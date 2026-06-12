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تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A

55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
LG تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A, 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
LG تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A, 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
LG تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A, 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5
LG تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A, 55NU8E0B6LA.SH5

الميزات الرئيسية

  • يعمل Nano Detail Enhancer على تحسين النسيج والعمق للحصول على صورة 4K أكثر واقعية
  • يتميز تصميم التدفق الخطي بلمسة نهائية نقية ومتينة مُصممة لإكمال مساحتك
  • أنظمة webOS الحائزة على جوائز توفر تجارب ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة - مدعومة من Google Gemini وMicrosoft Copilot.
  • 4.1 قناة / 600 واط
  • صوت AI Pro، دولبي ديجيتال، DTS Surround
  • HDMI ARC (خرج فقط)، بصري، بلوتوث، USB
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.

55NU8E0B6LA

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar ومضخم الصوت

SH5A

ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A

كيف ترفع تقنية LG NANO 4K UHD الوضوح والتفاصيل؟

تم تصميم LG NANO 4K UHD للكشف عن التفاصيل الغنية في كل مشهد. يقوم Nano Detail Enhancer بتحليل كل إطار لتحسين التباين والتفاصيل والسطوع على المستوى النانوي. توفر خوارزميات الترقية المتطورة دقة تصل إلى 4K. شاهد محتواك المفضل بجودة أوضح وأفضل.

Nano Detail Enhancer

تنقي التباين للحصول على عمق أكثر حيوية

مدعوم بمعالج alpha AI Processor، يقوم التلفزيون بتحليل الصور لإظهار التفاصيل الدقيقة، مما يعزز التباين والعمق لتقديم مشاهد أكثر ثلاثية الأبعاد.

يعرض LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 المزود بتقنية Nano Detail Enhancer صورة ريشة، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha AI الذي يكتشف التفاصيل الدقيقة لتحسين التباين والعمق وتقديم صورة 4K أكثر وضوحًا وثلاثية الأبعاد.

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar SH5A ومضخم الصوت الفرعي الخاص به على خزانة تلفزيون زرقاء في غرفة المعيشة. يظهر التلفزيون مع صورة الطائرة جزئيًا فوق مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar SH5A ومضخم الصوت الفرعي الخاص به على خزانة تلفزيون زرقاء في غرفة المعيشة. يظهر التلفزيون مع صورة الطائرة جزئيًا فوق مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar SH5A

مساحة قوية تهيمن على الصوت

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

4K UHD

صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1228 x 715 x 70.8 &lrm;

الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;9.5 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

نوع العرض

4K UHD

معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

تحسين الصور بتقنية HDR بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

وضع المخرح

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ترقية فائقة بدقة 4K

الألعاب

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 60Hz)

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

تلفزيون ذكي

نظام التشغيل (OS)

نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

معرض LG+ (LG Gallery+)

نعم (يختلف توفر الخدمة المدفوعة حسب البلد)

Google Cast

نعم

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم (LG ThinQ)

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم (مع تطبيق LG ThinQ)

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Airplay

نعم

حماية إل جي (درع الحماية)

نعم

LG Shield – نظام الحماية من LG

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG ThinQ)

معالج إعداد الصورة/الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التعرف على بصمة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

دردشة ذكية

نعم

الريموت السحري الذكي

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

صوتي

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

AI Sound Pro (رفع الصوت الافتراضي إلى 9.1.2 قناة)

الضبط الصوتي التكيفي حسب البيئة (Adaptive Acoustic Tuning)

جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

مدخلات USB

منفذ (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

إمكانية الوصول

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1228 x 715 x 70.8 ‎

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1356 x 805 x 120 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎12.6 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1228 x 776 x 230 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎989 x 230 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎9.5 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎9.6 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 200 ‎

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

مصدر طاقة AC ‏100–240V‏ 50/60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بُعد القياسي

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

طباعة

كل المواصفات

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