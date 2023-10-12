About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SK1D ، 2.0 قناة ، 100 واط ، تحكم تكيفي في الصوت ، صوت مناسب لأي محتوى ، وضع الاستعداد عبر البلوتوث ،

SK1D

مكبر صوت بقناتين مع إمكانية اتصال Bluetooth
ASC (التحكم التكيفي في الصوت)

ASC (التحكم التكيفي في الصوت)

يحلل التحكم التكيفي في الصوت المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي. عندما يكتشف ASC أنك تستمع إلى حوار، فإنه يتم ضبطه تلقائيًا للسماح لك بسماع حوار واضح تمامًا، وعندما يستشعر حركة، فإنه يرفع الصوت الفرعي لمزيد من التأثير.

محرك الصوت تلقائي، توازن الصوت عند أي مستوى صوت

محرك الصوت تلقائي، توازن الصوت عند أي مستوى صوت

يعمل محرك الصوت التلقائي من إل جي على تحسين الصوت عند أي مستوى صوت ويحافظ على الترددات الدقيقة في جميع الأوقات. يوفر هذا توازن الصوت المناسب بغض النظر عن مستوى الصوت.

تصميم متوافق مع التلفزيون، الكمال التكميلي

تصميم متوافق مع التلفزيون، الكمال التكميلي

بأناقة مبسّطة، اسمح لمكبر الصوت أن يكمل محيطه بشكل مثالي. مصمم خصوصًا لملاءمة جهاز التلفزيون لديك وتحسينه.

وضع استعداد Bluetooth، تنبيه مكبر الصوت عند الطلب

وضع استعداد Bluetooth، تنبيه مكبر الصوت عند الطلب

يبدأ تشغيل الصوت باللحظة التي تنقل فيها الصوت إلى مكبر الصوت. يظل مكبر الصوت في وضع السكون ولكن يتم تشغيله ويبدأ في التشغيل عند إرسال الصوت إليه عبر Bluetooth.

يأتي مكبر الصوت من إل جي بجهاز تحكم عن بُعد لكن يمكنك اختيار استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد الخاص بالتلفزيون* أيضًا. (أجهزة التحكم عن بُعد لشركات إل جي وسوني وفيليبس وشارب وباناسونيك وفيزيو وتوشيبا وسامسونج).

كن متصلاً بمحتوياتك الترفيهية

كن متصلاً بمحتوياتك الترفيهية

لا تتردد في الاتصال بالجهاز الذي ترغب فيه باستخدام اتصال USB وOptical وPortable وBluetooth.
المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

2

مخرج الطاقة

100 W

رئيسي

950 x 71 x 47 mm

كل المواصفات

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

27 W

تنسيق الصوت

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

الاتصال

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم / -

نسخة بلوتوث

4

ضوئي

1

USB

1

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم / -

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

950 x 71 x 47 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

2

عدد السماعات

2 EA

مخرج الطاقة

100 W

تأثير الصوت

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

نعم

سينما

نعم

أساسي

نعم

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

4.1 kg

رئيسي

2.47 kg

إكسسوار

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

