حاجة لتحديث البرنامج. يتطلب الاتصال بالشبكة و/أو تطبيق LG ThinQ للتحديثات (التلفزيون و/أو مكبر الصوت Soundbar)

واجهة WOW Interface

سهولة التحكم - التشغيل على الشاشة باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد في تلفزيون LG TV

استمتع بتناغم لا مثيل له عند إقرانه بتلفزيون LG TV. تحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar ومستوى الصوت والاتصال والإعدادات الأخرى مباشرة على الشاشة باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد في التلفزيون.

يعرض التلفزيون المثبت على الحائط شاشة webOS الرئيسية من LG ويتم وضع S30A أسفل التلفزيون، على طاولة التلفزيون. على اليسار يظهر جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV وعلى اليمين تظهر 4 رموز تظهر ميزات واجهة WOW Interface.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

*** أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW Interface:OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2، وQNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75، وNANO 90/80/77/75، وUHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ — قد تختلف الطرازات المتوافقة حسب سنة الإصدار.

****يرجى ملاحظة أن بعض خدمات WOW Interface قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد تكون هناك حاجة لتحديث البرنامج. يتطلب الاتصال بالشبكة و/أو تطبيق LG ThinQ للتحديثات (التلفزيون و/أو مكبر الصوت Soundbar)

صوت فريد بـ 2.1 قناة

صوت غامر في كل مكان

‎اندمج في المشهد مع صوت محيطي 2.1 قناة بقدرة 140 واط ومضخم صوت، لتعيش تجربة صوتية واقعية وجريئة.

يُعرض تلفزيون مع محتوى علمي ووضع مكبر الصوت S30A soundbar بالأسفل مباشرة. يظهر على الأرض أيضًا مضخم الصوت الملحق بالمكبر Soundbar. تخرج الموجات الصوتية البيضاء شبه الشفافة على نطاق واسع من مكبر الصوت Soundbar ومن المضخم.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

AI Sound Pro

يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين الصوت لكل نوع

يحلل الذكاء الاصطناعي أنواع الصوت للمحتوى ويقدمه من خلال الأوضاع الثلاثة المحسنة. يضبط تلقائيًا الوضع الأمثل وفقًا للتحليل.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

LG ThinQ

تحكم بمكبر الصوت Soundbar من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ على الهاتف

اتصل بالجهاز، واضبط مستوى الصوت، وقم بتغيير وضع الصوت على تطبيق ThinQ من أجل راحتك.

الالتزام بحياة أفضل

تلتزم LG بخلق حياة أفضل للجميع. نحن نعيد تصميم عمليات التصنيع لاستخدام المواد المستدامة، بما في ذلك الراتنج المعاد تدويره. سنواصل استكشاف وتقديم تقنية جديدة للاستدامة. تمثل منتجاتنا بيانًا بوعدنا.

