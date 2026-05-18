تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

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تنتج تقنية Mini RGB evo ألوانًا حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء بدقة محسّنة من خلال تقنية الألوان المتقدمة من LG، مما يوفر إعادة إنتاج دقيقة وحيوية للألوان. تم اعتماد جودة إعادة إنتاج الألوان الفائقة في Mini RGB evo لتغطية 100% عبر معيارين — DCI-P3 وAdobe RGB — مما يضمن تجربة ألوان زاهية ستنال إعجاب الجميع، من عشاق السينما إلى هواة التصوير الفوتوغرافي.1)