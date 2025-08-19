Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون UHD الذكي 4K، مقاس 55 بوصة، نظام تشغيل WebOS، الريموت السحري، الذكاء الاصطناعي للصوت برو، HDR10 Pro، 4K Upscaling، سلسلة UR805

تلفزيون UHD الذكي 4K، مقاس 55 بوصة، نظام تشغيل WebOS، الريموت السحري، الذكاء الاصطناعي للصوت برو، HDR10 Pro، 4K Upscaling، سلسلة UR805

تلفزيون UHD الذكي 4K، مقاس 55 بوصة، نظام تشغيل WebOS، الريموت السحري، الذكاء الاصطناعي للصوت برو، HDR10 Pro، 4K Upscaling، سلسلة UR805

55UR80506LK
front View with logo
front View
-30 degree Side view
Side view
Rear View
Close up view of the stand
Top View
Close up view of Panel
front View with logo
front View
-30 degree Side view
Side view
Rear View
Close up view of the stand
Top View
Close up view of Panel

الميزات الرئيسية

  • شاهد أدق التفاصيل
  • استمتع بتجربة مشاهدة معزَّزة
  • إعادة تعريف نطاق الدقة 4K
  • انظر التلفاز فائق الوضوح بنطاق جديد تمامًا
  • الملاءمة المثالية للصوت الكامل
  • إعدادات متنوعة
المزيد
*الصور المستخدمة في صفحة نظرة عامة على المنتج أدناه لأغراض توضيحية فقط.
*راجع معرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول صورة دقيقة.

صورة الطبيعة مع جبل صخري بمواجهة بعضهما البعض من أعلى وأسفل ويظهر التباين والتفاصيل.

صورة الطبيعة مع جبل صخري بمواجهة بعضهما البعض من أعلى وأسفل ويظهر التباين والتفاصيل.

شاهد أدق التفاصيل

تلفاز LG فائق الوضوح بتقنية HDR10 Pro يجلب مستويات أعلى من السطوع لتقديم تفاصيل ملونة وبارزة مفعمة بالحيوية.

*تقنية HDR10 Pro ليست تنسيقًا. إنها التوجيه الديناميكي لدرجات الألوان من LG والذي ينطبق إطارًا بإطار على محتوى HDR10.

معالج α5 AI بدقة 4K من الجيل السادس

استمتع بتجربة مشاهدة معزَّزة

يعمل معالج α5 AI بدقة 4K من الجيل السادس المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين أداء جهاز التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG لتنعم بتجربة مشاهدة غامرة.

*يتوفر معالج α7 AI بدقة 4K من الجيل السادس في طراز UR80 بقياس 86 بوصة.

جودة صورة مقارنة لمنظر طبيعي بين محتوى ليس بدقة 4K ومحتوى بدقة 4K بعد رفع المستوى.

جودة صورة مقارنة لمنظر طبيعي بين محتوى ليس بدقة 4K ومحتوى بدقة 4K بعد رفع المستوى.

إعادة تعريف نطاق الدقة 4K

شاهد محتوى بدقة 4K دون أن يكون مصنوعًا بها على شاشات كبيرة فائقة الوضوح لتستمتع بالوضوح والدقة في كل لحظة.

*تفاوت جودة الصورة للمحتوى المُحسَّن وفقًا لدقة المصدر الأصلي.

تقنية AI Sound Pro
غمر بصوت ثري. تعمل خوارزميات التعلم العميق في AI Sound Pro على تحسين الصوت عن طريق تحويل قناتين للصوت إلى صوت 5.1.2 افتراضي لكي تستطيع أن تستمتع بالصوت الكامل لكل المحتوى الذي تحبه. يجري تعديل إعدادات الصوت تلقائيًا بناءً على ما تشاهده لتقديم تجربة صوتية-بصرية استثنائية.

يتم تفعيل تقنية AI Sound Pro، وتُعرض صورة مصحوبة بصوت غني يغمر جنبات المكان بتأثيرات صوتية.

التحكم في سطوع الذكاء الاصطناعي
تضمن ميزة التحكم في السطوح بالذكاء الاصطناعي الوصول لمستوى سطوع مثالي في أي مكان يوُضع فيه التلفاز، وذلك من خلال مهايأة السطوع حسب شدة الإضاءة المحيطة.

تظهر شاشة تعرض صورة غابة تتغير درجة السطوع فيها حسب البيئة المحيطة.

*يتوفر معالج α7 AI بدقة 4K من الجيل السادس في طراز UR80 بقياس 86 بوصة.
*يضم طرازا UR78 وUR73 ميزة مزج الصوت المحيطي افتراضيًا بنظام مكبرات صوت 5.1.

تلفاز فائق الوضوح مثبت على الجدار وراء منضدة بنمط بوذي.

تلفاز فائق الوضوح مثبت على الجدار وراء منضدة بنمط بوذي.

انظر التلفاز فائق الوضوح بنطاق جديد تمامًا

جرّب محتواك المفضل عن قرب مع تلفاز فائق الحجم والوضوح بدقة 4K.

الملاءمة المثالية للصوت الكامل

اقرن كل ما تحب مشاهدته مع صوت بنقاء تام - كما هو مقصود أن يُسمع.

نصف الشاشة السفلي ونصف مكبر صوت. يعرض التلفاز خيلاً بيضاء تركض فوق الماء.

نصف الشاشة السفلي ونصف مكبر صوت. يعرض التلفاز خيلاً بيضاء تركض فوق الماء.

تُعرض واجهة تغيير الإعدادات على شاشة التلفاز.

تُعرض واجهة تغيير الإعدادات على شاشة التلفاز.

واجهة WOW

إعدادات متنوعة

ينتقل مكبر الصوت تلقائيًا إلى الوضع الصوتي لمكبر الصوت عند توصيله بتلفاز LG. كما يمكنك الاستمتاع بثلاثة أوضاع إضافية لتنعم بتجربة صوتية ساحرة.

*هذه الميزة مدعومة فقط في طُرُز التلفاز لعام 2023. يختلف الدعم باختلاف الطراز.
*يختلف دعم الميزات حسب طراز مكبر الصوت من LG.

الشاشة الرئيسية الجديدة لنظام التشغيل webOS 23

مصمم خصيصًا ليرضي ذوقك

تُعد الشاشة الرئيسية الجديدة لنظام التشغيل webOS 23 مركزًا شاملاً يجمع كل ما تحتاج إليه لتشغيل التلفاز بدءًا من المحتوى المفضل حتى طريقة العرض المفضلة.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو البلد.
*تتطلب خدمات OTT اشتراكات منفصلة.

ملفي التعريفي

احصل على ترشيحات أفلام مخصصة، ونظرة عامة على الألعاب التالية لفريقك، واستلام إشعاراتك الخاصة من مكان واحد مخصص من أجل راحتك.

*قد يعرض محتوى محدود أو مقيد حسب المنطقة أو اتصال الشبكة.
*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من ملفات التعريف، مع أن الشاشة الرئيسية لا تعرض سوى 10 ملفات تعريفية بحد أقصى.

البطاقات السريعة

أنشئ بطاقات مخصصة للوصول إلى تطبيقاتك وخدماتك المفضلة على نحو سريع. رتِّب البطاقات حسب رغبتك، وغير مواضعها، وانتقل مباشرة إلى المحتوى الذي تفضله.

ميزة التخصيص بالذكاء الاصطناعي

احصل على ترشيحات لأنواع المحتوى الجديدة لمشاهدتها استنادًا إلى سجل البحث بالصوت.

يظهر وجه شخص على شاشة التلفاز، كما تُعرض إلى جانبه كلمات مفتاحية موصى بها.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والسلسلة.
*لا تتوفر ميزة "For you keyword" إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية في لغاتها الأصلية

الكاميرا الذكية من LG

بفضل سهولة تركيب التلفاز والتصميم النحيف، تجعل وظيفة الكاميرا الذكية من LG إجراء الاجتماعات الافتراضية عن بُعد غاية في السهولة على الشاشة الكبيرة.

سيدة تجلس على مسند أريكة، ممسكة كمبيوتر محمول وتشاهد التلفاز. يمكن رؤية أربع شخصيات ومؤتمر فيديو على الشاشة الكبيرة بالتلفاز.

*تُباع الكاميرا الذكية من LG بشكل منفصل.

المساعِدات الذكية والاتصال

يرتقي التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG بالراحة إلى مستوى جديد بدعم من Apple AirPlay وHomeKit وMatter. راقب الأجهزة المتصلة بشكل مريح واطلع على المعلومات بشكل شبه فوري بصوتك.

"شعار Apple AirPlay شعار ""works with Apple Home"" (يعمل بميزة Apple Home"" شعار ""works with Matter"" (يعمل بميزة Matter)"

*قد تختلف خدمات ’Matter‘ وميزاته المدعومة على حسب الأجهزة المتصلة. ينبغي أن يتم الاتصال المبدئي مع ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.
*Apple وشعار Apple، وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc.‎، مُسجَّلة في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.
*تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.
*يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب المنتج والبلد.
*تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند طرح المنتج في الأسواق.
*قد يختلف الدعم لميزتي AirPlay 2 وHomeKit باختلاف المناطق.

صورة يظهر فيها شخصان يشاهدان عرضًا على شاشة تلفاز UHD من LG.

صورة يظهر فيها شخصان يشاهدان عرضًا على شاشة تلفاز UHD من LG.

انغماس في المنزل مثل السينما

شاهد ما تفضله بدقة 4K واستمتع بتجربة عرض مذهلة تشبه العروض السينمائية.

™FILMMAKER MODE
استمتع بالأفلام كما أراد المخرج لها، بدون تعديلات في القوام أو الإعدادات البصرية الأخرى في الفيلم.

مخرج أحد الأفلام ينظر إلى شاشة تلفاز كبيرة ويُدخل تعديلاً على أحد المشاهد. ويظهر على شاشة التلفاز رافعة برجية على خلفية سماء أرجوانية. يوجد شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode في أسفل يمين الشاشة.

*قد يختلف دعم وضع ™FILMMAKER MODE حسب البلد.

هذه هي شعارات منصات بث الفيديو عبر الإنترنت مع مشاهد مصورة مطابقة ناحية اليمين إلى كل شعار. توجد ملصقات لمسلسل Wednesday من Netflix وTED LASSO من Apple TV وThe rings of power من PRIME VIDEO.

هذه هي شعارات منصات بث الفيديو عبر الإنترنت مع مشاهد مصورة مطابقة ناحية اليمين إلى كل شعار. توجد ملصقات لمسلسل Wednesday من Netflix وTED LASSO من Apple TV وThe rings of power من PRIME VIDEO.

الترفيه

قائمة لا حصر لها من المحتوى حسب الطلب

استمتع بمشاهدة المحتوى الذي تفضله بسهولة عبر أكبر منصات بث الفيديو عبر الإنترنت مباشرة على جهاز التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG.
قائمة لا حصر لها من المحتوى حسب الطلب تعرف على المزيد

*يلزم وجود عضوية في Netflix.
*Apple، وشعار Apple، وApple TV هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc.‎، مُسجَّلة في الولايات المتحدة والدول الأخرى.
*قد لا تتوفر خدمة Apple TV+‎ و/أو أنواع محتوى محددة في جميع المناطق.
*تتطلب خدمة Apple TV+‎ اشتراكًا.
*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc.‎ أو الشركات التابعة لها. تنطبق رسوم الاشتراك في خدمة Amazon Prime و/أو Prime Video. يرجى زيارة primevideo.com/terms للاطِّلاع على التفاصيل.
*قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة باختلاف البلد.

فيديو يتابع سيارة من الخلف في لعبة فيديو وهي تتحرك عبر شارع بأضواء براقة في المدينة وقت الغسق.

فيديو يتابع سيارة من الخلف في لعبة فيديو وهي تتحرك عبر شارع بأضواء براقة في المدينة وقت الغسق.

الألعاب من الفئة الأولى تبدأ هنا

اجعل تجربتك مختلفة مع ممارسة ألعاب سريعة وسلسة واشعر كأنك منغمس فعليًا في اللعبة.

مُحسِّن الألعاب ولوحة التحكم

تتوفر كل الإعدادات التي تحتاج إليها للاستمتاع بتجربة لعب مثالية في مكان واحد. تتيح لك لوحة تحكم اللعبة Game Dashboard تغيير الإعدادات الحالية لنوع اللعبة بسرعة.

HGiG

تُعد LG شريكًا لبعض الشركات الكبيرة في صناعة الألعاب، ما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأحدث ألعاب HDR في تجربة لعب غامرة.

الألعاب السحابية

احصل على وصول موسع إلى ألعابك المفضلة باستخدام التوافق مع الألعاب السحابية من خلال GeForce NOW.

*يختلف مدى توفر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.
*قد تختلف العناصر الموجودة في قائمة محسِّن الألعاب حسب السلسلة.
*HGiG هي مجموعة تطوعية من الشركات العاملة في مجال الألعاب وتصنيع أجهزة التلفاز تتعاون معًا على وضع إرشادات عامة وتوفيرها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب العملاء بوظيفة HDR.
*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة باختلاف البلد.

صندوق تغليف التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG مُعاد استخدامه كزهرية ورد.

صندوق تغليف التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG مُعاد استخدامه كزهرية ورد.

الاستدامة

يحافظ على البيئة

يأتي التلفاز فائق الوضوح من LG في عبوة تغليف ذات تصميم جديد باستخدام طباعة أحادية اللون وصندوق قابل لإعادة التدوير.

*قد يختلف المحتوى المكتوب على الصندوق حسب الطراز أو البلد.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

