تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقية مقاس 55 بوصة من السلسلة 80، ألوان خلايا النانو، معالج رباعي النواة ‎4K، شاشة سينما

55NANO80VPA

تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقية مقاس 55 بوصة من السلسلة 80، ألوان خلايا النانو، معالج رباعي النواة ‎4K، شاشة سينما

55NANO80VPA

تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقية مقاس 55 بوصة من السلسلة 80، ألوان خلايا النانو، معالج رباعي النواة ‎4K، شاشة سينما

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

شاشة تلفزيون تعرض جزيئات ملونة وزاهية تدور حول بعضها (تشغيل الفيديو).

8 مليون بكسل. واحدة ضمن مليون صورة.

ألوان نقية مذهلة يوفرها تلفزيون NanoCell بفضل تقنية 4K. بفضل ما يقرب من 8 ملايين بكسل، يوفر تلفزيون تقنية 4K الحقيقية صورة أكثر وضوحًا وتفصيلاً على خلاف تلفزيونات HD القياسية. تتكامل دقة 4K الحقيقية بتقنية NanoCell لتجربة 4K تفوق المعايير الدولية في تلفزيون NanoCell.

*يقصد "بالألوان النقية" الألوان المحسنة بواسطة تقنية NanoCell من إل جي.

ألوان واضحة وضوح الشمس.

بفضل تقنية النانو المميزة، يعتمد تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي في عمله على الجسيمات النانومترية، لتنقية الألوان وتحسينها، وإزالة الشوائب من الأطوال الموجية للألوان الأحمر والأخضر والأزرق الأمر الذي يساهم في جعل ألوان الشاشة تتسم بالنقاء والدقة على نحو رائع. وتتمثل النتيجة في صور أكثر حيوية وواقعية تجعل محتوياتك تنبض بالحيوية.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

تجربة مشاهدة بالغة الروعة من جميع الزوايا.

تضمن الألوان الأساسية لتلفزيون NanoCell دقة في عرض الألوان للحصول على صورة واقعية حتى عند المشاهدة من زوايا واسعة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

تلفزيون يتميز بالعديد من الجوانب الفنية.

يضع تصميم تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي جماليات المنزل في الاعتبار ويمنحها قدرا كبيرا من الاهتمام. يمكن تثبيت التلفزيون بإحكام على الجدار الخاص بك ليصبح أشبه ما يكون بالقطعة الفنية بفضل التصميم الأنيق والبسيط، الأمر الذي يضفي لمسة جمالية مع زيادة المساحة لديك.

مشهد يُظهر تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي رقيق بحجم هائل معلق على الجدار.

* قد تكون الكابلات ظاهرة اعتمادا على طريقة التثبيت.

* قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.

A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.
ثلاثة أجهزة تلفزيون بتصميم المعرض مع الحامل أشبه ما تكون بعمل فني في أي موضع تتم فيه عملية التثبيت

حامل المعرض

تصميم متميز.

لم تعد الأعمال الفنية الخلابة مخصصة للجدران فقط. يمنحك حامل المعرض حرية في عملية تثبيت التلفزيون في الهواء الطلق وتحويل منزلك إلى معرض.


*يباع حامل المعرض بشكل منفصل.

*يتوفر حامل المعرض في طرازات NANO75 وNANO77 وNANO80 وNANO85 أحجام 55 بوصة و65 بوصة فقط.

سينما نانو. أداء يليق بالشاشات الكبيرة.

تمتع بشاشة سينمائية في منزلك باستخدام مع تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي بفضل الألوان النقية ومجموعة من أحدث تقنيات العرض التي يتميز بها التلفزيون. توفر تقنية HDR المحسّنة وتقنيات دولبي المطورة والوضع السينمائي الجديد خارج الاستوديو تجربة سينمائية حقيقية.

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس. يخضع توافر 4K Ultra HD لباقة اشتراك نتفليكس الخاصة بك وخدمة الإنترنت وإمكانيات الجهاز وتوافر المحتوى. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse.

الترفيه

موطن يضم جميع مفضلاتك.

الدخول إلى نتفليكس وتطبيق Apple TV. اعثر على أحدث الأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية والرياضة الحية والمباشرة في مكان واحد واختر من بينها.

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.

**أبل وشعارها وApple TV علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.

***قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة.

وضع مخرج الفيلم™

تم إحياء رؤية المخرج.

يقوم وضع مخرج الفيلم™ بإيقاف تشغيل تجانس الحركة مع الحفاظ على نسب العرض إلى الارتفاع والألوان ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية. يقدم هذا الوضع الرؤية الأصلية للمخرج بدقة، لذلك يمكنك مشاهدة الفيلم بالطريقة التي أرادها المخرج.

شاهد الفيديو كاملاً

HDR 10 Pro

احصل على نطاق كامل من المتعة.

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي الخاصة بصيغة HDR 10 Pro من إل جي على ضبط السطوع لتحسين اللون، وكشف كل التفاصيل الدقيقة، وإضفاء وضوح نابض بالحيوية على كل صورة - كما أنها تكثف محتوى HDR العادي. الآن ستصبح جميع أفلامك وعروضك المفضلة أكثر حيوية وروعة من البداية إلى النهاية.

ألعاب بتقنية النانو. تلفزيون يتضمن نقاط تميز لا حصر لها.

يضيء تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي لعبتك بألوان زاهية، بداية من أحلك الكهوف إلى ألمع العوالم الجديدة. توفر تقنية الألعاب السحابية والتعديلات التلقائية للصور عالية الجودة تجربة ألعاب مثيرة حقًا.

شراكة مع اكس بوكس

مجموعة لا تهزم.

حرية اللعب. تضمن الشراكة القائمة بين إل جي واكس بوكس جاهزيتك للجيل التالي من الألعاب. احصل على أقصى استفادة من جهاز اكس بوكس الخاص بك بفضل جودة الصورة المذهلة وأوقات الاستجابة فائقة السرعة.

ALLM, eARC

تمتع بألعاب وفق أعلى المستويات.

تمتع بميزات إضافة وتفوق على خصومك. تفي ALLM وeARC بأحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 لتقديم محتوى يتسم حركة سريعة ودقة عالية ورسومات متزامنة وسلسة.

ألعاب رياضية بتقنية النانو. أداء قوي يؤدي للفوز خلال المباراة.

يقدم تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي تجربة مثيرة خلال مشاهدة المباريات. تمتع بأجواء الاستاد الكاملة في منزلك بفضل الصوت المحيطي الذي يعمل بتقنية البلوتوث، بينما تبقيك التنبيهات الرياضية على اطلاع دائم بآخر أخبار فرقك المفضلة.

التنبيهات الرياضية

لا تفوت مشاهدة مباريات فريقك المفضل

توفر لك التنبيهات الرياضية الإخطارات قبل وأثناء وبعد الألعاب. لا داعي للقلق بشأن فوات المسرحيات الكبيرة التي تقدمها فرقك المفضلة، حتى عند مشاهدة المحتويات الأخرى.

*قد يختلف الاستخدام حسب الدولة.

صوت محيطي جاهز عبر تقنية البلوتوث

ميزة منزلية واضحة.

يمكنك توصيل مكبرات الصوت التي تعمل بتقنية البلوتوث بسهولة للحصول على تجربة صوت لاسلكي محيطي حقيقي. تبدو جميع الحركات أكثر ثراءً وواقعية، مما يضفي أجواء اللعب الرائعة على غرفة المعيشة الخاصة بك.

*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

معالج رباعي النواة 4K

ارتق بجميع ما تشاهده.

يقوم المعالج بالقضاء على ضجيج الفيديوهات ويوفر ألوانا وتباينا أكثر حيوية. يتم تحديث الصور منخفضة الدقة واستنساخها بجودة تقارب جودة 4K.

شاشة تلفزيون تعرض مشهدا لمدينة ساحلية تتميز فيها البنايات بطلاء متعدد الألوان كما ترسو القوارب الصغيرة في ميناء طويل وضيق.

AI ThinQ

هل تعتقد أنك على دراية بالذكاء الاصطناعي؟ فكر مرة اخرى.

تتمثل مهمة ThinQ من إل جي في تعظيم الاستفادة من تجربة التلفزيون لديك. حدد المساعد الصوتي المفضل لديك وتحكم في تلفزيونك بصوتك من خلال شاشة رئيسية جديدة تمامًا لتوفير مزيد من الراحة وسهولة التحكم.

صفحة رئيسية جديدة

مرحبا بكم صفحتكم الرئيسية الجديدة.

تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية المصممة حديثًا اقتراحات المحتوى المخصصة، وتمنحك وصولاً أسهل للمفضلة، وتتيح لك إمكانية التحكم في جميع الأجهزة المتصلة من مكان واحد.

جهاز تحكم سحري جديد عن بعد

أشبه ما يكون بالعصا السحرية.

يتميز جهاز التحكم السحري عن بعد المعاد تصميمه بتصميم يسهل حمله، كما يتيح نظام التوجيه والتمرير الخاص به إمكانية البحث السريع. يوفر الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج وصولاً سهلاً إلى الخدمات، بينما تمنحك مفاتيح الاختصار لمزودي المحتوى الرئيسيين اختصارات لجميع مفضلاتك. بالإضافة إلى كل ذلك، بإمكانك الآن استخدام الضغطة السحرية، وهي عبارة عن خدعة جديدة ذكية تربط هاتفك بجهاز التلفزيون.

الأوامر الصوتية

محورك المركزي للراحة

تتيح تقنية ThinQ من إل جي الأوامر والتحكم البسيط في منظومة انترنت الأشياء المنزلية "Home IoT" من خلال التعرف على الصوت الطبيعي*. يمكنك التحكم في تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي عبر صوتك لتتميع بسرعة الدخول إلى المحتوى الترفيهي الخاص بك.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.

**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.

***قد يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب المنتجات والدول.

*لا يتضمن هذا المنتج هوائي أو كابلات توصيل الهوائي أو أجهزة خارجية.

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

55NANO80VPA

تلفزيون NanoCell من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقية مقاس 55 بوصة من السلسلة 80، ألوان خلايا النانو، معالج رباعي النواة ‎4K، شاشة سينما