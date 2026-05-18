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تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
LG تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة, 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
LG تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة, 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
LG تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة, 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE
LG تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة, 86MRGB85B6C.65QNE

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تغطية ألوان مزدوجة معتمدة بنسبة 100% للحصول على ألوان دقيقة عبر DCI-P3 وAdobe RGB
  • أداء وحدة المعالجة العصبية (NPU) أسرع بخمس مرات بفضل معالج alpha 8 AI processor 4K Gen3
  • تباين أعمق مع ميزة Precision Dimming المدعومة بمعالج alpha 8 AI Processor
  • توفر تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع الفريدة من LG لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يُصدَّق مع Dynamic QNED Color
  • وضوح معزز وتباين استثنائي مع تقنية Mini LED
  • يتميز تصميم التدفق الخطي بلمسة نهائية نقية ومتينة مُصممة لإكمال مساحتك
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لجهاز LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة بلورية ذات جوانب متعددة الألوان واضحة المعالم، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 86 بوصة ونظام webOS وRGB Primary Color Pro ومعالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

86MRGB85B6C

تلفزيون LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 86 بوصة
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بلمسات حية وسلسة من الحركة متعددة الألوان، حيث تتوزع الألوان الدقيقة بطبقات ناعمة عبر الشاشة.

65QNED7EB6T

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

RGB Primary Color Pro

تغطية لونية مزدوجة معتمدة بنسبة 100% لتجربة بصرية غنية وحيوية حقًا

تنتج تقنية Mini RGB evo ألوانًا حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء بدقة محسّنة من خلال تقنية الألوان المتقدمة من LG، مما يوفر إعادة إنتاج دقيقة وحيوية للألوان. تم اعتماد جودة إعادة إنتاج الألوان الفائقة في Mini RGB evo لتغطية 100% عبر معيارين — DCI-P3 وAdobe RGB — مما يضمن تجربة ألوان زاهية ستنال إعجاب الجميع، من عشاق السينما إلى هواة التصوير الفوتوغرافي.1)

تتميز تقنية RGB Primary Color Pro، المستخدمة في LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، بصورة مقسمة تقارن ألوان LED التقليدية على اليسار بمباني أكثر إشراقًا وتشبعًا على اليمين، مما يبرز تغطية DCI-P3 بنسبة 100% وتغطية Adobe RGB بنسبة 100%.

تتميز تقنية RGB Primary Color Pro، المستخدمة في LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85، بصورة مقسمة تقارن ألوان LED التقليدية على اليسار بمباني أكثر إشراقًا وتشبعًا على اليمين، مما يبرز تغطية DCI-P3 بنسبة 100% وتغطية Adobe RGB بنسبة 100%.

Dynamic QNED Color

ترتقي تقنية نطاق الألوان المعتمدة على تقنية Nano من LG بتجربتك التلفزيونية، لتمنحك 100% Color Volume على شاشة تلفزيونك.

شاهد الألوان الديناميكية والنابضة بالحياة أثناء الحركة باستخدام تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع القائمة على تقنية Nano من LG التي تحل محل Quantum Dot، مما يعزز معدل إعادة إنتاج الألوان في التلفزيون للتعبير عن مجموعة متنوعة من الحالات المزاجية باستخدام لون QNED الديناميكي.

يملأ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED المزود بتقنية Dynamic QNED Color الشاشة بانفجارات لونية نابضة ومتدفقة تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، ليقدّم تعبيرًا حيًا للألوان مع 100% Color Volume وتجربة بصرية ديناميكية.

يملأ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED المزود بتقنية Dynamic QNED Color الشاشة بانفجارات لونية نابضة ومتدفقة تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، ليقدّم تعبيرًا حيًا للألوان مع 100% Color Volume وتجربة بصرية ديناميكية.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

4K QNED MINID

صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

صورة (عرض) - سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED الديناميكية (معتمد لحجم الألوان بنسبة 100%)

الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

صوتي - Dolby Atmos

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1447 x 838 x 70.8 &lrm;

الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;13.9 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

نوع العرض

4K QNED MINID

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED الديناميكية (معتمد لحجم الألوان بنسبة 100%)

معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

MiniLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع

تحسين الصور بتقنية HDR بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ترقية فائقة بدقة 4K

التحكم التلقائي في السطوع

نعم

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

الألعاب

وضع HGIG

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 60Hz)

تلفزيون ذكي

نظام التشغيل (OS)

نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

التعرف على بصمة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

حماية إل جي (درع الحماية)

نعم

LG Shield – نظام الحماية من LG

نعم

معرض LG+ (LG Gallery+)

نعم (يختلف توفر الخدمة المدفوعة حسب البلد)

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم (مع تطبيق LG ThinQ)

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

معالج إعداد الصورة/الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

الريموت السحري الذكي

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

دردشة ذكية

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG ThinQ)

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Airplay

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم

صوتي

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

Dolby Atmos

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

AI Sound Pro (رفع الصوت الافتراضي إلى 9.1.2 قناة)

الضبط الصوتي التكيفي حسب البيئة (Adaptive Acoustic Tuning)

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

مدخلات USB

منفذ (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

إمكانية الوصول

تباين عالي

نعم

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1447 x 838 x 70.8 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1230 x 255 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎13.9 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1447 x 899 x 255 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎14.1 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎19.9 ‎

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1580 x 950 x 142 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 200 ‎

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

مصدر طاقة AC ‏100–240V‏ 50/60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بُعد القياسي

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

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